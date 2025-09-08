For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

How Are Travelers Preparing for 2025’s Holiday Season?

Expect another busy season at airports

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 8, 2025 4:30 pm EDT
London decorated for the holidays
What does holiday travel in 2025 look like?
Getty Images

As a year winds down, plenty of Americans’ thoughts turn to travel. A 2024 Deloitte survey revealed that around half of Americans planned to travel between the end of November and the middle of January. That survey had repercussions for the broader hospitality industry, with 30% of those travelers seeking lodging in spaces like a hotel, resort or short-term lodging.

With questions surrounding the current state of the U.S. economy, you might wonder where that leaves travelers considering taking to the road or the skies for the 2025 holiday season. But according to PwC’s recent Holiday Outlook report for this year, holiday travel looks to maintain its current high levels, even as certain other holiday expenses — gifts among them — have a lower forecast for the year.

There’s an understandable reason for this: according to the survey, 48% of those planning to travel will be visiting friends and/or family. Spending slightly less on gifts is one thing, but if you have to get from Boston to Seattle for Thanksgiving, the cost of airfare is going to be a constant.

That said, in a very 2025 development, a number of people surveyed planned to use AI to help them plan travel. PwC notes that 68% of those surveyed planned to use this technology to compare different flight options, while 57% were open to using it to book their travel. (This will likely make companies like Google, who have invested in technology with this functionality in mind, very happy.)

The Best Winter Layers for Your Holiday Travel
The Best Winter Layers for Your Holiday Travel
 The season’s best travel layers that we’re wearing, gifting, or day-dreaming about

PwC’s survey also noted a generational divide in holiday travel plans. Among Gen Z and Millennials, 55% planned to travel this holiday season, compared to 39% of Gen Xers and 26% of Boomers. The specifics of who is taking to the road and skies this year may be a little different than past years, but scenes of crowded airports and highways should endure this November and December.

More Like This

Hotel with Christmas decorations
A New Study Illuminates Americans’ Holiday Travel Plans
"SNL" holiday travel sketch
A Star-Studded “SNL” Sketch Took on Holiday Travel
The 36 Commandments of Holiday Travel, According to Industry Insiders
The 36 Commandments of Holiday Travel, According to Industry Insiders
International flight arriving at JFK Airport
New York’s Airports Set a New International Travel Record

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
A collage of the best modern dive watches, including models from Tudor, Unimatic, Citizen and others
The 13 Best Modern Dive Watches, From $400 to $20,000
Muhammad Ali in bed yawning, black and white photo.
How to Completely Empty Your Head Before Bed
From Bose to Wrangler, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Scotch, Dennison Watches and Bose Headphones
Jacques Dutronc And Francoise Hardy among tomato plants In Corsica
Don’t Throw Away Those Tomato Leaves
a glass of champagne on a table next to a plush chair overlooking a city skyline
Are Hotel Club Levels Cool Again?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

London decorated for the holidays

How Are Travelers Preparing for 2025's Holiday Season?

American Airlines plane on tarmac

American Airlines Is Adding a Very Short International Route in 2026

LAX Airport sign

Changes Are Coming for an Iconic Los Angeles Airport Sign

JetBlue logo on plane engine

JetBlue Is Teaming Up With Project Kuiper for In-Flight Wifi

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week