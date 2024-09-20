This Often-Overlooked Greek Island Has Sandy Beaches, Charming Hilltop Villages and Delicious Food

Santorini and Mykonos are undoubtedly the most popular Greek islands for tourists. Because these hotspots swell with holidaygoers in the late spring, summer and early fall, many travelers have started exploring other destinations in the Cyclades group — notably Paros, Ios and Sifnos. Despite increased attention throughout the region, Naxos still hasn’t had its moment in the spotlight. But this under-the-radar locale is worth more than a passing glance — especially for beach lovers, families and budget travelers.

The largest of the Cyclades islands offers miles of sandy beaches, plus ancient ruins, a lovely chora (main town), charming mountain villages, homegrown local products — notably cheese, meat, honey, olive oil and potatoes — and a sleepy appeal that makes it the ideal vacation destination for travelers looking to unwind away from the crowds and enjoy a true taste of the Cyclades.

Here’s how to plan the perfect trip to Naxos.

How to Get There

If you’re coming from the United States, the easiest route is to fly to Athens (there are direct flights from New York, Newark, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and more) and hop on a 40-minute domestic flight operated by Aegean, Olympic, Sky Express or Volotea to Naxos. Planning a Cyclades island-hopping holiday? Seajets ferries operate between Naxos and nearby destinations such as Paros, Ios, Sifnos, Mykonos and Santorini.

How to Get Around

The best way to get around is to drive. It’s a relatively small island (though larger than its tiny neighborhoods) and businesses have that small-town kindness baked in. You can easily arrange to have a rental car dropped off at the airport or port and return it at either place.

18 Grapes Hotel Naxos Courtesy

Where to Stay

The accommodation scene on Naxos is mostly mid-tier boutique hotels. That doesn’t mean the island lacks luxury lodgings. 18 Grapes Hotel Naxos offers swishy suites and an upscale atmosphere. Seeking a true escape? Set in the rolling countryside, The View Naxos comprises four luxury villas with private pools, terraces and kitchens stocked with regional products. Ayiopetra gives off cozy middle-of-nowhere vibes. Many travelers like staying along Plaka Beach for obvious reasons. If you’re looking for a home base steps from the sand and sea, Sundunes very much fits the bill. Rooms and suites are bright, airy and minimally minded. Travelers will appreciate the seaside location, breezy style and Instagram potential of Naxian on the Beach, a member of Mr & Mrs Smith. Prefer to stay near Naxos Town? The Saint Vlassis and Boutique Hotel Glaros are great options.

The Perfect 7-Day Greece Itinerary From eating and sightseeing to beach-going and more, here’s what to do during the perfect week-long Grecian vacation

Plaka Beach Getty Images

What to Do

Naxos boasts some of the best beaches in the Cyclades. Catching rays (or hiding out under the shade of an umbrella), swimming the Aegean Sea and digging your toes in the soft sand should be at the top of the holiday must-do list. Agios Prokopios Beach and Plaka Beach are two of the most popular spots to rent sunbeds and lounge for the day.

Though it’s tempting to spend the whole time basking in the Mediterranian sun, be sure to carve out some time for exploring waterfront Chora. The character-rich main town of Naxos is replete with shops selling local products, clothing boutiques, excellent restaurants and an ancient castle with sweeping views. It’s also worth hopping in the car and driving inland. Naxos has some idyllic hilltop villages that give travelers a taste of traditional Greek life. Built on the slopes of Mount Zas, the largest of the island’s hilltop villages, Filoti, has a tree-framed picturesque square surrounded by shops and cafés. Amble up the stairs to the back for an eyeful of typical Cycladic architecture, stone-paved alleyways and a pretty church. It’s worth carving out a few hours to visit postcard-ready Halki (Chalki), Galini and Koronos as well.

Yazoo Summer Bliss Courtesy

Where to Eat and Drink

From seasonal produce and olive oil to sheep’s milk cheese and meat, the abundance of local products that come from Naxos is unmatched. One of the best restaurants for traditional Greek cuisine made with local ingredients, To Elliniko in Naxos Town, serves home-cooked classics like Saganaki (fried Naxos graviera), stuffed vine leaves and Rosto (Naxos traditional pot cooked pork in tomato sauce) on a charming courtyard surrounding an old olive tree. It’s worth the drive to Lionas to savor calamari and meatballs at Delfiniki, a family-run taverna that looks like a postcard. Bars and restaurants fringe the road that runs parallel to Plaka Beach. Caya Beach Naxos, Yazoo Summer Bliss and Nikos & Maria Restaurant are a few of the many excellent options.

In addition to authentic Greek food, Naxos has a ton of healthy, plant-forward eateries. For breakfast, head to Goat in a Boat for Greek yogurt with fruit, smoothies, baked goods and oat milk lattes on the patio facing the waves of Agia Anna. Twin Palms whips up tasty smoothie bowls and housemade vegan sweet treats like caramel walnut mini brownies. A freshly blended elixir of berries and greens from Juicy Girl is the ultimate reviver after an afternoon of sightseeing.