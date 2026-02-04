Skip the Jewelry: How to Buy a Watch for Her, According to a Watch Expert

When traditional jewelry gifts have been exhausted, a luxury watch emerges as an impressive and deeply personal alternative for women, offering both functionality and a unique story. Expert Quaid Walker advises thoughtful selection, emphasizing individual style over gender norms and the importance of a reliable source for such an investment.

I like jewelry as much as the next woman, and it’s really — save for a trip somewhere — the only gift I want to receive from a romantic partner. (This Christmas, I was gifted an ethereal demi tennis bracelet by my boyfriend and it stands as the best surprise I’ve ever gotten.) Now, if you’re gifting jewelry often and with intention, you’ve likely hit what I like to call The Big Three, i.e., the traditional, arguably “cliche” jewelry gifts every man should bestow upon his lady throughout the tenure of their relationship. These include a tennis bracelet, a pair of solid gold or silver hoop earrings, and, if you’ve crossed that stage in your relationship, a fat diamond ring. Basically, the premium pieces that a woman’s jewelry box would be incomplete without, and the pieces that have more sentimental value if they come from you.

But what is a competent gift-giving man to do then if you’ve covered all of your bases? Valentine’s Day is approaching, then there’s Mother’s Day, not to mention interim events like birthdays and anniversaries and before you know it, the holidays are here again. If you’ve already secured the essentials, you might be racking your brain for the next, new, impressive gift. My advice? Give her a watch.

“A watch is jewelry with dimensions. It’s functional, expressive and personal in a way few gifts are,” says Quaid Walker, co-founder and CEO of Bezel, the marketplace for authenticated luxury watches.

“When you give someone a watch, you’re giving them something they’ll use every day, a piece that becomes part of their routine and reflects their style,” Walker says. “And unlike most jewelry, watches have a story: the design, the movement, the heritage. It’s a gift that can mark a moment in someone’s life and continue to gain meaning over time.”

Since Walker is an expert in buying and selling luxury timepieces, I sought his advice on best practices when purchasing a watch for your partner.

DO: Take a lesson from her jewelry box

Like jewelry, one of the biggest mistakes men make when buying a watch, or really when buying anything she’s going to adorn on her body, is ignoring her taste.

“Start with how she lives and what she wears. If she enjoys minimal, refined jewelry, lean toward clean, modern designs. If her style is more fashion-forward, focus on bolder colors or iconic silhouettes,” offers Walker.

DON’T: Stick to traditional gender norms

The right watch for her is less about gender and more about personality, says Walker.

“Many women today gravitate toward the same sport models traditionally marketed to men, which only makes the pool of options even larger,” he explains. “It even creates a potential opportunity for a unisex watch, potentially on a strap, that both partners can share.”

Size is also key. “Women today wear everything from traditional 28–31mm pieces to larger 36–40mm sport models.”

DO: Make it collaborative

We know some women find a joint shopping trip more romantic than being surprised with a gift. You can make her purchase a shared event, especially if it’s the first timepiece in her collection. If you’re a man with an affinity for watches, though, be mindful of toeing that delicate line between educating and mansplaining.

“For men introducing their partners to the world of watches: keep it collaborative,” says Walker. “Instead of lecturing about movements or reference numbers, ask what designs they’re drawn to, show them a few options, and let their taste lead. Watches are emotional objects; they should be about self-expression, not specs.”

DON’T: Feel pressure to guess alone

Salespeople are there for a reason!

“A little guidance can go a long way,” says Walker, who explains that Bezel’s concierge team will help you narrow down their swath of offerings based on budget, style, preferences, lifestyle and more.

DO: If you’re gifting luxury, go with a reliable source

Obviously, a luxury watch is an investment, so you’ll want to do your due diligence. Especially if you’re buying pre-owned. As someone who purchases vintage or second-hand designer clothing, accessories and jewelry, I always make sure the site I’m using is trustworthy and authenticates every purchase.

“With luxury watches, the details matter, and the difference between authentic and not-quite-authentic watches can be invisible to most people,” explains Walker. “Bezel removes that risk entirely. Every watch is verified by our top-tier experts before it ever reaches a buyer, and we guarantee that what you see is exactly what you get. On top of that, we handle all logistics securely and transparently. When you’re spending meaningful money on a piece meant to last decades, peace of mind should be required.”

DON’T: Overthink it

Listen, women know when you’ve grabbed the first Pandora bracelet you saw advertised in the storefront window at the mall. Some of the most meaningful gifts I’ve received from a partner are bracelets set with my birthstone or an item from a particular retailer I’ve gushed about. It doesn’t have to be the most popular — or pricey — watch on the market right now. It just has to be her.

“The best watch gifts aren’t about chasing the hottest model, they’re about choosing something that feels like the person you’re buying for,” echoes Walker. “A great watch becomes a daily reminder of the moment it was given. If you start with meaning and let the design follow, you’ll never go wrong.”

Walker’s Recommendations:

Rolex: The 26mm to 36mm Lady-Datejust and Datejust lines are timeless and fit almost any style.

Cartier: You can’t go wrong with a Tank or Panthère: Elegant, iconic and effortlessly wearable.

Omega: The Aqua Terra and Constellation are both fantastic everyday watches.

Audemars Piguet: For someone who appreciates design and wants something bold, the Royal Oak Mini and any smaller-sized Royal Oak are unbeatable.

