The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February 

Bourbon | 48% ABV | Aged 5+ Years

We wrote about this Lancaster, KY-based distiller earlier this month, as they differentiate themselves by not having a master distiller at all (instead, they utilize a panel of four whiskey experts). The distillery’s flagship bourbon All Nations was named after a poster that hung in bars during Carrie (later changed to Carry) Nation’s temperance crusade in the late 1800s, smashing saloons with her infamous hatchet. The tongue-in-cheek posters read: “All Nations Welcome Except Carrie” (Carry’s ancestral home now sits on the distillery property and is open for tours). At just $40, you’re getting a pretty classic bourbon here for a great price, with notes of leather, vanilla, cloves, oak spice, black tea and a hint of citrus.