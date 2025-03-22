Last fall, we reported on a new policy being implemented by American Airlines to discourage one of the most irritating practices that some air travelers engage in. American opted to add a bit of social shaming to anyone who tried to board the flight prematurely. Ambitious travelers looking to skip the line would be greeted by a loud noise and a flashing light to discourage them from cutting in line.



According to a new article by View From the Wing’s Gary Leff, at least one gate agent working for American has decided to take this to a higher level. In this case, if you try to bypass airline boarding etiquette, you won’t just have an entire flight’s worth of passengers made aware of what you tried to do — you’ll also have to gate check your carry-on bag.



Leff cited a post on Reddit (which has since been removed) describing the actions of one American Airlines gate agent who went above and beyond the airline’s existing policies to punish travelers who sought to board their flights earlier. Leff also wrote approvingly of American’s boarding strategy in general, observing that “American doesn’t push passengers to waste time standing in line before it’s time.”

In early 2024, USA Today‘s Christopher Elliott reported on a growing trend: passengers looking to find any way they could to board their flights earlier. Elliott wasn’t a fan of these ethically questionable methods, writing that “[i]f there ever was a time to stick to your boarding group, it’s now.” For some travelers, though, that isn’t enough — and we’re now seeing airline employees push back in their own way.