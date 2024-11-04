How to Build the Perfect Cold-Weather Capsule Wardrobe

Creating a capsule wardrobe — a closet to see you through everything that life throws at you, from early morning commutes to mid-afternoon meeting slogs to late drinks with buddies — is difficult enough without having to consider sub-freezing temperatures and holiday occasions. With cold weather thrown into the mix, the emphasis on luxe clothing that still flatters the everyday guy is more prominent than ever. That’s where Perry Ellis comes in.
Built for modern life in motion, Perry Ellis’ latest collection of seasonal must-haves is ready for whatever is ahead of you, regardless of the time, place or conditions. From flexible trousers designed to de-stress your workday to outwear excellent for errands and presentations alike, all of Perry Ellis’ streamlined apparel looks great and meshes perfectly. We’ve even gone so far as to highlight our favorite essentials from Perry to round out (or entirely reboot) your cold-weather closet. Those wardrobe gaps never stood a chance.
Plan to live in a puffer? More a shirt jacket guy? Or maybe you like to keep things cool in a sleek bomber. No matter your outwear story this season, Perry Ellis’ emphasis on versatile layering will keep you looking red hot while staying insulated from the cold.
Lightweight Hooded Puffer Jacket
Lightweight Puffer Vest
Textured Cotton Jacket
Quilted Bomber Jacket
Any seasoned dresser should know that quality sweaters and shirting is a must for a functional capsule wardrobe. With Perry Ellis’ collection of practical pullovers and day-winning knitwear, your choices are virtually endless.
Tech Knit Pullover Sweater
Tech Knit Mock Neck Pullover Sweater
Quarter Zip Sweater
Tech Knit Long Sleeve Line Pattern Polo
A good pair of pants is more than essential as the temps trend downward — it’s the basis for any solid look and the difference between a comfortable outfit and something you’re racing to get out of as soon as you walk in the door. Whether you’re a chino kind of guy, live in five-pockets or even prefer a smart trouser, Perry Ellis has you covered.
Slim Fit Louis Suit Pant
Slim Fit Indigo Rinse 5-Pocket Stretch Denim Jeans
Slim Fit Dyed Solid Twill Five Pocket Pant
Very Slim Fit Tech Portfolio Dress Pant
