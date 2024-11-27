In a world where celebrity vacations often make for splashy tabloid headlines and social media fodder, it’s fascinating to discover the hidden gems they escape to, far from the typical hotspots. From lesser-known European towns to secluded Caribbean islands, these destinations offer true privacy and luxury. And while they may be harder to get to, they’re well worth the journey. We’ve rounded up eight under-the-radar celebrity vacation spots to help inspire your next trip.

Hotel Supetar Cavtat Hotel Supetar Cavtat

Cavtat, Croatia

One of Europe’s most overlooked celebrity hotspots is Cavtat, Croatia, just south of Dubrovnik. It offers a vibe reminiscent of St. Tropez before the crowds, and Jay Z, David Beckham, Matthew McConaughey and Kylie Minogue have all been known to spend time here. This small Adriatic town features a palm-lined waterfront promenade, beaches, churches, monuments, museums, outdoor restaurants, cafés and specialty boutiques. At the heart of Cavtat’s charming historic district, the recently opened Hotel Supetar Cavtat has 16 uniquely-designed, stylish rooms. The hotel also includes a Mediterranean restaurant on the outdoor terrace, a wine bar with local and international selections, an artist-in-residence program, a garden and a pool. For the ultimate celebrity-style experience, Hidden Marine takes guests on fully customized, luxury private sailing trips around the Elaphiti Islands, both half and full days, to hidden-gem tiny port town villages and beaches.

Sugar Beach Viceroy

St. Lucia

St. Lucia remains an underrated Caribbean gem among celebrity vacation spots. This island is known for its stunning Pitons, rainforests and crystal clear turquoise waters, but it has not yet reached the fame of some other, similar tropical spots. It has quietly attracted many high-profile visitors including Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ludacris and Ellie Goulding, mostly because of the level of privacy the remote resorts and wellness spas ensure. Want to stay where both Matt Damon and Suits actor Gabriel Macht have vacationed? Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort is a slice of exclusive heaven with a private beach. The iconic resort features private cottages, bungalows and villas, each with its own plunge pool, as well as privately owned residences and new beachfront collection homes. There’s also a rainforest spa, outdoor yoga classes with scenic views of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pitons, a fully-equipped gym, an on-resort chocolate shop and seven dining options.

Chatwal Lodge Chatwal Lodge

Catskills, New York

The Catskills region in New York is known for its scenic mountain views, charming small towns and luxurious retreats, making it a favorite for celebrities seeking privacy and relaxation. Notable visitors include actor Jason Bateman, who has been spotted enjoying the area’s outdoor activities, and singer Katy Perry. Located on the grounds of the historic Chapin Estate, a former 18,000-acre wildlife reserve that has played host to more than a century of stories, The Chatwal Lodge has quickly become a premier destination for those seeking a peaceful and elevated escape within Upstate New York’s Catskills region. The property recently debuted three luxury treehouses, offering guests complete privacy immersed in nature. Here, visitors can experience a unique take on all-inclusive, with farm-to-table cuisine and activities across all seasons ranging from fly fishing, forest bathing and snowshoeing, to shuffleboard. Scribner’s Lodge is a boutique hotel with 38 guest rooms and 11 luxury cabins, another perfect option for an upstate hideout.

Villa Le Blanc by Gran Meliá Meliá

Menorca, Spain

Menorca, Spain, remains an underrated celebrity hotspot for its blend of natural beauty and exclusivity. Several public figures known to vacation in Menorca include Orlando Brown, Poppy Delevigne, Gisele Bündchen and Rafael Nadal. Unlike its more famous Balearic neighbors, Menorca offers uncrowded beaches and charming, unspoiled villages, and its discreet yet luxury accommodations appeal to those seeking privacy away from mainstream destinations like Ibiza. Villa Le Blanc by Gran Meliá, which opened as the destination’s first eco-luxe hotel, features 159 guest rooms, all with private balconies and many with their own private pools and rooftops. The hotel faces the Mediterranean Sea with design elements reflecting the traditions of local architecture, and interiors are all crafted by local artisans.

Kamalame Cay Kamalame Cay

Andros, Bahamas

A quick 15-minute private seaplane ride from Nassau island takes you to Kamalame Cay, a 97-acre private island retreat that high-profile guests (including Paris Hilton, Serena Williams and Whitney Port) have turned into the latest it-island escape. Just a mile from the world’s third-largest barrier reef, the island features 35 luxurious cottages, bungalows and villas, health-conscious dining options, an overwater spa and a beach club. The most exclusive part of this experience is their monthly Luncheons, where billionaires and celebs have been spotted letting loose for a day of dancing with a live DJ, drinking and wine-paired multi-course dining.

Banyana Tree Mayakoba Banyana Tree

Mayakoba, Mexico

For true luxury, nestled within the natural beauty of Riviera Maya, Mexico, the gated Mayakoba complex is an exclusive enclave featuring unparalleled privacy, sustainability and immersive eco-tourism experiences, perfect for celebrities seeking to escape the limelight; it has attracted stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul McCartney. For example, at the 5-star Rosewood Mayakoba, the one-and-only Britney Spears has been spotted vacationing, as well as Peloton star Ally Love who hosted her five-day blowout destination wedding there. For a family-friendly getaway, Neil Patrick Harris jetted down with his husband and twins to the Fairmont Mayakoba. One of the more upscale properties in the area, Banyan Tree Mayakoba acts as a secluded retreat where guests are treated to personalized journeys of physical, mental and spiritual well-being that blend Mexican and Asian traditions. Activities range from chartering a private yacht to tennis lessons.

Calilo Calilo

Ios, Greece

A magnet for celebrity couples since its 2019 debut, Calilo is the sole 5-star resort on the Cycladic island of Ios. Beloved by A-listers like Justin and Hailey Bieber, newlyweds Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo, and Bachelor stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, this family-owned haven is renowned for its romantic ambiance and boasts more privacy than its neighbors of Mykonos and Santorini. This summer, Calilo introduced a new three-story spa and fitness center, enhancing its appeal. The resort features suites, a range of dining choices and wellness amenities, all while prioritizing sustainability and maintaining the natural beauty of Ios.

Bolt Farm Treehouse Bolt Farm Treehouse

Whitwell, Tennessee

While Nashville is a more known celebrity destination, those who want to escape head to Whitwell. Those seeking a low-profile getaway enjoy the area’s natural beauty, including nearby lakes and hiking trails, without the crowds of more popular destinations. On the sprawling 55-acre expanse on the outskirts of Chattanooga, Bolt Farm Treehouse is a glamping destination that brings guests to escape the mundane all while enjoying upscale amenities. The property is frequented by celebrities including Kelsea Ballerini, Kristin Cavallari, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, Rudy Pankow from Outer Banks and Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette, to name a few. The property features unique accommodations like treehouses, serene domes and mirror cabins.