Leisure > Travel

Damaged Tablet on Board Flight Prompts Unexpected Landing

At issue: concerns over a battery fire

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 27, 2025 4:14 pm EDT
Lufthansa plane
A Lufthansa airline jet is pictured during the sunset at the airport in Frankfurt am Main.
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

There are, unfortunately, plenty of reasons why a plane might return to its destination that have nothing to do with mechanical issues, from a pilot missing their passport to genuinely terrible smells.A recent Lufthansa flight made a similar U-turn after takeoff this month, but the reason for it didn’t fit into any of the above categories; instead, a missing tablet was to blame.

As Business Insider‘s Milan Sehmbi reports, a Lufthansa flight was headed to Munich from Los Angeles when it made an unexpected emergency landing in Boston instead. The issue, according to what an airline spokesperson told Business Insider, was that a tablet had become “jammed in a Business Class seat” — and was showing “visible signs of deformation.”

Simply Flying’s Jake Hardiman has more details on the flight’s diversion, which took place over Canadian airspace. The flight ended up arriving in Munich three hours late — probably not something any of the passengers had expected when they boarded the flight in LA.

Can a Comedian Reform Aviation Safety?
Can a Comedian Reform Aviation Safety?
 Season 2 of “The Rehearsal” tackles an unexpected subject: preventing plane crashes. But will anyone take Nathan Fielder seriously?

The reason that this tablet necessitated an unexpected landing affecting hundreds of travelers is simple: concerns over lithium battery fires. As of 2023, airlines were experiencing an onboard fire due to these batteries an average of once per week. Air travel involves all kinds of people, but I feel confident in writing that none of them would like to be trapped in a confined space miles over the planet’s surface while something catches fire.

The diverted Lufthansa flight isn’t the only example of an airline being very cautious when it comes to preventing lithium battery fires. Last month, the New York Times‘ Yan Zhuang reported that a growing number of airlines in Southeast Asia are restricting the use of such batteries in portable devices and chargers on board flights. There’s a very good reason for that: investigators believe that a battery fire destroyed a South Korean plane earlier this year.

More Like This

American Airlines flight
Airline Gate Agent Has a New Way of Discouraging Boarding Too Early
Mobile phone battery explodes and burns due to overheat
Inflight Lithium Battery Incidents Are Now a Weekly Occurrence
Spirit Airlines plane
Spirit Airlines Modified Its Dress Code for Travelers
Air France flight
Lost Smartphone Sends Air France Flight Back to Airport

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

This and phone on DND
“Quiet Travel” Is the Latest Vacation Trend for Serenity Seekers
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
Beanie Babies sit on a shelf in a store in Washington, D.C. in 1999.
The Beanie Baby Craze Was Way Worse Than You Remember
Nike Life is the coolest workwear brand around.
The Hottest Workwear Brand on the Market? Nike.
Star Hill Farm Whisky
Maker’s Mark Releases Its First Non-Bourbon 
Actor Sam Claflin
Take It From a Woman: I’m Begging You to Not Get Veneers

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Lufthansa plane

Damaged Tablet on Board Flight Prompts Unexpected Landing

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam

One Amsterdam Hotel's Renovation Balances Luxury and History

Red gondolas on a snow-covered slope at SkiWelt, Austria, on a clear winter's day.

We Paid a Visit to the World’s Most Sustainable Ski Resort

Who wouldn't want to bottle their vacation given the opportunity?

Strong Scents of Place: How Hospitality Brands Are Utilizing Fragrance

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

The Classique Souscription 2025

Breguet Is Celebrating Its 250th Anniversary with a Historically Inspired Watch

Basem Wasef riding the new Kawasaki Versys 1100 on a trip across the border into Mexico and back

The Best Way to Test Kawasaki’s New Sport Tourer? On a Ride Into Mexico.

Save 15% sitewide on diamonds, necklaces and earrings.

Jewelry Gifts Are on Sale at Mejuri