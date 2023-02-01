Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Flight turbulence, butter-fingered bellhops and back-back-to-back meetings wage war on the dapper man’s blazer during his travels, and unless your hotel’s hooking you up with day-of dry cleaning (good luck), the suit jacket you’re flying home with is too often a wrinkled shell of its former self. Better just opt for a shacket, right?

Which really is a shame, because most men packing or wearing blazers for trips are either busy on business, or just trying to look good, and a crumpled mess of a sport coat is an extra, unfortunate travel stressor.

Luckily, the menswear industry is increasingly aware of this issue. For years, the answer has been hopsack, which is used on many travel blazers. It’s a material constructed using a basket-weave technique that can be applied to a blazer made of wool, or a wool and cotton blend, and it absolutely refuses to wrinkle. The pattern also resists stains, and thanks to its construction, breathes better than most suits. (Think of the performance you’d expect from waffle-weave towel compared to standard terrycloth cotton.)

Hopsack isn’t the only fabric tech keeping suits fresh for travel, though. A bevy of suit suppliers have taken it upon themselves to release “jetsetter” lines, which often feature “unstructured” or “unconstructed” blazers. These are jackets with unpadded shoulders, little or no lining, and a lightweight fabric blend, most often wool or cotton, that either come with natural stretch, or feature a minuscule percentage of a stretching agent, like elastane.

These garments, no matter their exact tech, project a more casual fit without sacrificing anything in the way of looks. They fold easy, allow for the inevitable second or third use, and work with a variety of outfits.

We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up 15 superior travel blazers on the market right now, from Brooks Brothers’ hopsack coat to Bonobos’ 100% wool blazer, to a pleated Japanese layer that’s so bold it just might close the deal. Happy shopping and safe travels.

The Best Travel Blazers For Men In 2023:

Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Hopsack Blazer

The Best Hopsack Travel Blazer: Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Hopsack Blazer

A hopsack option from the most famous name in suits, woven in Italy and cut to relaxed perfection. As the hopsack fabric generally creates a slight discoloration pattern, it’s smart to go with the dark navy here.

J.Crew Garment-Dyed Cotton-Linen Chino Suit Jacket

One of J.Crew’s newest blazers, the Garmented-Dyed Chino Suit Jacket is already one of our favorites to travel in. It’s tough to pull off easygoing and appropriate in formal dress, but that cotton-linen fabric gets the job done, with a little help from a tough, workwear-inspired cut.

Orvis Traveler's Hopsack Blazer

The Best Classic Travel Blazer: Orvis Traveler’s Hopsack Blazer

The beloved blazer of Orvis chairman Leigh H. Perkins. It’s a stuffier look than some other jackets here, yes, but reliable nonetheless. Also in a hopsack weave. Tip: you’ll want to size down on this one. And for fuck’s sake, do not button the top button like the model in the above photo; the blazer features a traditional 3-2 roll, where, the lapel folds over the top button, revealing the inverted button-hole on the left side — but only when left unbuttoned, like so.

Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suit Jacket

The Best Dressy Travel Blazer: Bonobos Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suit Jacket

Bemberg lined, unconstructed, supple wool, a hint of elastane, and a whole lot of houndstooth. This is an immaculate blazer…and we haven’t even mentioned the passport pocket.

Eddie Bauer Ultimate Voyager Travel Blazer

The Best Travel-Specific Blazer: Eddie Bauer Ultimate Voyager Travel Blazer

Eddie Bauer is famous for their travel clothes, so it’s no surprise that their Voyager Blazer is something special. It’s made from a versatile polyester fabric that has a beautiful texture and drape. The blazer is half-back and sleeve lined, making it easy to get in and out of. Two spacious front pockets and two internal pockets make this blazer ideal for work or travel. A DWR finish protects the fabric against moisture and light rain.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Kersey Pleats Blazer

The Best Fashion-Foward Travel Blazer: Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Kersey Pleats Blazer

“Travel blazer” and “fashion” are two words that you typically hear together, but that doesn’t mean that ultra-stylish joints that actually travel well don’t exist. Case and point: this pleat-pilled blazer from Japanese legend Issey Miyake’s Homme Plissé can scrunch, fold and bundle in virtually any manner thanks to its unique garment-pleated polyester twill blend.

Boglioli Unstructured Wool-Hopsack Suit Jacket

The Best Splurge Travel Blazer: Boglioli Unstructured Wool-Hopsack Suit Jacket

If your concerns skew deciding which jet to charter over worrying about wrinkling your blazer in the middle seat, then Boglioli’s Unstructured Wool-Hopsack Jacket is right up your alley. Tailoring to perfection by Italian masters, the 100% wool (with buffalo horn buttons, to boot) blazer has notch lapels, patch pockets and an unlined finish fit for a certain Roy.

More Travel Blazers We Love:

Wills All Season Stretch Wool Blazer

Yards of stretch and an all-season wool weave make Wills Blazer ideal for long trips and suitcase stints, especially considering it’s eyecatching hues and trim cut.

Lululemon New Venture Blazer

We’re not encouraging you to run a couple of miles in Lululemon’s performance-informed New Venture Blazer…but then again, we’re not not?

Banana Republic Signature Hopsack Suit Jacket

Brooks Brothers may have the hopsack title on lock, but Banana Republic is a close second, with fabric straight from Italy’s famed Reda mill and a streamlined cut for minimal wrinkles and maximum breathability.

COS Regular-Fit Milano-Knit Blazer

More akin to a sweater than you classic two-button chuck, COS’ sleek Milano-Knit Blazer travels lights and just makes the dressy cut.

Buck Mason Herringbone Twill Carry-On Jacket

Aptly named, the Buck Mason Carry-On Jacket is crafted with a pre-washed 7.5 oz. sueded cotton herringbone twill, meaning an instant lived-in feel and advanced durability, even in the most cramped conditions.

Percival Linen Tailored Blazer

You might be confused — after all, linen is notably delicate. But really think about it — what is a few more wrinkles on this suave Percival number?

Ministry of Supply Kinetic Blazer

Somewhere between a travel blazer and a supercomputer, the Ministry of Supply Kinetic Blazer is teched out to the max: its specialized warp-knit fabric offers virtually uninhibited movement, and with a DWR water-repellant coating, it’ll stay dry and clean when you need it most. One note: size up unless you identify as a chonk-sized chad.

Todd Snyder Soft Italian Sport Coat

Ready to join the mile-high club? No, not that one — we’re talking about the literal country club you’ll surely get invited to after pulling up in Todd’s Soft Italian Sports Coat.