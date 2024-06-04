The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June 

Dubbed as curators of the world’s most remarkable spirits, London’s The Last Drop recently released three more limited edition bottlings: A 40 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Auchentoshan Distillery (Release No. 34), a 22 Year Old Infinity Rum Blend (Release No. 35) and a 55 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Tomintoul Distillery (Release No. 36). We’ll stick to the whiskies here: No. 34 is four decades old and, a rarity for Scotch, triple distilled. It’s fruity, very floral and full of licorice, oak spice and cherry. No. 36 is The Last Drop’s oldest single malt release to date; the liquid spent 53 years in six oak casks before being married into an Amoroso butt for a further 20 months. The final result features notes of apple pie, toffee, raisins and a gentle, honeyed oak spice on the finish.