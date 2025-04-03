Bandit Shoots for the Moon With Inaugural Footwear Collab

Bandit is blasting off (again). Following their breakout 2024 — sponsoring Olympians makes for a hell of a year — the Brooklyn-based running boutique appears to be on a rocket ship trajectory with their last move, a follow-up capsule with ASICS after their sell-out collaboration for last year’s New York Marathon.

This time around, the Bandit x ASICS collab is decidedly less big city and more celestial chic, incorporating space-age vibes into the campaign imagery and releasing a campaign teaser that may as well have been filmed in a lunar capsule.

Bandit x ASICS Bandit

According to a press release from Bandit, inspiration for the collection comes from Japanese American artist Isamu Noguchi, and his “innovative use of light, translucency and sculptural forms.” The subsequent product is a blend of soft neutrals (cream, white, black), striking features and performance-heavy design, with high-contrast styling and a signature red gradient eclipse graphic tying together both the footwear and the gear.

“This unique collaboration exemplifies a fusion of artistic vision and athletic innovation, offering a fresh perspective on both style and performance,” says Bandit.

The tentpole style for the Bandit x ASICS collection is the NovaBlast 5 “Bandit”, ASIC’s daily sneaker silo and the first shoe collab from the running boutique. The beloved trainer — the NovaBlast 5 is widely considered one of the best running shoes on the market, built around maximizing comfort and energy return with the Japanese label’s proprietary FF BLAST MAX cushioning — has been made over with a splashy new red-and-black-accented colorway, co-branded features and transparent infographic tag at the laces for an ultra-clean end product.

Bandit x ASICS Bandit

The release also includes an eight-piece performance apparel and accessories capsule, ranging from a performance singlet built with Bandit’s airy laser-cut perforated Vento technology and 7-Pocket Half Tights to a graphic-emblazoned, ’90s-inspired Ripstop Mockneck track jacket. Compression socks, running sleeves and a sleek running hat round out the collection

The Bandit x ASICS capsule ranges from $36-$128, with the ASICS x Bandit NovaBlast 5 retailing at $150, and is available to shop now for members. The capsule will be released to the general public on April 4 at the brand’s webstore, in Bandit locations and via select retail partners.

Shop Bandit x ASICS