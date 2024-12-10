Culture > Sports

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

The deal affects MLS as a whole, plus a few specific clubs

Following this weekend’s MLS Cup Final between the Los Angeles Galaxy and New York Red Bulls that saw L.A. take home the trophy, Major League Soccer is set to expand once again. The most obvious example of this is that the league will grow to 30 teams for the 2025 season, with expansion club San Diego FC joining the party. That isn’t the only change on the way for the league, though — in another sign of growth, MLS now has an official whiskey: Jameson.

While MLS is the United States’ top-tier soccer league, its official whiskey hails from the same country whose other exports to MLS include Robbie Keane and Ronnie O’Brien. In the years to come, you’re going to see a lot more Jameson around the league, from being named the official whiskey of MLS to sponsoring hospitality for the annual All-Star Game.

Pernod Ricard North America Chairman and CEO Conor McQuaid explained the appeal of the sponsorship, which also includes six team-specific deals with Chicago Fire FC, Houston Dynamo FC, LA Galaxy, New York City FC, Orlando City SC and newcomers San Diego FC.

“Soccer is skyrocketing in North America, and the MLS community has some of the most energetic fans,” McQuaid said in a statement. “We can all relate to that feeling of a shared connection and camaraderie and can’t think of a better partner to bring the warm and welcoming Jameson spirit to fans.”

Speaking as a longtime Red Bulls supporter who enjoys a Jameson now and then, this sponsorship certainly sounds like one of the more personally appealing deals the league has made. Will this also mean seeing less of Lionel Messi’s potato chip ads on MLS’s AppleTV+ coverage? That’s one more thing to watch for next season.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

