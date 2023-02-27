We’re going to be completely honest with you: despite what big menswear media might have you believe, we’ve been less than impressed with 2023’s public sartorial showing. We’ve been inundated with poorly executed red carpet couture, flopped courtside ‘fits, and we haven’t even mentioned the Grammys. So it brings us great joy to announce that, of all things, the 2023 SAG Awards was the return to form we’ve been craving, with a crop of the best menswear looks we’ve seen to date spackling Century City’s Fairmont Century Plaza.

From The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White to Brendan Fraser, the stars came dressed to the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, outfitted to the nines in a vast landscape of debonair tuxedos, unconventional double-breasted suits and off-the-runway wear, all of which feel infinitely more formal, if no less fun, than we’ve come to expect in recent years. We must admit, a bit of classed-up menswear is just what the doctor ordered…well, that and a Paul Mescal appearance.

While Everything Everywhere All at Once and The White Lotus may have swept the actual awards, we’re pleased to announce that we’ve got a full docket of well-dressed winners, ready and waiting to be oohed and ahhed at. Below, all of the best menswear looks at the 2023 SAG Awards.

We don’t deserve Jeremy Allen White, but we will take his Louis Vuitton suit… Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Jeremy Allen White in Louis Vuitton

Jeremy Allen White is one of those rare breeds who looks good in everything — the man’s a hunk, zero denying it — but don’t let that take away from The Bear actor’s victory in the InsideHook’s Best Dressed category, which should pair nicely with his award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. J-dog gets everything right for the dressy awards show environment, from a six-button, high-lapeled Vuitton blazer to his don’t-care-but-secretly-care-too-much curls. We smell a three-peat!

No one does eccentric (or bows) quite like Eddie Redmayne. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eddie Redmayne in Saint Laurent

Hold up, new definition of “white tie” just dropped.

We think we’re gonna gush over Adam DiMarco’s suit. Can we gush? We’re gushing. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Adam DiMarco in Dior

The White Lotus may have taken home the prestigious Ensemble in a Drama Series award, but Albie actor Adam DiMarco’s sartorial victory is all his own. It’s a study in the appeal of classic, form-fitting sartorialism. There are no wild flairs, oversized fits or insane colors, just a handsome Dior suit and a fucking ridiculous watch, the way god intended.



This is a whole other level of high-low from Caleb McLaughlin. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Caleb McLaughlin in Casablanca

Remember little Lucas in season one of Stranger Things? This is him now…feel old yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s transformation paired a tousled tee with an exaggerated blazer from french label Casablanca, and we have to admit, the kid knows how to high-low. Bonus points for the discrete chain.

We don’t remember that Gucci blazer in Parks and Rec. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adam Scott in Brunello Cucinelli

Is Adam Scott the best actor on television? The jury’s out, but we know one thing — the man knows his way around a velvet italian blazer.

Leave it to Austin Butler to make a three-piece Gucci custom the second hottest thing in the room. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Austin Bulter in Gucci

Nothing like a crimson Gucci tuxedo to cement your leading-man status. The devilishly good looks don’t hurt, either.

Menswear needs more hot pink. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Ariana DeBose in Prabal Gurung

Depending on your degree of chronic onlineness, you may or may not have missed Ariana DeBose’s involvement in the great BAFTA debacle, but it’s impossible to overlook her expertly slouchy, double-breasted, Greta-Gerwig’s-Barbie pink blazer-slacks combo from Nepali-American designer Prabal Gurung. This, too, is a spectacle we enjoy, albeit for entirely different reasons.

Ke Huy Quan is the Gucci-clad man of the moment. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Ke Huy Quan in Gucci

Thom Browne, Armani and now a handsome Gucci two-button tux? Everything Everywhere All At Once actor Ke Huy Quan is cleaning up in the menswear department…oh, and the awards department, too.

RIP, Twitter. Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Paul Mescal in Simone Rocha

As it turns out, a very formal Simone Rocha topcoat looks especially good with a very informal mullet.

To call The White Lotus’s Will Sharpe angular would be the understatement of the year. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Will Sharpe in Ferragamo

True to his name, The White Lotus‘s Will Sharpe looks particularly prickly in a perfectly spliced Ferragamo getup.

Jovan Adepo. Remember the name, and the Dolce and Gabbana suit. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jovan Adepo in Dolce & Gabbana

Babylon’s Diego Calva may be making some serious menswear waves, but it’s his co-star Jovan Adepo who took the menswear plunge at this year’s SAG Awards. Like cocaine and movies, Adepo proves midnight and black are a winning combo, especially when done up in classic Italian black-tie fashion.