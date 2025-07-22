Leisure > Drinks > Beer

Goose Island Announces 2025 Bourbon County Stout Lineup

Featuring a cherries jubilee-inspired beer, a collab with Heaven Hill and more

By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters
July 22, 2025 10:00 am EDT
2025 Bourbon County Stout
This year's Bourbon County Stout lineup features smaller bottles for the first time.
Goose Island

Black Friday might not be top-of-mind for most folks this time of year. Who’s got time to dream of post-turkey sales when we’re still sweating through the dog days of summer? Craft beer fans, however, know that summertime brings a highly coveted announcement: what this fall’s lineup of Goose Island Bourbon County Stout variants looks like.

There’s one glaring difference this year: as our writer Courtney Iseman reported last month, the flagship Bourbon County Brand Original Stout will be sold in a four-pack of 10-oz bottles, rather than the traditional, single 16.9-oz bottle the brewery has been selling for decades. It’s the first time that Bourbon County will be available in a smaller bottle, and the idea is that the smaller bottles are more in line with most people’s drinking habits, which probably don’t include drinking an entire 16.9-oz boozy barrel-aged stout in one sitting.

“This smaller format is all about accessibility,” Goose Island president Todd Ahsmann said. “Because [Bourbon County Stout] is only released once a year, moving from one bottle to four gives consumers more opportunities and moments to enjoy it — whether that be sharing one with friends, opening one on date night, bringing one camping or enjoying one at your favorite bar or restaurant.”

This year’s full lineup includes the following:

  • 2025 Bourbon County Brand Original Stout
  • 2025 Bourbon County Brand Cherries Jubilee Stout
  • 2025 Bourbon County Brand Chocolate Praline Stout
  • 2025 Bourbon County Brand Proprietor’s Stout (available in Chicago market only)
  • 2025 Bourbon County Brand Double Barrel Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond Stout
  • 2025 Bourbon County Brand Parker’s Heritage Reserve Stout

Dessert seems to be a recurring theme this year: The Cherries Jubilee Stout, based on the classic after-dinner cherry dish, was aged in bourbon barrels and then finished in cognac barrels with Montmorency cherries, citrus and panela. The Chocolate Praline Stout was made with a blend of cocoa nibs, hazelnuts, almonds, cashews and dates. And this year’s Proprietor’s Stout — exclusive, as always, to the Chicago area — was inspired by Goose Island brewer Colby Magratten’s grandmother’s recipe for baklava, utilizing walnuts, pistachios, cassia bark and honey to evoke the flavors of the Mediterranean pastry.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Bourbon County release without a few collabs with some heavy-duty distilleries. The Double Barrel Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond Stout, as you might have guessed from the name, was aged in not one, but two sets of freshly emptied Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond bourbon barrels. The Reserve Stout, on the other hand, was aged for two years in casks from Parker’s Heritage Collection.

The entire Goose Island Bourbon County Stout lineup will be available for purchase beginning on Black Friday (Nov. 28). Until then, be sure to keep an eye out for our verdict on this year’s offerings.

More Like This

2024 Bourbon County Stouts
Goose Island’s 2024 Bourbon County Stout Lineup Includes Bardstown Bourbon Collaboration
2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout
We Tasted and Ranked Every 2023 Goose Island Bourbon County Stout
Goose Island Bourbon County Stouts for 2023
Highlights from Goose Island’s 2023 Bourbon County Stout Lineup
a hand pouring goose island bourbon county stout from a 10-ounce bottle
Sign of the Times: Beer’s Biggest Stout Embraces a Smaller Bottle

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Leisure > Drinks
Bonnie Stiernberg is InsideHook's Managing Editor. She was Music Editor at Paste Magazine for seven years, and she has written about music and pop culture for Rolling Stone, Glamour, Billboard, Vice and more.

Most Popular

Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
Person treading water in a lake, viewed from below the surface
What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body
The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
bottles of bbq sauce on a brown background
We Tasted and Ranked 16 Grocery Store Barbecue Sauces
The Boundary Tester from Casanara
Four Whiskey Cocktails to Make for a Crowd
Cocktails hit different in the air — here’s how to make them hit right.
The Best In-Flight Drinks to Sip at 35,000 Feet

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
Person treading water in a lake, viewed from below the surface
What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body
The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
bottles of bbq sauce on a brown background
We Tasted and Ranked 16 Grocery Store Barbecue Sauces
The Boundary Tester from Casanara
Four Whiskey Cocktails to Make for a Crowd
Cocktails hit different in the air — here’s how to make them hit right.
The Best In-Flight Drinks to Sip at 35,000 Feet

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

2025 Bourbon County Stout

Goose Island Announces 2025 Bourbon County Stout Lineup

Cask 336 from Gordon & MacPhail was emptied on February 5, 2025.

The Oldest Single Malt Scotch Ever Is About to Go on Sale

many bottles and bottle caps

Are Beer Bottle Caps Helping to Spread Microplastics?

Oasis fans with beer

Cardiff Bars Just Learned How Much Oasis Fans Like Beer

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week