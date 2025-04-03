Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Wellness > Running

Bandit Shoots for the Moon With Inaugural Footwear Collab

The Brooklyn-based running brand is lifting off with ASICS for an exclusive Novablast 5 and accompanying apparel capsule

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 3, 2025 11:56 am EDT
Bandit x ASICS
Bandit's first shoe collab is a total moonshoot.
Bandit

Bandit is blasting off (again). Following their breakout 2024 — sponsoring Olympians makes for a hell of a year — the Brooklyn-based running boutique appears to be on a rocket ship trajectory with their last move, a follow-up capsule with ASICS after their sell-out collaboration for last year’s New York Marathon.

This time around, the Bandit x ASICS collab is decidedly less big city and more celestial chic, incorporating space-age vibes into the campaign imagery and releasing a campaign teaser that may as well have been filmed in a lunar capsule.

Bandit x ASICS
Bandit x ASICS
Bandit

According to a press release from Bandit, inspiration for the collection comes from Japanese American artist Isamu Noguchi, and his “innovative use of light, translucency and sculptural forms.” The subsequent product is a blend of soft neutrals (cream, white, black), striking features and performance-heavy design, with high-contrast styling and a signature red gradient eclipse graphic tying together both the footwear and the gear.

“This unique collaboration exemplifies a fusion of artistic vision and athletic innovation, offering a fresh perspective on both style and performance,” says Bandit.

The tentpole style for the Bandit x ASICS collection is the NovaBlast 5 “Bandit”, ASIC’s daily sneaker silo and the first shoe collab from the running boutique. The beloved trainer — the NovaBlast 5 is widely considered one of the best running shoes on the market, built around maximizing comfort and energy return with the Japanese label’s proprietary FF BLAST MAX cushioning — has been made over with a splashy new red-and-black-accented colorway, co-branded features and transparent infographic tag at the laces for an ultra-clean end product.

Bandit x ASICS
Bandit x ASICS
Bandit

The release also includes an eight-piece performance apparel and accessories capsule, ranging from a performance singlet built with Bandit’s airy laser-cut perforated Vento technology and 7-Pocket Half Tights to a graphic-emblazoned, ’90s-inspired Ripstop Mockneck track jacket. Compression socks, running sleeves and a sleek running hat round out the collection

The Bandit x ASICS capsule ranges from $36-$128, with the ASICS x Bandit NovaBlast 5 retailing at $150, and is available to shop now for members. The capsule will be released to the general public on April 4 at the brand’s webstore, in Bandit locations and via select retail partners.

Shop Bandit x ASICS

Bandit x ASICS Novablast 5
Bandit x ASICS Novablast 5
Buy Here : $150
Bandit x ASICS Ripstop Mockneck “Collab” Jacket
Bandit x ASICS Ripstop Mockneck “Collab” Jacket
Buy Here : $188
Bandit x ASICS Vento Performance Singlet
Bandit x ASICS Vento Performance Singlet
Buy Here : $98
Bandit x ASICS Cadence Next Gen 7 Pocket Half Tights
Bandit x ASICS Cadence Next Gen 7 Pocket Half Tights
Buy Here : $118

Wellness > Running
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

A Good Spring Shoe Is 40% Off
A Good Spring Shoe Is 40% Off

$110$66

Bulova Dress Watch
Amazon’s Spring Sale Ended, But This Dress Watch Is Still on Sale

$275$146

Lululemon Pace Breaker Shorts
Lululemon Shorts Will Sell Out This Summer. They’re Currently on Sale.

$68$49

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket in Italian wool
J.Crew’s Semi-Annual Suiting Event Is Here

Southwest Airlines flights
Southwest Airlines Is Changing Its Boarding Process Even More
Rolex Land Dweller
Rolex Unveiled an Entirely New Collection at Watches & Wonders ’25
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
Your Sex Chest Checklist, According to a Woman
Blood sugar monitor
Doctors Are Changing Their Advice About Blood Sugar for Older People
Smartphone user sending love emojis
Are AI Chatbots Changing How We Talk About Cheating?
a picture of brunch on a black and white table with a white x over it
Brunch Is Bullshit. Can Someone Please Just Give Me the Lunch Menu?

