Bandit Shoots for the Moon With Inaugural Footwear Collab

Bandit is blasting off (again). Following their breakout 2024 — sponsoring Olympians makes for a hell of a year — the Brooklyn-based running boutique appears to be on a rocket ship trajectory with their last move, a follow-up capsule with ASICS after their sell-out collaboration for last year’s New York Marathon.
This time around, the Bandit x ASICS collab is decidedly less big city and more celestial chic, incorporating space-age vibes into the campaign imagery and releasing a campaign teaser that may as well have been filmed in a lunar capsule.
According to a press release from Bandit, inspiration for the collection comes from Japanese American artist Isamu Noguchi, and his “innovative use of light, translucency and sculptural forms.” The subsequent product is a blend of soft neutrals (cream, white, black), striking features and performance-heavy design, with high-contrast styling and a signature red gradient eclipse graphic tying together both the footwear and the gear.
“This unique collaboration exemplifies a fusion of artistic vision and athletic innovation, offering a fresh perspective on both style and performance,” says Bandit.
The tentpole style for the Bandit x ASICS collection is the NovaBlast 5 “Bandit”, ASIC’s daily sneaker silo and the first shoe collab from the running boutique. The beloved trainer — the NovaBlast 5 is widely considered one of the best running shoes on the market, built around maximizing comfort and energy return with the Japanese label’s proprietary FF BLAST MAX cushioning — has been made over with a splashy new red-and-black-accented colorway, co-branded features and transparent infographic tag at the laces for an ultra-clean end product.
The release also includes an eight-piece performance apparel and accessories capsule, ranging from a performance singlet built with Bandit’s airy laser-cut perforated Vento technology and 7-Pocket Half Tights to a graphic-emblazoned, ’90s-inspired Ripstop Mockneck track jacket. Compression socks, running sleeves and a sleek running hat round out the collection
The Bandit x ASICS capsule ranges from $36-$128, with the ASICS x Bandit NovaBlast 5 retailing at $150, and is available to shop now for members. The capsule will be released to the general public on April 4 at the brand’s webstore, in Bandit locations and via select retail partners.
Shop Bandit x ASICS
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.