Culture > Books

Spotify Continues Its March Into the Book World

The app is rolling out a number of enticing features that not only elevate its audiobook experience, but facilitate reading physical books, too

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
February 26, 2026 2:48 pm EST
headphones on books
Spotify added a new charts feature for audiobooks
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Gist

Spotify is aggressively expanding its presence in the literary world, recently launching audiobook charts for U.S. and U.K. users alongside innovative features like "Page Match" to seamlessly connect readers with their favorite titles. This strategic move aims to transform the streaming service into a defining platform for books, mirroring its success with music and podcasts.

Key Takeaways

  • This week, Spotify introduced audiobook charts in the U.S. and U.K., ranking titles by overall listening activity and specific genres.
  • New features include "Page Match" technology for switching between physical/e-books and audiobooks, and a partnership with Bookshop to facilitate direct purchases.
  • Since launching audiobooks in 2022, Spotify has observed a 36% year-over-year increase in individuals starting an audiobook.

Spotify is in the middle of a massive campaign aimed at attracting not music listeners, but readers. This week, the streaming service launched audiobook charts for U.S. and U.K. users, ranking titles by top listens overall and top listens by genre.

This comes just a few weeks after some other enticing literary features were announced. At the beginning of February, Spotify launched a “Page Match” tool that lets readers seamlessly alternate between a physical book or e-reader and an audiobook via page-scanning technology. It also announced a partnership with Bookshop, an online bookstore that supports independent bookstores (and a popular Amazon alternative), to promote book purchases directly through Spotify, which will receive a fee by way of affiliate links. This latter feature will launch in the spring.

The chart system includes a list of top audiobooks overall along with charts for 10 different genres: romance, mystery and thriller, self-help, sci-fi and fantasy, biography and memoir, business and careers, teen and young adult, religion and spirituality, history, and parenting and relationships. Some of the top audiobooks on the app as of today include recent screen adaptations like Wuthering Heights, The Housemaid and Heated Rivalry, as well as other best-sellers like Atomic Habits, My Husband’s Wife and Half His Age.

Spotify first introduced audiobooks to its platform in 2022, and has quickly seen major success. Back in October, Spotify shared that its seen a “36% year-over-year growth in individuals starting an audiobook and a 37% growth in listening hours.” Since its initial launch, Spotify has implemented a plethora of features to continue growing their audiobook market, from author pages to sleep timers that turn the book off if you’re falling asleep to it, providing users a well-rounded experience to immerse themselves in a Spotify-led reading experience. 

What to Read Right Now, According to Cool Men
What to Read Right Now, According to Cool Men
 We talked to journalists, authors and editors about what books men should check out right now

At a time when the relationship between books and tech, specifically how literature coexists with AI (tech companies stealing books to train chatbots, publishers and writers utilizing AI services), has been roundly criticized, Spotify is finding a positive way to use technology to pull in more readers. 

On one hand, the company has solved a frustrating issue for many who opt to not read audiobooks because of how annoying it is to alternate between two means of reading. It’s also promoting Bookshop and its mission to a wider audience — an audience that, based on the charts, consists of users who are interested in catching up on major titles that are popular at a specific time for a specific reason. 

The introduction of these audiobook charts, however, also signifies something else: Spotify could eventually integrate audiobooks into the platform so that they coexist on the same plane as music and podcasts — making the app a defining platform for books. Spotify could become a resource that indicates what’s trending; fosters a community for readers, publishers and authors; and reaches a larger population that may not traditionally opt for an audiobook, or a book of any kind. 

“With music and podcasts, we’ve seen that when content is easier to access, discover and enjoy, demand grows,” Spotify said, per The Bookseller. “Audiobook charts are the next step in applying that same idea to books — making them more accessible, engaging and connected to culture in real time.”

A spokesperson also told the outlet that the audiobook chart is ranked based on listening activity and not just raw streams to “reflect genuine listener engagement.” It sounds like there’s still much more to come, and pretty soon, Spotify could start feeling like the new Goodreads.  

Meet your guide

Joanna Sommer

Joanna Sommer

Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook team as an editorial fellow in 2023 and covers a range of things from the likes of drinks, food, entertainment, internet culture, style, wellness…
More from Joanna Sommer »

