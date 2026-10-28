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These Diptyque Colognes Deserve Just as Much Celebration as Its Candles

Five fragrances, from smoky to fresh, that transpose Diptyque's knack for a signature straight onto your skin

By Michael Stefanov
October 28, 2026 2:10 pm EDT
Diptyque Tam Dao perfume bottle with a black cap and label, light liquid, next to green leaves and a white cloth.
Diptyque's candles are world famous. Its colognes should be, too.
Diptyque

Few names are as synonymous with luxury candles as Diptyque, the ultra-popular gateway to a better-smelling home for the luxury-curious. Once you’ve stepped through its Parisian gates, lesser scents — And yes, you need a chic candle this fall — simply won’t cut it anymore.

But the French house is so much more than wax, with everything from grooming goods to home decor in its lineup. The fragrance label’s beating heart, though, is aromatics, and its colognes are every bit as worthy of attention as its candles. (Ask any scenthead, and they’ll likely have a favorite, or several.)

The house has plenty of heavy-hitting classics, and newer olfactory standouts like Orphéon prove it has no intention of easing up on the artistry. A smoky thread runs through so many of its compositions, even when the scent families couldn’t be more different; It’s a thurible-like vibe (a thurible is an incense burner, mind you, and one appears in Diptyque’s logo) that I’ve always found fascinating, intoxicating and, frankly, badass.

So, in the spirit of fall, we’re lighting a wick while spritzing and spotlighting five of the house’s best personal fragrances, from icons to under-the-radar gems. Different personalities, different occasions, all unmistakably Diptyque.

The Modern Cult Classic

Diptyque Orphéon Eau De Parfum
Diptyque Orphéon Eau De Parfum
Diptyque : $260

The fact that Diptyque released such a widely revered scent relatively recently, and has since given it the EDT treatment, says all you need to know about the house’s ability to keep creating hits. Orphéon is simply outstanding. Inspired by a Parisian jazz club in the 1960s, it feels both nostalgic and modern, with a gorgeous interplay of crisp juniper berries, powdery florals, warm cedarwood and creamy tonka bean.

A velvety vibe sits beneath the aromatic brightness, while heady florals and woods conjure the hip-cat atmosphere of its namesake lounge, with a crisp gin cocktail humming somewhere in the mix. It’s sophisticated enough for daytime, sultry enough for nighttime and I mean it when I say that everyone I know who has smelled this fragrance falls for it. It’s just that good.

Primary Notes: Juniper Berry, Jasmine, Cedarwood, Tonka Bean, Powdery Notes

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The Sandalwood Institution

Diptyque Tam Dao Eau De Parfum
Diptyque Tam Dao Eau De Parfum
Diptyque : $260

Sandalwood is everywhere nowadays, and in my humble opinion, it’s starting to feel a little predictable. (Not that it isn’t popular for very good reason.) But Tam Dao feels, for lack of a better term, authentic. A reference sandalwood, if you will; ask any scenthead to name their favorite fragrance built around the note, and there’s a good chance this one comes up.

It has all the lush creaminess that makes the iconic wood so dreamy, plus spice, musk and herbal touches for some bite. It’s woody through and through, with green, damp and slightly smoky facets all dancing in a humid, jungle-like harmony. Tam Dao diffuses beautifully on a crisp fall day but feels especially fitting as the leaves swirl in the evening. The EDP, in particular, lasts, so go easy on the sprays.

Primary Notes: Sandalwood, Cedarwood, Cypress, Coriander, Myrtle

The Intriguing Vetiver

Diptyque Vetyverio Eau De Parfum
Diptyque Vetyverio Eau De Parfum
Diptyque : $260

I’m a vetiver fanatic, and whenever I get into a conversation about the best vetiver fragrances of all time (yes, it happens among us fragrance nerds), Vetyverio is always in the convo. What makes it so special is how many different sides of vetiver it reveals. Sometimes it’s earthy, other times verdant, green and almost delicately floral.

It’s a wonderfully complex, ever-shifting take on one of perfumery’s most beloved raw materials, with Haitian vetiver taking center stage alongside Turkish rose, sweet grapefruit and earthy carrot seed. And of course, being Diptyque, it has that incense-like undertone running through it all, giving this otherwise freshie an elegant, mysterious character.

Primary Notes: Haitian Vetiver, Turkish Rose, Grapefruit, Carrot Seed, Geranium, Nutmeg

The Artistic Patchouli

Diptyque Tempo Eau De Parfum
Diptyque Tempo Eau De Parfum
Diptyque : $260

This one’s for artists, creatives and free spirits, and one of my favorite Diptyque scents. Tempo is a more niche gem that shows how elevated yet indie patchouli can be. While the note will forever be associated with 1960s counterculture, fragrance hounds know it as a seriously chic smell, too. Tempo pays tribute to that bohemian spirit, but in a more refined, layered and decidedly grown-up way.

Using three different extracts of the plant, Tempo is earthy, rich, spicy and deeply woody. Add clary sage and a touch of floral violet for some headiness, and you get something equal parts sexy and sophisticated. Would I recommend this as your first foray into Diptyque? Probably not. Unless, of course, you’ve got the attitude to pull it off.

Primary Notes: Patchouli, Clary Sage, Violet, Mate

The Green Floral Icon

Diptyque L’Ombre Dans l’Eau Eau De Parfum
Diptyque L’Ombre Dans l’Eau Eau De Parfum
Diptyque : $260

Launched in 1983, L’Ombre dans l’Eau translates to “the shadow in the water,” a fitting name for a lush yet edgy fragrance. Think rose bush crowded with leaves, a damp stone path, a faint hint of a fireplace in the distance. It’s equal parts sweet, green and heady, with the vegetal current of blackcurrant leaves keeping the rose from feeling too rose-y.

There’s something wonderfully wild about the composition, and I’ve found it smells just as good on a humid summer afternoon as it does on a chilly November night. This one is personal for me: I’ve since had the good fortune of collecting a shelf of Diptyque bottles, but L’Ombre dans l’Eau is where my love affair with the house’s fragrances began. It made me realize just how rich and heady rose can be, and I still recommend it to anyone who might not dig florals.

Primary Notes: Rose, Blackcurrant Buds, Petitgrain, Blackcurrant Leaves

Michael Stefanov

Michael Stefanov

Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer. He has written extensively about grooming, fragrance and style for GQRobb ReportMen’s JournalInsideHook, and Travel + Leisure.
More from Michael Stefanov »

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