The Best Gifts Under $50, Because Good Doesn’t Have to Mean Expensive

We've got the classics, like holiday-blend coffee and cozy sweaters, as well as plenty of picks you won't find elsewhere

December 8, 2025 10:55 am EST
A Camp Snap camera leaning on an apple. The tech gift is one of 40 gifts we picked under $50.
Limited budget? Lots of people to buy for? We've got just the gifts for you.
When it comes to holiday gifting, intention is everything. Sure, a splashy gift might say “I dropped a lot of money on you,” but that doesn’t necessarily translate to thoughtfulness or care.

The difficult part is finding a quality present that’s perfect for your giftee and doesn’t break the bank. That’s where we come in: We’ve been tirelessly scouring and testing all manner of affordable wares to deliver our sprawling guide to the best gifts under $50 to bestow this holiday season.

We haven’t just tossed together a few random items and called it a day. You’ll find categories for every type of person on your list, from the techie to the host to the fitness freak, stocked with hand-selected items our editors swear by, all clocking in at or under 50 big ones. Below, the best gifts for under $50. If you want more ideas, check out our other gift guides here.

The Best Gifts Under $50

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDES

Holiday shopping? Start here.

Our Top Gifts Under $50

Quince All-Day Neoprene Toiletry Bag
Quince All-Day Neoprene Toiletry Bag

Everyone needs a toiletry bag, and this one is as simple, reliable and functional as they come.

Buy Here : $35
Bombas Cashmere Blend Rib Calf Socks
Bombas Cashmere Blend Rib Calf Socks

Whoever said socks are a bad gift was out of their mind. Or hadn’t tried Bombas.

Buy Here : $34
Flamingo Estate Manuka Rich Cream
Flamingo Estate Manuka Rich Cream

You’re probably familiar with Flamingo Estate’s tomato concoctions — this Manuka Cream is just as primo.

Buy Here : $48
Lululemon Water Bottle Crossbody With Front Pocket 2L
Lululemon Water Bottle Crossbody With Front Pocket 2L

Sometimes you only want to haul the essentials — a water bottle, wallet, keys, phone and Chapstick — and this bag does so seamlessly.

Buy Here : $48

Gifts for Her

Papier 8.5” x 8.5” Hardcover Photo Book
Papier 8.5” x 8.5” Hardcover Photo Book

Her memories can be neatly arranged in a physical booklet for her to flip through any time she wants to relive them. Whether it’s a vacation you two took together or just a collection of your favorite moments, a picture book is one of the sweetest gifts to give.

Buy Here : $50 $35
Jellycat Amuseables Caprese Baguette
Jellycat Amuseables Caprese Baguette

Jellycats are a sensation for Gen Z. And come on, could this get any cuter?

BUY HERE : $38
Lululemon Jumbo Claw Clip
Lululemon Jumbo Claw Clip

A heavy-duty hair clip that stays put in both fine and thick hair.

Buy Here : $28 $14
Yeti 20 oz. Travel Straw Mug
Yeti 20 oz. Travel Straw Mug

If she somehow doesn’t already own a giant travel water bottle, it’s your moment to shine. Bonus: Yeti lets you customize their durable, stainless steel, handle-equipped tumblers that keep beverages hot or cold for hours on end. 

Buy Here : $38

Gifts for Him

J.Crew Heritage Cotton Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Crewneck Sweater

A handsome J.Crew sweater for Christmas? How original. No, seriously.

Buy Here : $98 $39
Puebco Stash Book
Puebco Stash Book

Just think of all the things he can hide away in this novelty stash book.

Buy Here : $48
Godinger Arturo Cigar Whiskey Tumbler (Set of 2)
Godinger Arturo Cigar Whiskey Tumbler (Set of 2)

If he’s into a good Scotch, there’s a solid chance he’ll appreciate the aesthetic of these cigar-holder whiskey glasses.

Buy Here : $45
The North Face Base Camp Travel Canister
The North Face Base Camp Travel Canister

The most rugged, spill-proof, easily-spottable dopp kit around.

Buy Here : $35

Gifts for the Fashion-Forward

Mr P. + The Lab Co. Cashmere & Wool Care Kit
Mr P. + The Lab Co. Cashmere & Wool Care Kit

A cheeky collab between our favorite British retailer and the Lab Co., this kit will keep their precious cashmere looking and smelling lovely.

Buy Here : $40
<em>How Directors Dress</em> by A24
How Directors Dress by A24

‘Fit-spiration from a century of cinematic big-steppers, all in one book.

Buy Here : $40
Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Coffee Polo Bear Ornament
Ralph Lauren Ralph’s Coffee Polo Bear Ornament

Snoopy could never.

Buy Here : $25
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Stowe Mosaic Beanie
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Stowe Mosaic Beanie

Is prep back? According to this ski beanie, absolutely.

Buy Here : $48

Gifts for the Host (or Homebody)

Pura 4 Home Diffuser
Pura 4 Home Diffuser

Trendy scents can be controlled right from an app for home sweet-smelling home.

Buy Here : $50
Twist Hexagon Portable Table Lamp
Twist Hexagon Portable Table Lamp

Portable, collapsable and cool as hell.

Buy Here : $50
Hoto Tools Electric Wine Opener
Hoto Tools Electric Wine Opener

Topping everyone off just got way easier.

Buy Here : $30
COS Perfumery Foret Scented Candle
COS Perfumery Foret Scented Candle

Candles are a perfectly sensible gift, but better to get them a festive scent that they haven’t had the pleasure of smelling before.

Buy Here : $49

Gifts for the Home Chef

Gohar World Stainless Steel Fish Lemon Squeezer
Gohar World Stainless Steel Fish Lemon Squeezer

Gohar World’s stock is notoriously adorable, and this lemon squeezer is no exception. (Note: there’s also a three-pack.)

Buy Here : $38
Marcellin Pizza Axe
Marcellin Pizza Axe

Gift them a more badass ‘za experience.

Buy Here : $48
Tofuture Tofu Press
Tofuture Tofu Press

Forget about the slapped-together contraption of plates, paper towels and free weights — this handy gadget presses tofu seamlessly, with no mess.

BUY HERE : $25
Smithey Salt Keeper
Smithey Salt Keeper

The chicest way to season your fine fare.

Buy Here : $40

Gifts for the Foodie

Siesta Co. Spaghetti Seaweed With Young Garlic
Siesta Co. Spaghetti Seaweed With Young Garlic

I love Siesta Co.’s tinned fish, and this seaweed is just as delish. Another great stocking stuffer.

BUY HERE : $33
Luxardo Maraschino Cherries
Luxardo Maraschino Cherries

There’s definitely someone on your list who’d appreciate a two-pound can of maraschino cherries.

BUY HERE : $50
Yiayia and Friends Extra Virgin Olive Oil With Chili Pepper
Yiayia and Friends Extra Virgin Olive Oil With Chili Pepper

Infused with chili peppers for that extra kick, this delicious olive oil has the added benefit of brightening up their kitchen.

Buy Here : $25
Bird Rock Coffee Nice Holiday Blend
Bird Rock Coffee Nice Holiday Blend

Good coffee makes for a great gift. There’s also a “Naughty” blend, if that’s more their speed.

Buy Here : $22

Gifts for the Fitness Freak

Lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short 5″
Lululemon Pace Breaker Lined Short 5″

Everyone’s favorite shorts are typically a touch expensive, but luckily for your giftee and your wallet, the Pace Breaker Shorts are currently on sale for under $50.

Buy Here : $78 $49
Nike Recovery Ball
Nike Recovery Ball

Muscle out knots and kinks with this ribbed recovery ball from the swoosh.

Buy Here : $30
OOahh Slide Sandal
OOahh Slide Sandal

Recovery slides are an underrated upgrade for the runner and gym rat alike.

Buy Here : $60
<em>The Running Ground</em> by Nicholas Thompson
The Running Ground by Nicholas Thompson

A profound meditation on running, father-son dynamics and the outer boundaries of endurance sport, from the CEO of The Atlantic

Buy Here : $30 $20

Gifts for the Techie

Camp Snap Screen-Free Digital Camera
Camp Snap Screen-Free Digital Camera

Embracing analog has been a big thing in 2025. The sensational Camp Snap is the perfect gift for anyone who wants to go screen-free without giving up their ability to capture life’s memories.

Buy Here : $75 $50
Casio LF20W-8A Watch
Casio LF20W-8A Watch

Low-tech is still tech, right?

Buy Here : $40
JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Speaker
JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Speaker

Great for the beach, for the park, for singing in the shower.

Buy Here : $65 $50
Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 17 Pro Max
Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 17 Pro Max

This case is crafted from fine-grain Danish calfskin that develops a patina over time, and the interior is lined with a soft Japanese microfiber.

Buy Here : $59 $47

Gifts for Outdoorsy Types

Topo Designs Mountain Hydro Sling
Topo Designs Mountain Hydro Sling

It’s important to (help them) stay hydrated.

Buy Here : $44
The James Brand Hardin Carabiner
The James Brand Hardin Carabiner

An EDC for your EDC? That’s some 4-D EDC chess.

Buy Here : $39
Filson Brass Lockback Pocket Knife
Filson Brass Lockback Pocket Knife

Filson’s pocket knife isn’t the least bit fussy — just they way they like it.

Buy Here : $40
Snow Peak Camper Mittens
Snow Peak Camper Mittens

Functional mittens for outdoor cooking? Just what the doctor ordered.

Buy Here : $55 $39

