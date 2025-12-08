The Best Gifts Under $50, Because Good Doesn’t Have to Mean Expensive

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
When it comes to holiday gifting, intention is everything. Sure, a splashy gift might say “I dropped a lot of money on you,” but that doesn’t necessarily translate to thoughtfulness or care.
The difficult part is finding a quality present that’s perfect for your giftee and doesn’t break the bank. That’s where we come in: We’ve been tirelessly scouring and testing all manner of affordable wares to deliver our sprawling guide to the best gifts under $50 to bestow this holiday season.
We haven’t just tossed together a few random items and called it a day. You’ll find categories for every type of person on your list, from the techie to the host to the fitness freak, stocked with hand-selected items our editors swear by, all clocking in at or under 50 big ones. Below, the best gifts for under $50. If you want more ideas, check out our other gift guides here.
The Best Gifts Under $50
THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDES
Holiday shopping? Start here.
Our Top Gifts Under $50
Quince All-Day Neoprene Toiletry Bag
Everyone needs a toiletry bag, and this one is as simple, reliable and functional as they come.
Bombas Cashmere Blend Rib Calf Socks
Whoever said socks are a bad gift was out of their mind. Or hadn’t tried Bombas.
Flamingo Estate Manuka Rich Cream
You’re probably familiar with Flamingo Estate’s tomato concoctions — this Manuka Cream is just as primo.
Lululemon Water Bottle Crossbody With Front Pocket 2L
Sometimes you only want to haul the essentials — a water bottle, wallet, keys, phone and Chapstick — and this bag does so seamlessly.
Gifts for Her
Papier 8.5” x 8.5” Hardcover Photo Book
Jellycat Amuseables Caprese Baguette
Jellycats are a sensation for Gen Z. And come on, could this get any cuter?
Lululemon Jumbo Claw Clip
Yeti 20 oz. Travel Straw Mug
If she somehow doesn’t already own a giant travel water bottle, it’s your moment to shine. Bonus: Yeti lets you customize their durable, stainless steel, handle-equipped tumblers that keep beverages hot or cold for hours on end.
Gifts for Him
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Crewneck Sweater
A handsome J.Crew sweater for Christmas? How original. No, seriously.
Puebco Stash Book
Just think of all the things he can hide away in this novelty stash book.
Godinger Arturo Cigar Whiskey Tumbler (Set of 2)
If he’s into a good Scotch, there’s a solid chance he’ll appreciate the aesthetic of these cigar-holder whiskey glasses.
The North Face Base Camp Travel Canister
The most rugged, spill-proof, easily-spottable dopp kit around.
Gifts for the Fashion-Forward
Mr P. + The Lab Co. Cashmere & Wool Care Kit
A cheeky collab between our favorite British retailer and the Lab Co., this kit will keep their precious cashmere looking and smelling lovely.
How Directors Dress by A24
‘Fit-spiration from a century of cinematic big-steppers, all in one book.
Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Coffee Polo Bear Ornament
Snoopy could never.
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Stowe Mosaic Beanie
Is prep back? According to this ski beanie, absolutely.
Gifts for the Host (or Homebody)
Pura 4 Home Diffuser
Trendy scents can be controlled right from an app for home sweet-smelling home.
Twist Hexagon Portable Table Lamp
Portable, collapsable and cool as hell.
Hoto Tools Electric Wine Opener
Topping everyone off just got way easier.
COS Perfumery Foret Scented Candle
Candles are a perfectly sensible gift, but better to get them a festive scent that they haven’t had the pleasure of smelling before.
Gifts for the Home Chef
Gohar World Stainless Steel Fish Lemon Squeezer
Gohar World’s stock is notoriously adorable, and this lemon squeezer is no exception. (Note: there’s also a three-pack.)
Marcellin Pizza Axe
Gift them a more badass ‘za experience.
Tofuture Tofu Press
Forget about the slapped-together contraption of plates, paper towels and free weights — this handy gadget presses tofu seamlessly, with no mess.
Smithey Salt Keeper
The chicest way to season your fine fare.
Gifts for the Foodie
Siesta Co. Spaghetti Seaweed With Young Garlic
I love Siesta Co.’s tinned fish, and this seaweed is just as delish. Another great stocking stuffer.
Luxardo Maraschino Cherries
There’s definitely someone on your list who’d appreciate a two-pound can of maraschino cherries.
Yiayia and Friends Extra Virgin Olive Oil With Chili Pepper
Infused with chili peppers for that extra kick, this delicious olive oil has the added benefit of brightening up their kitchen.
Bird Rock Coffee Nice Holiday Blend
Good coffee makes for a great gift. There’s also a “Naughty” blend, if that’s more their speed.
Gifts for the Fitness Freak
Lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short 5″
Everyone’s favorite shorts are typically a touch expensive, but luckily for your giftee and your wallet, the Pace Breaker Shorts are currently on sale for under $50.
Nike Recovery Ball
Muscle out knots and kinks with this ribbed recovery ball from the swoosh.
OOahh Slide Sandal
Recovery slides are an underrated upgrade for the runner and gym rat alike.
The Running Ground by Nicholas Thompson
A profound meditation on running, father-son dynamics and the outer boundaries of endurance sport, from the CEO of The Atlantic.
Gifts for the Techie
Camp Snap Screen-Free Digital Camera
Embracing analog has been a big thing in 2025. The sensational Camp Snap is the perfect gift for anyone who wants to go screen-free without giving up their ability to capture life’s memories.
Casio LF20W-8A Watch
Low-tech is still tech, right?
JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Speaker
Great for the beach, for the park, for singing in the shower.
Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 17 Pro Max
Gifts for Outdoorsy Types
Topo Designs Mountain Hydro Sling
It’s important to (help them) stay hydrated.
The James Brand Hardin Carabiner
An EDC for your EDC? That’s some 4-D EDC chess.
Filson Brass Lockback Pocket Knife
Filson’s pocket knife isn’t the least bit fussy — just they way they like it.
Snow Peak Camper Mittens
Functional mittens for outdoor cooking? Just what the doctor ordered.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.