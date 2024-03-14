The 40 Best Irish Whiskeys for 2024

I used to believe Irish whiskey was a gateway whiskey. I saw it as a smooth sipper. The whiskey was relatively inexpensive — at least the stuff I was drinking. And it went great in cocktails, particularly an Irish Coffee.

But I never gave the category enough credit, even though the Irish invented whiskey and an NYC bar pretty much devoted to the tipple — and walking distance from my old apartment — kept winning World’s Best Bar awards.

Thankfully, I caught up. And so did the rest of the world. “Over a century on from the start of Prohibition, it is worth remembering that Ireland was once the largest supplier of whiskey for the U.S.,” says William Lavelle, head of the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA). “And now, once again, American consumers are flocking to discover the depth and diversity of Irish whiskey.”

Last year saw Irish whiskey make a surprising retreat in the U.S., although sales of the spirit soared in the rest of the world. That said, the Irish whiskey we’re drinking here is getting better; the Irish government-run food agency Bord Bia, citing IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, claims that around 91% of Irish whiskey retail sales in the U.S. are “within the premium-and-above price bands.”

So below, lessons learned from the past few years of truly diving into this fascinating spirit. Plus, when available, a convenient link to our friends at ReserveBar, Flaviar, The Whisky Exchange, Total Wine, CaskCartel, Wine.com and Frootbat, so you can pick up a bottle before St. Patrick’s Day (but honestly, you should be drinking this stuff year-round).

The Best Irish Whiskey Under $40

Note, this price range entirely depends on where you live

Powers Powers

To quote an Irish whiskey expert we interviewed a few years back: “[This is] smooth, approachable and the right price point … drink it neat. Perfect to aid in washing down a pint of Guinness, Smithwicks or Magners Cider. In that order.”

The Sexton The Sexton

Made from 100% malted barley triple-distilled in copper pots and aged for four years in Oloroso Sherry casks, The Sexton is blended by one of the few female Master Blenders in Irish whiskey.

Powers Irish Whiskey Powers

While rye has been a component of Irish whiskey in the past and a bit in the present, the grain has usually only made up a small percentage of the whiskey’s mashbill. And the rye itself, at least in the present day, has been imported from other parts of Europe. This rye, however, is 100% Irish-grown. To create the new expression, Powers doubled the fermentation time and put the liquid through a column still instead of the traditional pot still. It also utilizes four different types of American oak (virgin oak, first-fill bourbon and refills) for aging less than five years. Overall, it’s an incredibly balanced yet surprisingly not-that-spicy rye; it has a sweetness and earthiness on the nose, while you’ll find a complexity on the palate with notes of cinnamon, cloves, orange peel, vanilla, toffee, butterscotch, banana and cherry.

The Busker The Busker

“Triple cask, triple smooth” doesn’t exactly make this Irish whiskey stand out, but the bottle’s typeface and the low price certainly do. As does its mission: The distillery wanted to create something that would appeal to bourbon drinkers and be used in cocktails that don’t normally feature Irish whiskey. The Triple Cask release is matured and finished in, natch, three different casks (bourbon, sherry, Marsala).

Slane Slane

This smooth, triple-cask Irish whiskey (which spends time in virgin oak, seasoned oak and sherry casks) hails from the family behind Ireland’s excellent Slane Concert series. A premium Special Edition, which ramps up the virgin oak influences, arrived more recently. Side note: Here’s where Slane’s founder drinks when he’s in NYC.

Keeper’s Heart Keeper’s Heart

We’re cheating slightly here: This was the first release from the Minnesota-based O’Shaugnessy Distilling Co., which hopes to showcase the best of American and Irish whiskeys, headed up by Brian Nation, formerly of Irish Distillers (aka the man formerly behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton). The distillery has also been releasing some limited-edition Irish whiskeys with interesting cask finishes and higher proofs until its own juice is ready. Note: Four Walls, from the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia gang, is doing a similar Irish-American whiskey hybrid.

The Pogues Irish whiskey The Pogues Irish whiskey

Crafted at West Cork Distillers, one of Ireland’s few remaining independently owned distilleries (more on them in a minute), there’s a surprising amount of maltiness and smoke for an Irish whiskey, almost like a Scotch, along with subtle hints of wine and honey.

Tullamore Dew XO Caribbean Rum Cask Finish Tullamore Dew

Aged in Demerara Rum barrels, Tullamore’s whiskey is triple-distilled and a triple blend of pot still, malt and grain Irish whiskey. The end result features notes of banana, vanilla, spice and citrus, and you can definitely use this in place of rum in tiki cocktails.

Jameson Cold Brew Flaviar

Almost all whiskey on the nose, but the coffee elements come into play as you sip. The smoothness of Irish whiskey works well with the rounded flavors of the roasted Arabica beans, and you’re left with a surprisingly dark chocolate note. Not robust but overall well balanced and great (natch) in an Irish Coffee.

Paddy’s Paddy’s

A classic trait of many Irish whiskies is that they’re triple-distilled, making them more approachable. Paddy’s does this times three: It’s a blend of three types of Irish whiskey. Overall, it’s clean and crisp with lots of toffee notes.

Roe & Co Roe & Co

A brand that’s restored and re-purposed the Guinness Power House as its distillery, this blend of malt and grain whiskey is aged in bourbon casks and delivers a creamy mouthfeel, with notes of vanilla and a gentle fruitiness.

The Best Irish Whiskey According to the Pros

The choices of bartenders, distillers and other bar professionals we’ve interviewed over the years.

Green Spot Green Spot

“It’s delicious and it reminds me of the very best work days. Barley on the nose, palate and finish, mixed with a little iodine and bourbon-soaked fruitcake,” Lisa Wicker, former President/Master Distiller of Widow Jane Distillery and current Master Distiller at Saints & Monsters Distilling, told us a few years ago.

Writers’ Tears Irish whiskey Walsh Whiskey

Another favorite of Wicker’s, this tipple was inspired by the “Golden Age” of Irish whiskey (late 19th/early 20th century). It’s a marriage of aged Single Pot Still and Single Malt Irish whiskeys distilled entirely from malted and unmalted barley. Vanilla, orchard fruits and chocolate notes dominate here.

Bushmills Black Bush Bushmills

Sean Muldoon, formerly of The Dead Rabbit, told us a few years back it was a great entry-level Irish whiskey. This Bushmills expression features a high amount of malt whiskey married with a lighter grain whiskey. It’s then matured in former Oloroso sherry and Bourbon casks, giving it fruitiness and depth.

Redbreast 12 Year Redbreast

Trey Zoeller of Jefferson’s loves this expression. “It’s matured in a combination of ex-bourbon barrels and sherry casks, which gives it a great combination of spicy and creamy notes,” he says.

Teeling Small Batch Teeling

“It’s easy to approach because of its subtle citrus notes,” New York bartender Mike Di Tota told us. “It doesn’t have a lot of ‘sting.’ It’s more rounded out.” It also makes for the best Irish coffee we’ve ever had. (Want something a little more elevated and unique? Teeling Wonders of Wood Single Malt Chinkapin Oak was one of our favorite spirits of 2022.)

Green Spot Chateau Léoville Barton Jameson

“I’m a big fan of pot still whiskey, but I found the addition of the wine cask finish elevated what was already a great whiskey to another level,” says Darren Green, manager at Garavan’s (a one-time Irish Whiskey Bar of the Year in Ireland).

Connemara 12 Caskers

This one is double-distilled, as opposed to the usual Irish triple-distillation process. The whiskey is peated, so “you get these lovely chalky, phenolic tones off the nose that lead into a lovely smoked orchard fruit tone on the front palate (think barbecued pears),” explains Tre Stillwagon, formerly of NYC’s Analogue. “The distillation style also makes the whiskey more viscous so you get a nice smoky, mouth-coating dram out of it.”

The Best Premium Irish Whiskey for an Elevated Experience

These may cost more than you’re used to, or be hard to find. But they’re worth it.

Teeling Blackpitts Teeling

Triple-distilled from malted barley, dried over peat fires and matured in both bourbon and sauternes French wine casks, Blackpitts is a deceptively light-colored tipple that brings together a fruitiness, butterscotch and smoke. It’s like a campfire dessert.

The Tyrconnell 16 Year Old Oloroso & Moscatel Cask Finish Single Malt ReserveBar

A single malt double-distilled in pot stills, the 16 Year Old is aged in ex-bourbon barrels, followed by additional maturation in wine casks from the Andalucia region of Southern Spain; these casks were initially seasoned with Oloroso sherry before a second seasoning with Moscatel wine. The result is sweet, floral, creamy and well-rounded with a long finish.

McConnell’s Sherry Cask Finish McConnell’s

Established in Belfast in 1776 but only recently revived, McConnell’s — which doesn’t use an “e” in their whisky — has just two sourced releases for the moment (their own product should be ready in a few years). For now, try to find this surprisingly balanced expression, a whisky aged five years in first-fill bourbon barrels and then finished in Oloroso sherry casks. Dark fruit, cocoa, spice and the creaminess of a good Irish whisk(e)y abound in a release that’s decidedly not a sherry bomb.

Glendalough 7-Year-Old Single Malt Mizunara Cask Glendalough

This award-winning (including a previous Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition) Irish whiskey brand is based an hour south of Dublin. Glendalough is known for its double-barrel program, which finds some of its hooch resting (or getting additional rest) in Irish oak, Oloroso sherry barrels and, with this release, Japanese Mizunara, which adds almost sandalwood note to this floral and fruity expression.

West Cork Stout Cask Matured West Cork

A blend of grain and malt whiskey aged in first-fill bourbon casks and then finished in casks that had held Black’s of Kinsale Stout. While the distillery has also done something similar utilizing former IPA casks, this one has the bonus of bringing out the stout’s chocolate notes.

The Legendary Midnight Silkie Sliabh Liag Distillers

The core release from Sliabh Liag Distillers was a 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge winner for best blended Irish whiskey. Midnight is a tripled distilled peated single malt, matured in an array of casks (sherry, bourbon, oloroso, red wine, virgin oak and imperial stout). Given our love of the rare peated Irish whiskey (see: Blackpitts by Teeling), this is exciting — and here, orange zest, tobacco, dried fruits, baking spices and a very creamy and lush mouthfeel combine for an ideal cold weather sipper.

Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Beam Suntory

Lightly fruity on the nose, Single Pot Still features a very rich mouthfeel and it’s undeniably creamy on the palate. Even with just 2.5% oats in the mashbill, this is a whiskey I’d drink for breakfast — “oatmeal” flashed through my mind repeatedly during my tastings.

Clonakilty Single Batch Double Oak Clonakilty

Nine generations of farmers head up the coastland grounds where this newer distillery, opened in 2018, is set to make a mark. Right now, this eventual farm-to-glass brand is sourcing its goods; that said, they’re already winning World Whiskies Awards for their blended and new-make releases. The Double Oak is the world’s first Irish whiskey to be finished in shaved, toasted and re-charred ex-red wine European oak casks (NEOC, New Era of Cask).

Knappogue Castle 12 Years Old Chateau Pichon Baron Finish Knappogue

This is an extremely limited-edition release — less than 1100 bottles made it to the U.S. The spirit spends 12 years in ex-bourbon barrels, then an additional 10 months in Pichon barrels from Bordeaux. It has a sweet, light and juicy taste, while the finish is more the traditional oak-y/vanilla/spice profile you’d expect.

Two Stacks Cask Strength High Road Spirits

Yes, the core release is available in a can. But go for the bottle here; a blend of grain, malt and pot still whiskey that’s matured in virgin oak, ex-bourbon and former Oloroso sherry casks, the Cask Strength has real sweetness, some malted biscuit notes, spice (it dries the palette quickly), caramel, fruit, etc., but at 65%, it’s also the strongest Irish whiskey we’ve ever tried.

Kilbeggan Small Batch Rye Kilbeggan

Kilbeggan, the oldest licensed distillery in Ireland, reinvented the rye-based Irish whiskey, crafted in the oldest working pot still in the world. There’s more depth and spice in the Small Batch Rye than a typical sipping Irish whiskey, and it’s a wonder in cocktails.

Killowen Rum & Raisin 5 Year Old Single Malt High Road Spirits

Ireland’s smallest craft distillery recently launched an Experimental Series, featuring six blends finished in six unique casks (from rum to peated malt to txakolina acacia). We’re partial to their Signature Blend, a “rum & raisin” inspired 5-year single malt that’s spent time in dark rum and PX sherry casks. They also produce a Poitin, an unaged spirit that’s sort of like Irish moonshine.

Pearse 5 Year Original Pearse

An Irish whiskey with an American sibling, several releases from this distillery are aged in ex-bourbon barrels from Town Branch Distillery in Lexington, KY. While the 7- and 12-year are great (Pearse is one of the few modern Irish whiskey brands to use an age statement), the standout here is surprisingly a 5-year blended release, with hints of chocolate, malt, oak and even a little (non-peaty) smoke.

J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey – The Gael J.J. Corry

Founded by Louise McGuane, the rare woman in a leadership role in Irish whiskey, this brand is reviving the art of “whiskey bonding” — sourcing new make spirit and mature Irish whiskey from local distilleries and maturing, blending and bottling on-site in rackhouses on the McGuane family farm. Through their expansive “flavor library,” they’ve released unique blends such as The Gael, a fruit-forward Irish whiskey built from a blend that includes everything from 7-year-old single grain up to a 26-year-old single malt aged in ex-sherry casks.

Midleton Very Rare Dair Ghaelach Knockrath Forest Caskers

This one’s about the barrel and the age. It’s an Irish Single Pot Still whiskey aged for 15–28 years in ex-bourbon casks and finished in rare Irish oak from the Knockrath Forrest. And only 42 casks exist (expect to pay in the high three- or low four-figures).

Blue Spot Single Pot Still Whiskey Blue Spot Whiskey

Rejoining the Spots range for the first time since 1960, this recently relaunched and reimagined pot still whiskey includes liquid aged in Madeira casks, imbuing the spirit with notes of fruit, hazelnuts and sweet spices. And at 58.7% ABV, it’s got a real kick.

Lost Irish Lost Irish

Lost Irish is crafted from casks sourced from six continents and triple distilled using all three whiskey production styles. It’s a unique and easy drinker, with different elements and influences coming through on each sip.

Egan’s Conviction Egan’s

A multi-generational distillery with a history that dates back to 1852 (albeit with a multi-decade break in the latter half of the 20th century), these whiskey releases are noted for their finishes, including Moscatel de Valencia casks and, recently, Egan’s Conviction, a blend of 10-year single malt and single grain married together and finished in XO Cognac casks. Here, the maltiness of the whiskey takes on candied fruit and chocolate notes.

Teeling’s Wonders of Wood Teeling

Featuring a recipe of 50% malted barley and 50% unmalted barley, the second iteration of Teeling’s Wonders of Wood series finds their triple-distilled Irish whiskey matured in virgin Portuguese oak barrels. Bottled at 50% ABV with no chill filtration, this WOW release features notes of sandalwood, cereal, orange and a bit of lemon butterscotch on the end. It’s a bit oily and quite delicious.

Method and Madness Garryana Oak Method and Madness Garryana Oak

The innovative side of Ireland’s Midleton distillery works with different and unique mash bills and wood types for their Irish whiskeys. This time, it’s the microdistillery’s Single Pot Still whiskey given time to mature in the Garryana oak from the Pacific Northwest. The end result brings an earthier tone to the whiskey, as well as notes of coffee, cloves, cereal, molasses and a bit of dried fruit.

Waterford Organic Gaia 2.1 Waterford

These terroir-driven Irish whiskey distillers — and the largest producer of organic malt whisky in the world — just launched a second edition of their Arcadian Series, which spotlights farmers who offer up a “non-conformist” approach (basically, they’re utilizing organic, biodynamic and heritage barley, and the whisky has no coloring, chill-filtration or additives). Gaia is Ireland’s only whisky to be distilled from 100% organic Irish barley, and it’s matured in a combination of 39% first-fill U.S. oak, 17% virgin U.S. oak, 19% Premium French oak and 25% Vin Doux Naturel oak. At 50% ABV, this outstanding release features notes of malt, vanilla, pear, kiwi and orange, rounded out by a creamy mouthfeel.

Fercullen 15 Fercullen

While the Powerscourt Distillery outside of Dublin has started releasing its own distillate under the c name (which is new to the U.S.), this aged expression is sourced. It’s a 15-year-old single-grain Irish whiskey matured in first-fill ex-bourbon barrels and married with a selection of second-fill Madeira cask finishes. Features notes of vanilla, chocolate, dried fruit, wood spice and even a bit of buttered popcorn.