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Products of the Week: Chris Stapleton Plaid and Le Labo Candles

The five best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
October 30, 2026 6:27 am EDT
Man with a mustache wearing a purple J. Press cap, a brown sweater, and a plaid vest against a yellow background.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
J.Press

The Gist

From Chris Stapleton's latest rugged collection with Filson to Le Labo's new leather-inspired candle and a chic apparel drop from Tekla and Auralee, this week's standout releases offer a curated selection of covetable gear.

Key Takeaways

  • Country icon Chris Stapleton and workwear brand Filson continue their collaboration with items featuring dark plaid and graphics inspired by Stapleton's stamp collection.
  • Le Labo introduced Papyrus 20, a new candle scent designed to evoke a worn leather jacket, with notes of cypriol, labdanum and ylang ylang.
  • Bedding brand Tekla partnered with Tokyo atelier Auralee to launch an apparel collection, including slippers, cardigans and socks.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Le Labo puts out a new candle fragrance reminiscent leather and earthy wood, Chris Stapleton puts out another co-created collection with Filson and J.Press drops yet another perfect preparatory set of apparel.

Chris Stapleton x Filson
Chris Stapleton x Filson

Country icon Chris Stapleton and classic workwear brand Filson are continuing their partnership with yet another round of co-created items. They have all the classic Filson pieces available in patterns that pay homage to something a Northern lumberjack might wear. There’s tons of dark plaid and a series of graphics that are inspired by Stapleton’s very own stamp collection.

shop here
Le Labo Papyrus 20
Le Labo Papyrus 20

A candle in the summer? Feels utterly wrong. Candles in the fall? Give me 14 of them. The oligarch of luxe candles (and most other home goods) just released a new scent: Papyrus 20. Meant to evoke the scent of a worn leather jacket, this candle features notes of cypriol for a woody quality, labdanum to bring in amber and resin, and ylang ylang to finish it off with a grounding floral note.

buy here: $123
Tekla x Auralee
Tekla x Auralee

One of our favorite bedding brands Tekla has teamed up with Tokyo-based atelier Auralee to give us an apparel collection worthy of the Scandi fashion girls roaming the winter streets. The drop is made up of simple slippers, cardigans and socks.

shop here
J.Press x Lavenham
J.Press x Lavenham

J.Press just released a collection of quilted jackets made in collaboration with British brand Lavenham. The pieces are all made in Suffolk, England, and blend the brands’ identities seamlessly. Small touches like corduroy collars, patch pockets and lightweight wadding alongside distinct patterns make these fit for either an Ivy campus or The Cotswolds.

shop here
Yeti Apparel Collection
Yeti Apparel Collection

Yeti isn’t just all coolers and really well made insulated tumblers. The brand has partnered with Nuyarn, a performance yarn and fabric company, to expand its apparel line. This partnership ushers in a proprietary spin, courtesy of Nuyarn, which will be featured in two new Yeti styles: the Caprock Merino 250 quarter-zip and the Hueco Merino 310 full-zip.

shop here
Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
More from Hanna Agro »

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