The 2024 Bardstown Collection Is a Whiskey Fan’s Dream

How would you like to taste an exclusive whiskey from one of Bardstown’s best distilleries? Better yet, how would you like to taste seven exclusive whiskeys from Bardstown’s best distilleries? That’s entirely possible during the first annual National Bourbon Week, which takes place June 11-16 in the Kentucky town nicknamed the “Bourbon Capital of the World.”

While there will be plenty of tastings and activities, the focal point of National Bourbon Week will be the unveiling of the 2024 Bardstown Collection, a collaboration between seven area distilleries (up from five just two years ago). What makes them special? Fewer than 500 bottles will be available from each distillery, and many of the whiskey makers have gone out of their way to utilize unique blends, mash bills or age statements — such as the bottle from the James B. Beam Distilling Co, which is the oldest release ever by the company.

The participating distilleries of the 2024 Bardstown Collection are Bardstown Bourbon Company, Heaven Hill Distillery, James B. Beam Distilling Co., Limestone Branch Distillery, Log Still Distillery, Lux Row Distillers and Preservation Distillery + Farm. During a recent trip, we were able to get a preview of the limited-edition releases (thanks to the good folks at Visit Bardstown), which will be available at each distillery on a certain day and time in June. We’ve listed those times below, along with our thoughts on the liquid and our favorite or the most interesting aspect of each participating distillery. (Note: while we were able to taste the new releases, we weren’t able to see the finished bottles during our trip. Hopefully those images will be available by the start of National Bourbon Week.)

Preservation Distillery and Farms Kirk Miller

Preservation doesn’t have its own product yet (see below), but the family farm is working on some pot-distilled bourbon. What you’ll see on the shelves are brands like Very Old St. Nick, Rare Perfection, Old Man Winter and more.

The whiskey: A cask-strength blend of their wheated pot distilled Kentucky bourbon, layered with “liquid from some of their most precious vintage Kentucky bourbon casks.” From what we learned, it’s three barrels of their own pot still bourbon and a vintage nine-year bourbon. This one was spicy, full of dark fruit, candied ginger and butterscotch. (June 12, 9 a.m.)

A tasting of past and present Heaven Hill bottles from the Bardstown Collection Kirk Miller

Home to 70 rickhouses and 2.1 million barrels, Heaven Hill is a rather sprawling site. You’ll certainly recognize many of their brands, like Rittenhouse, Henry McKenna, Bernheim, Larceny, Old Fitzgerald and Elijah Craig. As the distillery guide told us on our walk around campus, they’re working with six mash bills and 60 recipes across the portfolio.

The whiskey: Crafted from three blended barrels aged between seven and 16 years, this bourbon is bottled at 105 proof and consists of Heaven Hill’s traditional bourbon mash bill of 78% corn, 10% rye and 12% malted barley. On the palate, we got a lot of butterscotch, candied fruit, cherry, vanilla and cola, with some fruitier notes coming out when a drop or two of water was added, along with a hint of tobacco and oak spice. (June 12, 12 p.m.)

Lux Row Distillers Kirk Miller

Home to Ezra Brooks, Rebel and Blood Oath, this beautiful 18,000-square-foot property features 10 barrel warehouses and a 43-foot custom copper still.

The whiskey: The Lux Row Distillers contribution features three single barrels from their wheat recipe (68% corn, 20% wheat, 12% malted barley). Aged six years, these barrels went through an additional toasted finishing process — toasted caramel honey staves, to be exact, and that certainly identifies some of the tasting notes you’ll find here. (June 13, 9 a.m.)

Limestone Branch Distillery Kirk Miller

Co-founded by Stephen and Paul Beam, this Lebanon, KY-based distillery is home to Yellowstone whiskey (as well as some good gin). Besides the family history at work here — notice the founders’ last names — Limestone is also known for their impressive financial commitment to the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA). This is their first year participating in the Bardstown Collection. Random praise: they by far had the best merch of any distillery on the tour.

The whiskey: With a mash bill that dates back to the 1930s, Limestone Branch’s Bardstown 2024 selection is a six-year-old, 100-proof, 100% pot-distilled wheated bourbon, made with 28% red winter wheat. This one is both earthy and fruity, with lots of cherry, raisin and a bitter sweetness. (June 13, 12 p.m.)

The stills at Log Still Distillery Kirk Miller

Possibly the most photogenic distillery on the tour, Log Still’s property includes an amphitheater, private banquet hall, a train stop and an on-site Airbnb. Guided by Wally Dant and cousins Lynne and Charles Dant, Log Still is home to Monk’s Road bourbons and gins, along with a sourced Tennessee whiskey called Rattle & Snap that I fell in love with immediately (and was told it wasn’t available in NY — ugh!).

The whiskey: Log Still’s 2024 Bardstown Collection release is a nine-year-old Kentucky high-rye bourbon. Coming in at a whopping 123.5 proof, this bottle is full of caramel, butterscotch, orange peel and cinnamon. (June 13, 3 p.m.)

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Bardstown Tourism

Bardstown was founded in 2014, and it’s currently one of the largest whiskey distilleries in the country. As we noted in an article earlier this year, co-founder Peter Loftin’s goal was to create an in-person bourbon experience, a technically advanced distillery and a Kentucky alternative to Indiana’s MGP — meaning, an operation that could offer custom distilling for other brands while producing its own whiskey. Fun fact: they also offer barrel-aged cocktails on-site that are aged in the distillery’s warehouse.

The whiskey: BBC’s 122-proof entry into the Bardstown Collection is vanilla forward with notes of caramel, red berries and cherry. It felt like it had a wine cask finish (it didn’t) and was delicious. (June 14, 9 a.m.)

James B. Beam Distilling Co. Kirk Miller

Home to the world’s best-selling bourbon (Jim Beam), this long-running distillery has eight generations of whiskey makers behind its history. Here, you’ll find Knob Creek, Basil Hayden, Booker’s, Baker’s, Little Book, Old Overholt and plenty of other iconic brands.

The whiskey: Aged for close to 20 years, James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s Bardstown Collection 2024 selection is the oldest whiskey the brand has ever released. It’s chewy with a lot of cherry, nutty and caramel notes. Some of the fruitier characteristics come out with a few drops of water. (June 14, 12 p.m.)

For a taste of this exclusive bottled collection, visitors can purchase tickets for The Bardstown Collection Release Party, taking place at My Old Kentucky Home on June 11 or visit each of the participating distilleries during the release dates. Mint Julep Tours is also offering two-day packages from June to August.