The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now: Beau Domaine

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

New men’s grooming brands launch all the time nowadays, and with more guys putting thought into their moisturizers, shaving creams and grooming tools, it’s only natural that the market is expanding. It can often be tiring and sometimes challenging to weed through the buzz and find effective brands or products that cater to your needs and, overall, which ones are worth your investment. Thus, we aim to simplify and spotlight grooming brands that should be on your radar. We do the legwork because looking better makes you feel better, and every guy should have a grooming routine with products that work for him, tailored for him.

These brands might offer a full line of products to stock your medicine cabinet, while others may specialize in one product and excel at it. Some brands may contain their own proprietary ingredients, while others use tried and true formulations. Many put just as much thought into the presentation that will enhance the aesthetics of your medicine cabinet, while others opt for more understated packaging. Some range from the highest end of the market (if we feature it, we can vouch for it) to more accessible options that perform exceptionally well. Some might work for you, some might not, but all are worth checking out.

Beau Domaine

What do French vineyards, proprietary and potent anti-aging skincare ingredients derived from said vines, chic sustainable packaging and Brad Pitt all have in common? That would be Beau Domaine—the elevated, au naturel French skincare brand that’s worth the hype and cost. The tightly curated line is powered by two science-backed, vineyard-derived actives, with a transparent approach to what’s inside and why it works. It also looks incredible in your medicine cabinet. And if it keeps Mr. Pitt’s skin healthy and luminous, it’s obviously worth consideration for your grooming regimen, too. Let’s dive in.

French, vineyard-born skincare with science-backed actives, eco-minded elevated design and Brad Pitt’s seal of approval. Beau Domaine

The Beau Domaine story begins in Provence with the Perrin family’s land-first approach to winemaking, rejecting chemical farming in favor of biodynamic practices that prioritize soil health and longevity. That philosophy appealed to Pitt, owner of nearby Château Miraval, whose relationship with the Perrins evolved from collaboration into friendship. From there, Beau Domaine emerged as a results-driven skincare line rooted in vineyard science and championed by Pitt himself.

Vineyard-derived. Beau Domaine

There’s serious science at play here, and anti-aging is approached like a grand cru, with careful selection from vine to skin. Developed alongside leading researchers in wine chemistry, Beau Domaine centers on two vineyard-derived actives (stay with us): GSM10®, an antioxidant complex upcycled from Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre grape pomace that helps defend skin from pollution and free-radical damage, and ProGR3®, which supports collagen, improves elasticity and helps skin stay resilient. In short, one protects, the other future-proofs. Soothing grape water runs throughout the line, while the formulas layer in other proven skincare staples, such as hyaluronic acids for hydration, niacinamide for brightness and shea butter for nourishment, all while remaining at least 96% naturally derived.

Your full skincare routine, sorted. Beau Domaine

The lineup has four essentials (a cleanser, serum and two moisturizers) housed in newly updated, streamlined packaging designed to reduce carbon impact. The formulas have buttery-smooth textures, quick absorption and an immediate sense of quality on application. With the night cream, I noticed softer skin and improved texture after just one use. (Go grapes!). These are tubs you want to display, too, with handsome wooden caps and thoughtful touches like an included application scoop. Most of the line carries a fantastic, subtle fragrance built around orris root, orange blossom, cedar and sandalwood. All told, Beau Domaine is exemplary, aspirational skincare rooted in proprietary science, chic design, and sustainability. Like fine winemaking, it favors quality and precision, with results that speak for themselves.

This might be one of the most luxurious cleansers (or, ahem, emulsions) I’ve ever used. It’s rare to find a cleanser so packed with skincare-grade ingredients, and here it blends the GSM10® complex with soothing grape water and a mix of nourishing actives. The smooth, airy texture whips into a fine, cloudlike mousse that detoxifies and lifts away impurities without stripping. After rinsing, skin feels not just clean but moisturized, refreshed and toned. Suitable for all skin types, the Cleansing Emulsion is formulated with at least 98.73% naturally derived ingredients.

This is Beau Domaine’s flagship foundation, and it’s likely to win over even the most skeptical serum holdouts. It delivers an ultra-potent dose of GSM10® (50% more than in the creams), paired with ProGR3® and soothing grape water. The formula contains cells from two grapevine flowers to refine tone and texture, plus hyaluronic acids to hydrate and soften fine lines. Silky and fast-absorbing, it layers easily under moisturizer day or night, boosting radiance and skin smoothness along the way. It’s the only fragrance-free product in the line and is made with 99.4% naturally derived ingredients.

This is the star of the show IMO. The rich, whipped, buttery-smooth cream is your overnight treatment for repair and recovery. The formula combines a high concentration of Beau Domaine’s GSM10® and ProGR3® with hydrating grape water, plus organic olive oil and shea butter for deep nourishment and Centella asiatica to help soothe and calm skin. The texture is plush and marshmallow-y, and my skin felt incredibly smooth and velvety after application, with a well-rested look by morning. Made with 98.1% naturally derived ingredients.

This is the daytime moisturizer in the lineup, lighter and more mattifying than the Rich Cream but still effective at delivering a toned, fresh-faced look. Powered by Beau Domaine’s GSM10® and ProGR3® at a lower concentration, it’s paired with soothing grape water and niacinamide to help even tone and keep skin balanced. The lightweight texture sinks in fast, hydrates without feeling heavy and leaves skin smooth, even, and quietly radiant. Formulated with at least 96.48% naturally derived ingredients.

This is the easiest, most accessible, and travel-friendly way to get to know the line before committing to full sizes. You get three simple steps in mini formats (cleanse, boost, and hydrate), including The Cleansing Emulsion (30ml), The Serum (15ml) and your choice of The Cream or The Fluid Cream (15ml), all neatly packed in the Beau Domaine pouch.

Skincare good enough for Brad is good enough for most. The best-selling set includes the Cleansing Emulsion (100ml) to cleanse and hydrate, the Serum (30ml) to plump and firm and your choice of the Fluid Cream or Rich Cream (50ml) to lock in moisture and boost radiance. It comes at a premium, but it’s money well spent, delivering some results you’ll see quickly while also working quietly to slow signs of aging.

Why You Should Trust Us

In addition to writing for InsideHook, I’ve covered topics ranging from grooming, style, fragrances and watches for GQ, Men’s Journal, Robb Report, Esquire and Men’s Health. I served as the market editor at Esquire for several years, scouring the industry for the best garments and goods that were not only worth the investment but that also made for compelling stories and good advice for our readers. I also conceptualized and wrote many fragrance stories for Esquire and most of the grooming pages. I have always tried to add a timeless element to whatever I have written — although trends are interesting and relevant to a degree, my heart has always been drawn to more perennial guidance and themes. While I often delve into researching items to the point of exhaustion, it’s this approach that often positions me as a go-to person for advice. Whether it’s about coats, colognes or razors, people recognize that I’ve done the legwork. I enjoy inspiring others to seek out their unique interests in things that might improve their lives.