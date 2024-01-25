The Men’s Fashion Week Trend You Should Be Shopping, According to Runway Data

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week strutted to a close earlier this week, capping off the flurry of ranchhand-heavy, space boot-sporting shows that made up this year’s heavy-hitting trio — the biannual Paris and Milan fashion weeks, along with Florence’s Pitti Uomo, are widely considered to be the most important moments of the designer calendar year — of FW24 menswear presentations.

There were, as there is every year, numerous takeaways from the fashion festivities. Normal clothes are sooo back…as is Todd Snyder. Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton might not be a fluke after all, and it looks as though tailoring (albeit not as supersized as it’s been in years past) and, inexplicably, ties, are here to stay.

While we fancy ourselves astute critics, these conclusions weren’t made in a vacuum. Thanks to a biannual report from Tagwalk, a 2016 fashion enterprise branded as a “fashion search engine,” that analyzed 75 runway shows from luxury labels including Prada, Dior Men, Balmain and more, there are tangibles to be mulled over, and, for the sartorially savvy among you, incorporated into your everyday wardrobe.

These trends include leaving the leather and buckles of bikercore in the rearview mirror, and an unfortunate surge in interest towards the cursed KidSuper label, and range from easy to pull off (ie: raincoats) to incredibly challenging. But one trend unequivocally stood out from the rest: the fashion industry is feeling blue grey.

Data from the start-up, which catalogs an unholy amount of fashion tangibles, including brands, shows, models and trends, indicated that a whopping 24% of the 3230 indexed looks across the men’s fashion weeks included the color grey in some form, placing it squarely in front as the dominant trend of the fashion cycle. (Preppy and grunge trailed at a distance 15% and 10% share, respectively.) This statistic is up 31% from the previous FW23, indicating a movement away from the cobalt and cream currently dominating the designer color palette.

Luckily for you, this overrepresentation bodes well for the everyman’s closet (We’re talking about you. Your closet). Given its perceived formality and versatility, grey is shockingly easy to wear in almost every setting and easy to drop into your standard uniform. To help you get ahead of the competition, we’ve gone ahead and highlighted a few ways to incorporate the shade into your ‘fits. From topcoats to trousers, here’s how to incorporate the dominant male fashion week trend into your wardrobe.

Outerwear

Knits

Trousers