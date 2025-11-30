Foreign Visitors Will Soon Pay More to Visit the Louvre

When visiting some museums, it’s easy enough to know what you’ll need to pay for admission. For others, it might depend on where you’re visiting from. Residents of New York State taking in the Metropolitan Museum of Art can pay a different amount than visitors from elsewhere, for instance. Next year will see the cost of visiting national parks in the U.S. increase significantly for non-U.S. residents; across the Atlantic, something similar is set to go into effect for the Louvre.



As the Associated Press’s Sylvie Corbet reports, admission to the venerable art museum is scheduled to increase for visitors arriving from outside of the European Economic Area. Currently, museum visitors hailing from outside of this region pay €22 to enter; soon, they will pay €32.



The revenue generated by the new fees, the AP reports, will go towards improving the condition of the museum. Corbet notes that the Louvre is not the only location in France that is considering increasing fees for certain visitors in order to finance restoration efforts; Versailles is reportedly also considering increasing admission fees slightly for non-E.U. residents.

The new admission fees for the Louvre are set to go into effect on January 14, 2026. That isn’t the only reason the Louvre has been in the news; as of this week, the four people who authorities believe took part in the October heist that saw several rare pieces of jewelery stolen from the museum have been arrested and charged.

