Airline Gate Agent Has a New Way of Discouraging Boarding Too Early

Cutting in line can backfire spectacularly

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 22, 2025 4:47 pm EDT
American Airlines flight
An American Airlines jet at JFK International Airport.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Last fall, we reported on a new policy being implemented by American Airlines to discourage one of the most irritating practices that some air travelers engage in. American opted to add a bit of social shaming to anyone who tried to board the flight prematurely. Ambitious travelers looking to skip the line would be greeted by a loud noise and a flashing light to discourage them from cutting in line.

According to a new article by View From the Wing’s Gary Leff, at least one gate agent working for American has decided to take this to a higher level. In this case, if you try to bypass airline boarding etiquette, you won’t just have an entire flight’s worth of passengers made aware of what you tried to do — you’ll also have to gate check your carry-on bag.

Leff cited a post on Reddit (which has since been removed) describing the actions of one American Airlines gate agent who went above and beyond the airline’s existing policies to punish travelers who sought to board their flights earlier. Leff also wrote approvingly of American’s boarding strategy in general, observing that “American doesn’t push passengers to waste time standing in line before it’s time.”

Coming Soon to American Airlines: (Slightly) Earlier Boarding Times
Coming Soon to American Airlines: (Slightly) Earlier Boarding Times
 A new policy will affect most domestic flights

In early 2024, USA Today‘s Christopher Elliott reported on a growing trend: passengers looking to find any way they could to board their flights earlier. Elliott wasn’t a fan of these ethically questionable methods, writing that “[i]f there ever was a time to stick to your boarding group, it’s now.” For some travelers, though, that isn’t enough — and we’re now seeing airline employees push back in their own way.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

