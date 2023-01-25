InsideHook
Booze | January 25, 2023 7:13 am

How to Perfect Your Irish Coffee

A celebration of the ideal winter drink on National Irish Coffee Day — with some recipe assistance from two iconic bars

The Irish Coffee, popularized at the Buena Vista in San Francisco
The Irish Coffee, popularized at the Buena Vista in San Francisco
Mike Falco
By Kirk Miller

It seems obvious now: The best winter drink should always involve hot coffee and whisky in some form. 

But Irish Coffee is a relatively young drink. A quick recap: This sterling winter tipple got its start at the Foynes Airport in the midwest of Ireland in 1942, where a seaplane on its way from New York to Rome ran into engine trouble and landed. A chef at the airport, Joe Sheridan, whipped up a hot drink of coffee, cream, Irish whiskey and sugar. One passenger, a San Francisco newspaper writer named Stanton Delaplane, became obsessed with this “Gaelic coffee,” and his passion eventually led to the drink’s recreation at the Buena Vista Cafe a decade later.

“The Buena Vista started serving Irish Coffees in 1952 and now makes an average of 2,000 Irish Coffees a day,” explains Tim Herlihy, co-founder of Lost Irish (an Irish whiskey that’s made from casks sourced from six continents and triple distilled using all three whiskey production styles.) and co-author of From Barley to Blarney: A Whiskey Lover’s Guide to Ireland with NYC’s heralded team at the Irish pub The Dead Rabbit. “It’s become an icon for Ireland’s favorite cocktail.”

A Beginner’s Guide to Hacking Your Irish Coffee
A Beginner’s Guide to Hacking Your Irish Coffee

It’s a simple four-ingredient cocktail. But you can and should go wild with those ingredients.

(Herlihy, The Dead Rabbit and Buena Vista Cafe are all actually coming together to showcase Irish Coffee and other Irish whiskey/coffee drinks like The Frozen Irish and Irish Whiskey Espresso Martini this Wednesday — National Irish Coffee Day — at a themed pop-up at The Dead Rabbit. You can get tickets here.)

So that’s for New Yorkers. If you’re in San Francisco, you should stop by Buena Vista to try their iconic take on the cocktail. “The Buena Vista isn’t just known for its Irish Coffee, it’s known for its bar theatre and showmanship,” says Herlihy (who, speaking of showmanship, actually holds a world record for creating the largest Irish Coffee ever at 234 gallons). “The first time I went to the Buena Vista, the bartender Larry was making a dozen Irish Coffees at a time at a rapid pace. Larry, was as much a talented bartender as he was a talented magician and would entertain guests with a series of magic tricks in between serving Irish Coffees. A belter of an Irish Coffee and must-visit iconic bar.”

Below, a few recipes for Irish Coffee — one from Herlihy, one that I tried and loved in Ireland in December at the Teeling distillery, a unique American/Irish take on the beverage from Minnesota’s Keeper’s Heart and a non-alcoholic version from Kate Wise at Hotel Vermont. Also if you want to hack the recipe, it’s quite easy to modify.

Irish Coffee by The Lost Irish
Irish Coffee by Tim Herlihy, co-founder of Lost Irish
Joanna Lin

Irish Coffee by Tim Herlihy

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 mins

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 1.5 oz Lost Irish Irish whiskey
  • .5 oz demerara syrup
  • 3.5 oz dark roast coffee
  • Thumb of prepared Heavy Cream (36% fat content)
Directions

    1. Pre-heat a 6-ounce, heatproof glass by filling it with hot water. Once warm, empty the glass.

    2. Add whiskey, simple syrup and coffee to the glass, and quickly stir to combine the ingredients.

    3. Float a thumb layer of cream over the top.

Dublin Coffee
Dublin Coffee from Teeling
Teeling

Dublin Coffee from Teeling

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 20 mins

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 1.5 parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
  • 4 parts local coffee roast
  • .5 part stout syrup*
  • Bar spoon of heavy cream
Directions

    1. Stout syrup: 33 oz. Craft Stout beer, 35 oz. Muscovado dark sugar, 1 part juniper berries, .5 part whole cloves, 5 cinnamon sticks, 2 star anise, 1 peel of an orange, pinch of sea salt

    2. In a warmed glass, mix Teeling Whiskey, brewed coffee, syrup and stir to combine.

    3. Top with cream from the back of a bar spoon.

    4. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

Keeper's Heart Irish Whiskey
Keeper’s Heart Irish Whiskey
Keeper’s Heart

Keeper’s Heart Irish Coffee

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 5 mins

Total Time: 10 mins

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • 2 oz Keeper’s Heart whiskey
  • .66 oz pure MN maple syrup
  • 10 oz hot coffee
  • 1 scoop clotted cream
Directions

    1. Add Keeper’s Heart and maple syrup to the mug followed by coffee.

    2. Garnish with a heavy dollop of clotted cream

Temperance Coffee from Hotel Vermont
Temperance Coffee from Kate Wise at Hotel Vermont
Hotel Vermont

Temperance Irish Coffee

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 5 mins

Total Time: 10 mins

Servings: 1

Ingredients
  • .75 oz brown sugar syrup
  • 5 oz hot coffee (preferably Brio)
  • Maple whip*
Directions

    1. Prep Brown Sugar Syrup: Combine equal parts brown sugar and hot water. Stir until dissolved.

    2. Prep Maple Whip: Add 8 oz heavy cream (Monument Farms) and .75 oz Vermont maple syrup to a 16 oz mason jar. Cover tightly and shake until the cream doubles in volume. This can take up to five minutes

    3. In your favorite mug (bonus points if you have an Irish Coffee glass) combine brown sugar syrup and coffee.

    4. Top with hand-shaken maple whip. Pour over a spoon just above the surface of the coffee to keep the cream layered on top.

More Like This

Irish coffee
This Is Our Simple and Favorite Variation on an Irish Coffee
The best Irish whiskeys for 2021
The 40 Best Irish Whiskeys
Teeling Wonders of Wood and 32-Year-Old releases, two new limited-edition Irish whiskeys now in the U.S.
Why Teeling Remains the Most Innovative Irish Whiskey Distillery

Most Popular

Vintage stereo Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.
Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" album artwork Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
Dak Prescott of the Cowboys preps to play against the 49ers. Why the Jaguars, Giants, Bills and Cowboys Lost in the Divisional Round
Fireball bottles A New Lawsuit Explains Why You Can Buy Fireball in Grocery Stores
A woman snowshoeing in Finland at dusk. Why Are the Finnish People So Happy, Anyway?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
Why the Jaguars, Giants, Bills and Cowboys Lost in the Divisional Round
A New Lawsuit Explains Why You Can Buy Fireball in Grocery Stores
Why Are the Finnish People So Happy, Anyway?

Keep Reading

A composite of images of the Swell

Exploring the Alaskan Wilderness on a Luxurious…Tugboat?
The Irish Coffee, popularized at the Buena Vista in San Francisco

How to Perfect Your Irish Coffee
Adam Vinatieri with Rob Gronkowski, who he is teaching to kick field goals before Gronk attempts one during the 2023 Super Bowl

Here's How Adam Vinatieri Is Teaching Gronk to Kick Field Goals
A collage of Valentine's Day gifts available on eBay, including sneakers, designer bags, watches and jewelry

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Available on eBay
a collage of J.Crew sale items on a green background

The Best Deals From J.Crew’s Sale Include the New February Collection
A wooden puppet stretching on the floor

Welcome to the Era of the Miniature Workout
Instead of buying art, more and more people are investing in violins.

Should You Be Investing in Stringed Instruments?
15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands

15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands
Foria's Awaken Arousal Oil on a red and black background.

Foria’s Arousal Oil Is the Best Gift You Can Give This Valentine’s Day

Trending

The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Last Night's "SNL" Featured the "Parks and Recreation" Crossover You Never Expected
Are You Guilty of “Revenge Bedtime Procrastination”?