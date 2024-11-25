No, you’re not halliucinating — you really are seeing the “hazmat” designation show up on more and more whiskeys. That’s not hyperbole on the part of a given distillery or blender, either; federal regulations require that category due to its highly flammable properties. And the latest entry to the hazmat top shelf comes from World Whiskey Society, which has been offering — as per its website — “an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions” since 2020.



Hence this month’s debut of the Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition, which seeks to combine nuanced flavors with a formidable level of alcohol. The Hazmat Edition, bottled at 160 proof, joins several other Wyatt Earp-themed American whiskeys in World Whiskey Society’s portfolio, including small batch and barrel proof editions.



World Whiskey Society also has a few Doc Holliday-themed offerings — bourbons, specifically — if you’ve ever wanted to hold a Tombstone-themed tasting. The design of the bottles for the Hazmat Edition feature plenty of Western imagery, including a crossed pair of revolvers and allusions to six-shooters.



Still, we’re a far cry from Spirytus here. “We wanted to create a high-proof whiskey that didn’t sacrifice complexity or nuance,” said World Whiskey Society master blender Chris Barton. “The Wyatt Earp Hazmat is bold, yet refined — much like its namesake.”

The Hazmat Edition is available directly from World Whiskey Society and some retailers for the price of $249. This marks World Whiskey Society’s first foray into hazmat territory; depending on the reception that this gets, it’s possible we’ll see more high-proof offerings from them in the years to come.