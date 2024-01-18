Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

The 10 Best High-Proof Rye Whiskeys in 2024

Proving that a higher ABV can bring out more character

By Kirk Miller
January 18, 2024 6:49 am
We’ve spent a lot of time discussing rye whiskey recently — single barrel, regional styles, affordable ryes, etc. We’ve been getting into rye because it generally has more character than bourbon, and it certainly holds up better in a cocktail — for example, a rye-based Old Fashioned is more complex and yet less sweet than its better-known bourbon brother. But much like bourbon, you’re going to find more depth (and more buzz) if you ignore the mainstream 80-proof releases and drink something with a little more ABV. 

My criteria for choosing the best high-proof rye whiskeys is a little different from what I used in our in-depth look at sipping bourbons; there, I kept the proof range above 100 and below 120. While I do think the bottled-in-bond 50% ABV (100 proof) standard is a sweet spot for whiskey, I wanted to showcase ryes with a little more heat — ergo, the ones that range from 105 to a whopping 132.6 proof. I also stayed away from single barrel releases, as we’ve covered them recently and they deserve their own spotlight.

Angel’s Envy

Angel’s Envy 2023 Cask Strength Rye

This one’s a blend of rye whiskeys finished in two different barrel types (ex-Sauternes and toasted oak). At 114.4 proof, it’s a touch lighter in appearance than the brand’s newish cask-strength bourbon. It’s also a much drier and herbal whiskey with notes of fruit (mainly pears), some Earl Grey tea and plenty of wood and rye spice on the finish.

291 Colorado Whiskey

291 All Rye Colorado Whiskey Batch #1

Also known as “All Rye, All Rye, All Rye,” Colorado’s 291 Distillery recently unleashed this 100% rye malt, which is finished with toasted aspen wood staves. Coming in at a whopping 132.6-proof, you’ll get a lot of spice and herbal notes on the nose with some sweeter elements on the palate (still very spicy, though). It also features an oily mouthfeel and a lingering finish.

Barrell Craft Spirits

Barrell Rye Batch 004

Rye Batch 004 (115.7 proof) is a blend of straight rye whiskeys distilled and aged in Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky and Canada, featuring a selection of five-, six-, 10- and 14-year-old barrels. This bottle features hints of marmalade, lemon (almost Lemon Pledge), brown sugar and oak spice with an underlying herbal character. It’s excellent and complex.

WhistlePig

WhistlePig PiggyBank Rye

Now an annual release with a charitable element, this 110-proof rye pours from the rear of a one-liter pig vessel (there’s precedent: the bottle was inspired by a 19th-century antique pig decanter). A 10-year expression, this is a robust rye, full of mint, dill and oak spice. It’s both herbaceous and sweet with a long dry finish.

Pinhook

Pinhook 2022 High Proof Rye

Pinhook’s claim is that they showcase the best attributes of each year’s crop of barrels over a consistent flavor profile, making each year a unique release, much like wine. The 2022 vintage, bottled just under cask strength, is spicy and delicious with notes of pear, cloves, apple and black pepper. Note that for a rye, there’s a good percentage of corn and malted barley in the mash bill (their Vertical Series Ryes are pretty great, too, and hover around 105 to 108 proof).

Redemption

Redemption 10 Year Aged Barrel Proof Rye

A rye-centric whiskey brand, this limited-edition 10-year-old rye (95% rye mash bill, 116.2 proof) has racked up near-perfect scores and several best of/Double Gold accolades — and we also think it’s one of the best high-proof rye whiskeys out there. It’s grassy, spicy and full of cocoa, ginger, vanilla and caramel. 

Smooth Ambler

Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye

Coming in at 105 proof, Contradiction is a blend of four rye whiskies, two from Tennessee (51% rye and 70% rye), one from MGP (95% rye) and one homemade rye whiskey (88% rye) from Smooth Ambler. The idea here is to bring all the rye fans under one roof and convert whiskey drinkers who shy away from the category. It’s a tall order, but Contradiction nails it. The higher proof works in its favor — there’s a bit less of a spice kick on the nose, but the rye comes in nicely on the palate, along with some toasted coconut and vanilla notes that you don’t often see in the category. The mouthfeel is unique: creamy and well-rounded with a nice lingering sensation on the finish.

Alberta Distillers

Alberta Premium Cask Strength 

This award-winning Canadian whisky (ABV a bit above 65%) is crafted from a 100% prairie rye mash bill and Rocky Mountain spring water. It’s spicy and full of chocolate, dark fruits, vanilla and wood, making it somehow both powerful yet perfectly balanced. 

The Campari Group

Wild Turkey Rare Breed Rye

Hilariously, Wild Turkey’s Master Distiller Jimmy Russell wasn’t initially a fan of rye. But now Wild Turkey excels in the category and makes one of the best high-proof rye whiskeys out there. Rare Breed is a barrel-proof, non-chill-filtered blend of four-, six-, and eight-year-old Kentucky Straight Rye. It’s herbal with notes of citrus, mint, oak and cinnamon. 

Sagamore Spirit

Sagamore Spirit Cask Strength Rye

Maryland’s ryes are “softer,” but once you amp up the ABV to 56.1%, you’ll regain a little spice and alcoholic kick. As most Sagamore Spirit releases, this one is a blend of straight high-rye and low-rye mash bills, here aged four to seven years. A previous Double Gold winner at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, expect chocolate, citrus, spice and brown sugar notes here. 

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

