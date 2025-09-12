A Hotel We Love: The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I first stayed at The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery in 2017, and eight years later, it’s still a wonderful place to rest your head in New Orleans. Here’s what to expect when checking into this charming boutique hotel

At a Glance: 167 rooms and three suites

Home to Compère Lapin restaurant and Tout La coffee shop

24-hour fitness center and complimentary bike rental The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery Book Here

Old No. 77

Details of My Stay:

This was my fourth time traveling to New Orleans for Tales of the Cocktail, and there are a few very important things I look for when choosing a hotel for that event. First of all, it has to be close — but not too close — to the French Quarter, where a lot of the Tales action goes down. I want to be within walking distance of events so the swampy July heat doesn’t kill me, but I also want a quiet locale to go back to after the day’s festivities are done. A location in NOLA’s Warehouse District ticks this box perfectly.

Secondly, I need the room to swaddle me in spacious comfort. There’s nothing better than spreading out in a large hotel room by yourself, and after a day of being body-to-body with other Tales goers, I don’t want to sleep in a shoebox. Both this past July and in 2017, I opted for a Tchoupitoulas King room, which features floor-to-ceiling windows, beautiful hardwood floors and a writing desk where I was able to get some morning work done before hitting the town.

Lastly, I need breakfast to be an elevator ride away. I always prefer if my hotel serves breakfast, but this is especially important in New Orleans, where the previous night’s transgressions can often still be felt before that first cup of coffee. Lobby coffee shop Tout La shares a kitchen with Compère Lapin, helmed by award-winning chef Nina Compton. The food is hearty and nourishing, and the coffee is excellent.

It also doesn’t hurt that Compère Lapin, one of New Orleans’s best restaurants, is in The Old No. 77 lobby. I was invited to a lunch there with Chairman’s Reserve rum, a perfect match, as both the rum distillery and Compton hail from St. Lucia. Chef and her team prepared an incredible meal — I particularly loved the rum-glazed pork belly with coconut rice and peas — that I won’t soon forget.

Old No. 77

What I Liked:

Jazz on the radio: From the moment I walked into my room, New Orleans jazz music was playing on the radio. The staff turned the station to WWOZ 90.7, a local NOLA jazz station, and I kept it turned to that dial during my whole stay. From check-in to checkout, it really set the mood.

From the moment I walked into my room, New Orleans jazz music was playing on the radio. The staff turned the station to WWOZ 90.7, a local NOLA jazz station, and I kept it turned to that dial during my whole stay. From check-in to checkout, it really set the mood. The location: It really is perfect! A quick 10 to 15-minute walk will get you to the heart of the French Quarter, and it’s a quick cab ride to Uptown and the Bywater.

It really is perfect! A quick 10 to 15-minute walk will get you to the heart of the French Quarter, and it’s a quick cab ride to Uptown and the Bywater. Late checkout: My airplane clothes are very different from what I wear around New Orleans, so I was stressing about getting changed for my evening flight after walking around town all day. But the option for a 4 p.m. checkout made all those logistics a breeze. Yes, it comes with an extra fee, but it’s totally worth it.

In Closing:

The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery is celebrating its 10th birthday this year, and a decade later, it’s still one of the best boutique hotel experiences in New Orleans. Whether you book it for the perfect location or world-class restaurant, you can’t go wrong with a stay here.



