A Hotel We Love: Octant Douro

Octant Douro is one of those hotels that’s a destination in and of itself. The Portuguese property is close to everything that Porto and the Douro Valley have to offer, but it’s also situated on its own little slice of nature, infusing a stay here with a sense of privacy and tranquility. Here’s what to expect when staying at Octant Douro.

At a Glance: 59 rooms and four suites, plus 20 units in the House Collection

Two restaurants and in-room dining

Spa circuit with indoor pool, sauna, Turkish bath and gym

Two outdoor pools and river access with activities like paddleboarding, kayaking and boat tours Octant Douro Book Here

Octant Douro/Amanda Gabriele

Details of My Stay:

I fell in love with Portugal last year when I explored the island of São Miguel, the largest island of the Azores. So when I got the invite to check out Octant Douro earlier this spring, I jumped at the chance to spend the weekend at a property I’ve been lusting over for a year. Our group was also the first to experience the property’s brand new House Collection, a group of 20 freestanding accommodations that include outdoor spaces, full kitchens, separate bedrooms and living areas, and sumptuous marble bathrooms.

Octant Douro is one of the most architecturally stunning hotels I’ve ever seen. The property is built into a cliff alongside the Douro River, in a way that blends in with its natural surroundings. As you’re walking around the grounds, lush landscaping, clandestine stone passageways and a constant view of the river deliver a sense of calm and peace. Add in Octant’s impeccable service and you get the best kind of nature retreat (the luxurious kind that includes no roughing it, thank you very much).

Save for a couple of very traditional, home-cooked meals nearby (the staff has great recommendations for local restaurants — definitely don’t miss Dona Amélia in Castelo de Paiva), I took most of my meals at the hotel. On the first night, chef Dárcio Henriques cooked us a private meal in one of the House Collection abodes. We feasted on mini Francesinha sandwiches (a traditional dish from Porto typically stuffed with multiple meats, cheese and a fried egg, and covered in gravy), grilled octopus and potatoes, and arroz de pato, a baked duck rice. The on-site restaurant À Terra serves three meals a day and also has a wonderful terrace overlooking the Douro. Alternatively, you can choose from multiple tasting menus or opt for a la carte dining at Raiva, the property’s elegant fine-dining restaurant that also boasts an incredible local wine and Port list.

There is plenty of recreation to be had on the property. One of my favorite activities was a morning river sail on the Octant I, a restored Rabelo boat that used to transport Port wine from the Douro Valley to the city of Porto. The water was calm and the views were scenic. The resort also has two outdoor pools. The main is adults only but also not heated, so it was a bit cold for a swim in May. The terrace pool is also lovely, perched on the highest part of the resort for maximum warmth and sun (and yes, it is heated). Children are welcome at this pool, so it did get quite busy with little ones at certain hours. The resort is also situated right near the Castelo de Paiva walking paths, an eight-kilometer wooden boardwalk along the river.

I also can’t recommend the spa enough. I got the Octant Relief Massage, which employs the hotel’s own Octant Relief Balm to loosen muscles and ease tension. The serene treatment ended with tea in the relaxation room and a trip to the sauna.

Octant Douro/Amanda Gabriele

What I Liked:

Spreading out in the House Collection: There are few things better than traveling alone and having a massive room to yourself. My house was certainly big enough for two, but with space and amenities that rival many New York City apartments, it was an ultra-luxurious stay for one. While the rooms at Octant Douro are lovely, if you want ample space and total privacy, booking accommodations in the House Collection is the way to go (some of them even have personal plunge pools).

Breakfast: I'm an absolute sucker for a complimentary breakfast, especially when it's as sumptuous as it is at Octant Douro. Every day, I started with an immunity-boosting ginger shot, enjoyed fresh juice and local fruit, sliced my own jamon off a giant leg and dug into a veggie omelet.

The long, leisurely dinner at Raiva: Tasting menus aren't always easy — sometimes they are actually quite the chore, whether it's because they are too long, too stuffy or simply too many courses. But the dinner I experienced at Raiva on my last night was the exact opposite of that, with perfect portions, appropriate spacing of the courses and delightful wine pairings.

A quiet swim at the spa pool: The indoor spa pool is a dream. It overlooks the river, so you feel immersed in the outdoors without having to worry about the elements. The morning I left, I had the pool all to myself and enjoyed the most wonderful 30 minutes of lap swimming. I think about that a lot.

In Closing:

I love Octant Hotels because they champion their natural surroundings and local traditions, and Octant Douro is no different. A stay here is a wonderful way to get acquainted with the area while also enjoying luxury amenities and a chic, modern design. After three nights with them, I felt completely relaxed and renewed, and very well fed.