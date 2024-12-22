A Star-Studded “SNL” Sketch Took on Holiday Travel

If you’ll be flying around the holidays this year, you may well already be taking steps to prepare for the experience. Air travel can be a challenge at the best of times, and the holiday season can involve longer lines, crowded planes and a sense of chaos at the airport. So clearly, this week’s Saturday Night Live saw fit to riff on all of these things.



Treating everyday occurrences like star-studded parades has become something of an SNL staple lately. The reasons why are understandable: it gives the show’s writers a way to showcase a large chunk of the cast. That was magnified even more this week: the show’s cold open saw host Martin Short inducted into the Five-Timers Club, which saw a number of big names (including two two-time Oscar winners) take to the stage.



Several of the actors who’d appeared in the cold open showed up throughout the episode, including this sketch. Arguably the highlight was Kenan Thompson’s character, a TSA agent who’s perfected the art of saying the same thing in a number of slightly different ways.

Other punchlines in this sketch involved airport massage chairs, airline lounges that don’t actually let passengers in and travelers who view their headphones as optional while watching a movie on board a flight. If you’re anxious about your own upcoming travel, this sketch might leave you feeling better about it — or give you a renewed sense of dread.