Certain trips like Disney and Cape May are no-brainers for families, whereas other destinations don’t exactly scream “bring little kids.” Although, I’d argue from experience that even less obvious spots like Madeira and Tokyo make for a memorable escape with tots in tow. The same could be said about the Cyclades. Many people pinpoint the Greek islands for a honeymoon, but it’s actually a fabulous place to visit with young children.

Naxos and Paros offer sandy beaches. Even picky palates can’t resist gyros and souvlaki. (Don’t be surprised when your offspring asks for Greek salad.) People are genuine and friendly. And Greek culture is super family-focused, so if you ever need an extra set of hands at a restaurant, someone will happily step in.

Given that you’re traveling with LOs, I’d recommend doing three islands with a stop in Athens before or after (the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens is the ultimate family resort if you don’t want the beach days and swimming to end). This itinerary will allow for maximum enjoyment of each stop without spending too much time in transit from one place to the next. Here’s how to plan the perfect Cyclades island-hopping trip with young kids. Parakaló!

How to Get There and Getting Around

Most Greece-bound families coming from the United States will connect through Athens. From there, it’s a quick and easy flight to Paros. From Paros to Naxos, it’s a 25-minute ferry. Seajets will get you from Naxos to Santorini (Thira) in an hour and 15 minutes. (FYI: kids up to five years old ride free on all vessels in economy class.) Santorini has an airport, so you can skip the lengthy boat ride back to Athens and just hop on a short flight.

I’d recommend renting a car on Paros, Naxos and Santorini to explore at your leisure. All the rental companies we used were really good about providing age-appropriate car seats for both boys. On Santorini, depending on how much sightseeing you want to do versus just wandering around town, it might be easier to have the hotel arrange arrival/departure transport and do one or two guided tours.

Islands to Visit

First up, Paros Getty Images

Paros

What to Do: The picture-perfect, pedestrian village of Naousa is an idyllic place to wander around the maze of narrow stone-paved streets, admire the white-washed architecture and shop at the local boutiques. Bonus: no cars means little kids can wander (within eye shot, of course) without parents worrying. With soft sand and calm water, Kolympethres Beach, Golden Beach and Marcelo Beach are some of the best for kiddos. It’s easy to do a day trip to soak in the scenery and low-key ambiance of Antiparos. The ferry from Pounda takes just five minutes and costs €1 per person or €7 for a car (that covers the whole family). If you need a little coverage to go to dinner or hit the hotel spa without your precious offspring, we found an awesome sitter through Babysitting in Paros.

Sigi Ikthios Sigi Ikthios

Where to Eat: Siparos appears on basically every must-try list. While it’s more adult and requires reservations in the evening, daytime is way more laid back; you can just walk in for some fresh fish and seafood spaghetti. Sigi Ikthios and Mediterraneo are both popular spots for families in Naoussa. We enjoyed one of our favorite meals (order the Greek salad and grilled fish), a lovely sunset over Parikia Seafront and dancing on the car-free street at Mira Restaurant.

Andronis Minois Andronis Minois

Where to Stay: Cosme, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paros fronts a sandy beach with shaded sun beds and crystalline water. It also has a sparkling pool, rooms tucked inside whitewashed buildings and a very chic store called Anthologist, which admittedly isn’t for kids — but mom also deserves a present. And it’s a short drive from Naousa. On the other side of the island sits Andronis Minois, a revamped refuge with sweeping views of the Aegean Sea. It’s a place you’d want to stay before kids, and the warm hospitality makes it a great option for that next life stage, too. For something a bit more value-driven with plenty of family-friendly perks, consider Poseidon of Paros Hotel & Spa.

Next, Naxos Getty Images

Naxos

What to Do: The sleeper hit of the Cyclades, Naxos boasts miles of sandy beaches for building sandcastles and chasing toddlers as well as placid water, making it the perfect sun and sea destination for families. Many of the most popular kid- and parent-approved stretches — notably Plaka Beach and Agios Prokopios Beach — are dotted with shaded loungers and umbrellas for hire for about $20 a day for a pair. Most of the grocery stores sell sand toys, noodles, goggles and rafts for kiddos. Naxos Town is home to a mix of local shops and restaurants. Venture further inland and up for enchanting hilltop villages; Apiranthos and Filoti are not to be missed. Again, Babysitting in Paros came through on the childcare front. Don’t let the name fool you because the company has sitters all over the region.

To Elliniko To Elliniko

Where to Eat: One of our favorite restaurants, To Elliniko in Naxos Town, came highly recommended for home-cooked dishes like oven-roasted eggplant and meatballs in tomato sauce and a charming courtyard. What I didn’t anticipate was the owner being so kind to our kids. She brought out Paw Patrol coloring pages and markers for Miles and held Leo when he fussed the moment our Greek salad and grape leaves arrived. To cram some extra nutrients into kids who potentially have refused anything but feta and bread for days on end, pick up a fruit- and veg-packed smoothie from Juicy Girl. Souvluvky is great for an easy, grab-and-go meal that you can eat at the beach or a hotel terrace if the LOs aren’t up for a sit-down meal that evening. For fresh seafood on the sand, head to Nikos & Maria Restaurant.

Dream on Plaka Hotel Dream on Plaka Hotel

Where to Stay: With spacious rooms and suites, an outdoor swimming pool and a location steps from Plaka Beach, Sundunes is an easy sell for families. Our toddler enjoyed ambling along the paths leading around the white-washed buildings and looking for cats (we spotted two). Nearby, Dream on Plaka Hotel supplies family rooms and sits steps from the sea. If you prefer to stay in Naxos Town, Margaret Luxury Suites provides a stellar home base. Accommodations feature comfy beds and bathtubs, and it’s within walking distance of shops, restaurants and the ferry port.

Lastly, Santorini Getty Images

Santorini

What to Do: Admittedly, Santorini is quite touristy. It’s also beautiful. If you’re island hopping with LOs, the fact that it’s a hub for ferries and flights means the odds are good it’ll end up on the itinerary. We stayed in picturesque Oia, a postcard-worthy holiday haven with souvenir stores (my son picked out a Minions watch that he loves), striking caldera views, gelato shops and a playground. It’s worth mentioning that the stairs and cobbled side streets aren’t made for strollers. The BabyBjorn Baby Carrier One Air was a lifesaver for our little guy and, luckily, Miles was happy to walk. For seaside fun, Kamari Beach and Monolithos Beach rank among the best family-friendly options.

Seafood at Dimitris Ammoudi Taverna Dimitris Ammoudi Taverna

Where to Eat: Oia Oenosart has a nice, chill atmosphere, tasty food and excellent wine. Parents can opt for pours by the glass, flight or bottle. And while this may all sound grown-up, I assure you it’s not the type of place where bringing babbling babies and chatty toddlers will draw glances. Don’t let the slog to — and, crucially, up from — Ammoudi Bay put you off. Down the 300 steps from the main drag sits a string of idyllic waterfront restaurants. We dined at Dimitris Ammoudi Taverna where the fresh grilled seafood, fava puree and fries were excellent. After a steamy afternoon of sightseeing in Oia, nothing beats a scoop from Lolita’s Gelato. Over in Fira, Ouzeri serves classics like tzatziki, vine leaves moussaka and hilopites (traditional Greek pasta) that are made for sharing. The ambiance is warm and welcoming.

Andronis Arcadia Andronis Arcadia

Where to Stay: Andronia Arcadia is a phenomenal family resort with all the five-star bells and whistles. We booked a large suite with a dreamy bed, sofa, enormous tub and outdoor plunge pool. I also really appreciated that it was stocked with a crib, baby bath and toiletries, and a donut float. Miles loved the kids club (it’s for ages four to 14, but younger children are welcome with a caregiver). The spa attracts parents with the promise of stress-melting treatments, plus relaxation areas. Because babysitting services are available, it’s doable to sneak away for a massage or a spin around the hydrotherapy circuit. It feels quiet and removed from the tourist maelstrom of Oia but resides steps from the entrance to town, so you really get the best of both worlds.