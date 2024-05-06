Culture > Design

Way Day Is the Best Time of Year to Buy Furniture. And It’s Here.

Wayfair's annual two-day event features home goods at up to 80% off

By Kirk Miller
Updated May 6, 2024 9:35 am
The Mello Standard Bed, now on sale at Wayfair.
The Mello Standard Bed, now on sale at Wayfair.
Wayfair

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Happy Way Day!

Don’t worry, this isn’t a real holiday. Way Day is a two-day shopping event at Wayfair, where all the furniture is up to 80% off and everything ships for free.

Up for big discounts: living room seating, dining room sets, area rugs, bar stools, bedding, lighting, shelving and even cookware and kitchen appliances.

Save big on outdoor furniture seating and sets.
Wayfair

Now, not everything is going to be super cheap (some discounts are more like 20%), and some of the best prices are for “open box” options — like this accent mirror, for example, is nearly half the price if you buy it open box instead of new. As well, a few options are already sold out and prices may vary by color/style (witness: This 4-person dining set).

The Wayfair Way Day sale ends tonight.

ShOP THE SALE HERE

Culture > Design
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

