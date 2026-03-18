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Leisure > Grooming

5 Exceptional Grooming Products Worth the Splurge

Is that deodorant, cologne or cleanser really worth its premium price? In the case of these men's essentials, absolutely.

By Michael Stefanov
March 18, 2026 4:59 pm EDT
Bar soap from Flamingo Estate and deodorant from Freaks of Nature
Your body (and bathroom) will thank you.
Flamingo Estate/Freaks of Nature

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Here at InsideHook, I cover the full spectrum of men’s grooming, from skincare to shampoos, fragrances to trimmers, and plenty of new brands that should be on your radar. But every now and then I run into a bit of a conundrum when featuring products with price tags that, especially in this economy, might warrant pause or even a slight guffaw.

While we try to include accessible picks — great grooming exists across all price tiers — more effective, proprietary and healthier formulations can come at a cost. Sometimes, you really do get what you pay for, which got me thinking that it might be useful to explain why certain premium-priced products are, in my experience, worth the investment.

These are products I’ve tested, stand behind and often keep in my own rotation, and which will help you become your best-groomed self. I’ve recommended them to colleagues and friends, only to hear later that they can’t go back to whatever they were using before. Full disclosure: not every product here will be for everyone. Grooming is still subjective to a degree. But these elevated products justify the splurge. They are exceptionally effective, smell fantastic, look great on the shelf and, importantly, will help you look and feel your best.

Here are five essentials absolutely worth a coveted spot in your grooming regimen.

The Grey 3-in-1 Face Cream
The Grey 3-in-1 Face Cream
NORDSTROM: $100

There are plenty of moisturizers in my rotation, from richer overnight creams to lighter formulas, but one of my longtime favorites comes from Dutch luxury grooming stalwart The Grey. The price is steep, but it’s an investment in a seriously hydrating and nourishing powerhouse that gives your complexion a healthy glow. The formula is a fragrance-free, lightweight lotion which dispenses cleanly via a pump, absorbs quickly, and feels mattifying and satisfying to apply.

What really sells it for me is that it works as a true multitasker: hydrating, smoothing, rejuvenating and brightening. I have perennial under-eye bags (thanks, genetics), so I appreciate a moisturizer that can also help tackle crow’s feet and dark circles. A little goes a long way, with emollients that keep skin soft, peptides and antioxidants that help strengthen and protect, retinol to encourage cell turnover, and even kale for a bit of extra nourishment. Money well spent if you ask me.

Key ingredients: Retinol helps boost cell turnover and smooth fine lines; peptides support firmer skin; blue sea kale and algae extracts energize and protect; vitamin C brightens and supports collagen; coenzyme Q10 and other antioxidants defend against environmental stress; pomegranate seed oil and emollients nourish and strengthen the skin barrier.

The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now: Beau Domaine
The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now: Beau Domaine
 This vineyard-rooted skincare line championed by Brad Pitt brings together science, sustainability and luxury
Church California Botanical Clay Cleanser
Church California Botanical Clay Cleanser
CHURCH CALIFORNIA: $50

I could wax poetic about my affinity for Church California ad nauseam. The grooming brand does luxe-yet-laid-back better than most, with a vibe that feels equal parts indie, earthy and refined. Case in point: this excellent clay-based cleanser, which I use on the regular. The creamy formula lathers into an almost frothy mud mask, detoxifying, cleansing and toning in one go. It is the polar opposite of the ubiquitous harsh, stripping face washes thanks to a botanical formula that leaves your skin squeaky clean but still soft and smooth. A little goes a long way, and the artful dispenser and fantastic wild-harvested scent only add to the experience, elevating what is often a mundane step into a ritual you might actually look forward to. Bonus: leave it on for about 10 minutes, and it doubles as a quick face mask when your skin needs a little extra TLC.

Key ingredients: French green clay and wild-harvested seaweed help draw out impurities; aloe vera soothes and hydrates; lavender hydrosol and witch hazel tone and balance; jojoba and sesame oils nourish the skin barrier; calendula, burdock root and echinacea help calm irritation and support clear skin.

Freaks of Nature Everyday Endurance Deodorant
Freaks of Nature Everyday Endurance Deodorant
FREAKS OF NATURE: $20

Elevated deodorant is having a renaissance lately, or maybe reinvention is the better word: no pore-clogging antiperspirant nonsense, just better ingredients in handsome packaging with subtle scent pyramids. Who would have guessed one of the best would come from Freaks of Nature, the Kelly Slater-backed line that made sunscreen feel cool to use?

I adore this newer deodorant. It dispenses like a lightweight lotion through a clever pump, reminiscent of those old-school roll-on formulas but updated with a modern, skincare-centric approach that’s more moisturizing and soothing rather than chalky. It skips the usual offenders like aluminum and baking soda, instead relying on thoughtful odor-fighters and absorbers such as bentonite clay, arrowroot extract and bamboo-stem extract. The scents are also a world away from the synthetic stuff, built from natural oils and botanical extracts that smell subtly herbaceous. The formula feels oddly soothing and satisfying to apply, and my underarms stayed dry and fresh after a long day of wear. It is getting warmer out, gents. Get yourself a better deodorant.

Key ingredients: Arrowroot and silica absorb moisture; zinc ricinoleate neutralizes odor; triethyl citrate helps inhibit odor-causing bacteria; bamboo extract and bentonite clay absorb sweat and impurities; sunflower seed oil, cocoa butter and emollients condition skin; vitamin E provides antioxidant support.

Flamingo Estate Rosemary Green Leaf Parsley Soap Brick 
Flamingo Estate Rosemary Green Leaf Parsley Soap Brick 
FLAMINGO ESTATE: $46

Flamingo Estate is no longer a well-kept secret (and for good reason). Although the California brand is just as renowned for its luxury olive oil, ask any grooming or home-scent enthusiast, and you will hear plenty of praise for its traceable, sustainable and fantastic-smelling soaps, candles, shampoos and lotions.

There is an old-world charm to the brand’s cult-favorite oversized square bars, more bathroom sculpture than basic soap. Made with the estate’s own olive oil, they lather incredibly and leave skin seriously soft, while French green clay helps draw out impurities and olive and babassu oils nourish. Meanwhile, the aromas are boldly botanical. Leave one by the tub, and it doubles as a subtle, garden-like air freshener for the whole bathroom. Fair warning: it takes a minute to get these hefty bricks going, but once they do, they last forever, leaving your skin clean and soft and your shower routine a whole lot more aromatic for weeks to come.

Key ingredients: Extra-virgin olive oil hydrates and nourishes; babassu oil creates a rich lather; French green clay helps draw out impurities; rosemary essential oil cleanses and invigorates; parsley extract helps brighten; glycerin hydrates and supports the skin barrier.

Creed Absolu Aventus 
Creed Absolu Aventus 
CREED: $610

Creed’s Aventus has served as a gateway into finer fragrance for countless guys thanks to its timeless woody-fruity chypre profile. But I also admire Absolu Aventus, its darker, moodier and equally intoxicating cousin. Where the original leans brighter with fruit and woods, Absolu opens with a subtle nod to that familiar DNA before settling into a richer, spicier base of patchouli, vetiver, labdanum and cinnamon that adds warmth and depth without losing the polished wearability that made Aventus so good in the first place. 

This is signature-scent worthy, and while you could wear it daily, it shines on special-occasion evenings. The matte black bottle reinforces the vibe with commanding shelf presence, while the scent keeps revealing new facets (you will keep smelling your shirt to admire the layered olfactory artistry through the drydown). Once a limited release and now part of the permanent catalog, Absolu Aventus not exactly easy on the wallet, but as an exemplary reinterpretation of a bona fide classic, it earns every (s)cent.

Key notes: Bergamot, lemon, blackcurrant, grapefruit and ginger (head notes); pineapple, patchouli, pink pepper, cardamom and cinnamon (heart notes); Haitian vetiver, cashmere wood, labdanum, ambroxan, musk and oakmoss (base notes).

Why You Should Trust Us

In addition to writing for InsideHook, I’ve covered topics including grooming, fragrances and style for GQ, Robb ReportMen’s JournalBusiness InsiderEsquire and Men’s Health. I served as the Market Editor at Esquire for several years, scouring the industry for the best items that were not only worth the investment but also made for compelling stories and good advice for our readers. I also conceptualized and wrote many grooming and fragrance stories for Esquire. I have always tried to add a timeless element to whatever I have written — although trends are interesting and relevant to a degree, my heart has always been drawn to more perennial guidance and themes. My obsessive-compulsive tendencies are both a blessing and a curse, and while I may delve into researching items to the point of exhaustion, it’s this approach that often positions me as a go-to person for advice. Whether it’s about colognes, creams or coats, people recognize that I’ve done the legwork. I enjoy inspiring others to seek out their unique interests in things that might improve their lives.

Meet your guide

Michael Stefanov

Michael Stefanov

Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer. He has written extensively about grooming, fragrance and style for GQRobb ReportMen’s JournalInsideHook, and Travel + Leisure.
More from Michael Stefanov »

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