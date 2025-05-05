So You Don’t Have a REAL ID. Now What?

I previously wrote about travelers needing a REAL ID for flights back in 2019, when enforcement was set to begin in October 2020. So I’m going to cut any of you procrastinators a little slack when it comes to the panic you’re feeling about the long-delayed deadline for this updated identification, which arrives (for real this time) on Wednesday, May 7.

If you have a REAL ID, great! Feel smug. I got mine (quickly!) at an express DMV last year and was able to renew my driver’s license early, too. Today, that same 30th Street DMV in Manhattan has lines out the door. Again, no judgment.

But for anyone looking to travel by plane soon, let’s answer some questions and offer advice.

What is REAL ID?

We’re starting here, huh? For those who really haven’t been paying attention, the new REAL ID comes from the REAL ID Act of 2005 (!), a recommendation set by the 9/11 Commission. The Act “set[s] standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.” It establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting (for official purposes) licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.

So what are the REAL ID standards?

We’re a long way from 2005. Today, you’ll know your identification card, like your driver’s license, is REAL ID-compliant if it has a star marking on the upper portion. Enhanced Driver’s Licenses and Enhanced Identification cards (EDL/EID) are also acceptable forms of identification under these new standards — these are cards issued by states like Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Vermont, and can be identified by an image of the U.S. flag and the word Enhanced.

It doesn’t look like I have a REAL ID card. Am I screwed?

While enforcement starts May 7, you can still update your identification after that date. That will vary state by state, but (as noted above) I’d start booking that appointment now. You’ll need documentation showing your full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of address at your principal residence and lawful status.

You’ll need REAL ID to travel on domestic flights if you’re over 18, but for now, you can also use another acceptable ID, such as a passport, at TSA security checkpoints. If you only have a state-issued identification that’s not REAL ID-compliant, you may have to go through additional security measures or even get denied boarding.

A banner ad for REAL ID distributed by the DHS Department of Homeland Security

For all people traveling, will there be delays on May 7?

If you follow Reddit travel discussions like I do, then it sounds like May 7 is going to be the worst day to fly ever. Some travelers have already claimed that EDLs from states like New York and U.S. Department of Defense IDs are getting flagged early (they shouldn’t be, as they should be accepted by TSA). And a few state officials are already asking for extra help, like additional TSA personnel.

TSA is already suggesting passengers without a REAL ID get to the airport three hours early starting Wednesday. For those with REAL ID (or acceptable ID alternatives, like a passport), there’s also no guarantee your airport is going to set up a good system to weed out those without the updated identification. I’d suggest arriving extra early for your flights for the next few weeks.

In the meantime, head to the travel subreddits! The pre-bitching about May 7 has begun.

