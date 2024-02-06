New York > Style

Where to Shop Vintage Fashion in New York City

From ‘80s Levi’s to designer coats, these curated stores offer the finest secondhand clothing in NYC

By Zoe de Leon
February 6, 2024 6:40 am
Interior of Kalimera
Kalimera
Kalimera

Considering the atrocious quality of contemporary fast fashion (let’s be FFR, you’ll never give quiet luxury vibes in Zara), it’s no wonder that thrifting has evolved from a fringe activity to a major industry. Beyond the praise you’ll receive from your retro clothes (“This ol’ thing? I thrifted it!”), vintage shopping as a hobby is thrilling. What better way to spend a weekend afternoon than rummaging through bins and racks in the hopes of striking gold?

No one knows this better than Fed Pua, the New York and Philippines-based designer and founder of the vintage clothing store It’s Vintage, which was included in Vogue’s 2023 guide to the best vintage stores in the world. “In the early days of [It’s Vintage], I would literally travel to different countries with an empty suitcase and fill it with whatever interested me from flea markets or vintage shops,” Pua tells InsideHook. “Those early days were really crazy and fun.”

It’s Vintage — which is exclusively brick and mortar, to our dismay — is a reflection of Pua’s own personal style, love for pop culture and nostalgia, and independently-owned vintage stores like his make it possible to discover shopping experiences that align with your own style inspirations and ethos. “I loved the idea of entering a store and just knowing everything was created, decorated and curated with love from the team members down to the product selection,” he says. “I wanted a place where my friends and like-minded people could gather and listen to good music, talk to their friends, possibly make new ones and just be surrounded by nice clothes.”

New York City is awash with tastemakers with a similar goal of building vintage communities around such shared interests, down to common music tastes and interior design preferences. With such a diverse selection of personalities and stuff in this city, there’s more than enough room to experiment and explore personal style. “The vintage shops in New York are stocked with the most obscure pieces that I honestly couldn’t stock at my store,” agrees Pua, who, during his visits to New York, I’d often catch sporting a new find. “Trust that New Yorkers could pull off anything they wanted, including clown shoes from the ’80s.” 

Whether you’re on the hunt for one-of-a-kind statement pieces or upscale designers for cheap, there is an NYC vintage store for you. With the help of Pua, we’ve compiled a list of eight exceptional shops that stand out from the rest. The only advice to keep in mind? “Make sure you aren’t buying something just because it’s cheap,” says Pua. “Fit the item and have fun!”

Exterior of Tokio 7
Tokio 7
Tokio 7

Tokio 7

The Japanese consignment store comes closest to Tokyo’s secondhand shopping scene with its impeccably maintained items, diverse selection of designer and boutique brands, and decent prices for its city (which isn’t saying much about New York). Although they carry both menswear and womenswear, Tokio 7 is where I suggest picking up a chic and sustainable gift for the woman in your life who is drawn to classic pieces from the likes of Comme des Garcons, Acne Studios and Celine. Look out for their occasional deals — I swiped a like-new heavy knit Proenza Schouler dress for an eighth of its retail value. 

83 E 7th St

Front General Store

Located in Dumbo, Front General Store touts a mix of new and vintage clothing, accessories, stationery and home goods at a more premium price. It’s a trove for menswear enthusiasts looking to source workwear and denim with that Japanese-Americana flare. Most notably, FGS is stocked with an impressive inventory of Issey Miyake’s Pleats Please collection in a rainbow of hues. 

143 Front St, Brooklyn

Where to Eat Dim Sum in New York City
Where to Eat Dim Sum in New York City
 The best in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens
Clothes on a rack next to shoes positioned in a case
Kalimera
Kalimera

Kalimera

This sun-drenched shop in East Williamsburg possesses both depth and breadth, so expect an abundance of “Made In Italy” tags, high-quality leathers and the kind of weighty fabric that is rare to come by. It doesn’t hurt, too, that Kalimera finds itself on a well-dressed block. Grab coffee next door from the modern-rustic Brooklyn Ball Factory before walking over to the ever-popular Win Son Bakery (where, even on the coldest day of the week, a queue extends out the door).

99 Montrose Ave, Brooklyn

LAAMS

InsideHook’s Ryan Miller recommends LAAMS, a three-story collective with a constantly rotating artists-in-residency program. A mecca for skater and youth culture in the Lower East Side, each floor is a totally different experience: the first is a bookstore and art gallery, the second floor sells handmade clothes and records and the third floor is a boutique. It’s an experience best seen firsthand; according to Miller, “The website doesn’t do the store justice.”

74 Orchard St

Wonders of Walter

More digging is required at Williamsburg’s iconic pop-up shop, which is essentially a man named Walter selling vintage clothes out his garage (weather permitting). The tightly packed den of racks carry moto jackets, oversized varsity sweaters and novelty shirts with an equally expansive price range. The only catch? Good luck finding out when they’re open, as Walter seems to be just as eclectic as his collection. A schedule posted to the shop’s Instagram reads, “Open! Most days, around 2 or 3 pm, hopefully as early as 12 noon, somedays as late as 4 or 5.” 

135 Berry St, Brooklyn

Dusted Garments

Dusted Garments boasts truly vintage pieces with its finely curated selection of menswear from the ’40s to ’90s. Think 1950s army jackets, wool-knit cardigans from the ’70s and buttery soft Levi’s jeans from the ’80s all under one roof. Miller cautions that the shop will occasionally have a line out the door, but they also offer an online alternative

364 Bedford Ave

​​10ft Single By Stella Dallas

Tucked under the BQE, ​​10ft Single By Stella Dallas is packed from wall to wall with racks of dead-stock vintage, slouchy leather jackets, printed bottoms and more. A large selection of accessories — bins of scarves, made-in-America boots, belts — are scattered throughout. Don’t miss Stella Dallas Living, next door, which offers home goods, globally sourced vintage textiles and more.

285 N 6th St, Brooklyn

Procell

A mainstay, Procell has been tapped by artists, musicians and brands for their expansive vintage archive of ’80s and ’90s streetwear. Fans of the Y2K look will also be pleased to find Procell’s fine curation of early 2000s eyewear, jerseys, racer jackets and hats. 

5 Delancey St

More Like This

Books on shelves at Albertine
The Bookstore Is Alive and Well in NYC. Here Are Our Favorites.
pastrami
The 10 Best Food Tours in NYC
Angie Pontani goes through her routine at the Sixth Annual New York Burlesque Festival on September 18, 2008 at Corio Supper Club in New York
Always on the Grind: A Guide to Burlesque in New York City
The Brixton Burger retails for $31.
A Chef Explains Why You Should Spend $30 on a Hamburger

New York > Culture
New York
Leisure > Style
New York > Style

Zoe is the Social Content Coordinator at InsideHook. She is an NYU graduate and previously wrote for Vogue Philippines. She was born and raised in the Philippines and is now based in New York City.

Most Popular

A scene from "The Zone of Interest"
There’s Never Been a Holocaust Movie — or a Best Picture Nominee — Like “The Zone of Interest”
Auto Club Speedway
Rebuilding a Racetrack Has Big Implications for NASCAR in Southern California
Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the bench.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are No Longer Serious People
A Vuori's Strato Tech Tee on a yellow background
Stuff We Swear By: Two Years Later, and This Vuori Tee Is Still My Favorite Workout Shirt
Lorne Michaels
It Might Be Time for Lorne Michaels to Retire
Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich discussing music and whiskey with Blackened Master Distiller Rob Dietrich
Exclusive: Metallica on the Success of the Band’s Official Whiskey

Recommended

Suggested for you

A scene from "The Zone of Interest"
There’s Never Been a Holocaust Movie — or a Best Picture Nominee — Like “The Zone of Interest”
Auto Club Speedway
Rebuilding a Racetrack Has Big Implications for NASCAR in Southern California
Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the bench.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are No Longer Serious People
A Vuori's Strato Tech Tee on a yellow background
Stuff We Swear By: Two Years Later, and This Vuori Tee Is Still My Favorite Workout Shirt
Lorne Michaels
It Might Be Time for Lorne Michaels to Retire
Metallica's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich discussing music and whiskey with Blackened Master Distiller Rob Dietrich
Exclusive: Metallica on the Success of the Band’s Official Whiskey

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Uncategorized, Right This Way

AAPI Gift guide items on an abstract orange and green background

The Best Gifts and Businesses to Support for AAPI Month

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

The Unrelenting Appeal of the Jingle

Explore More Uncategorized

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.