11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking

Welcome to the InsideHook Guide to Summer, a collection of recommendations on everything worth doing, drinking, eating, watching and otherwise enjoying between now and Labor Day. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

When the thermometer hits 90 (or 100 or 110…sorry, Florida) and the 5-inch shorts come out, I have a drink in mind. And that drink is — surprise! — whiskey.

While other people flock to spritzes and white spirits during the heat, whiskey is versatile enough for any weather situation. Yes, that includes beach-ready cocktails.

“Whiskey cocktails are so refreshing in the summer,” agrees Mia Crusto, general manager and cocktail expert at Roof on theWit in Chicago. “Unlike vodka or gin — which can be easily masked by other ingredients — whiskey is a liquor you can taste.”

That’s true. Some of us still like to experience the base spirit in our cocktails. Depending on the type of whisk(e)y you choose, your summer drink could include notes of vanilla, baking spices, citrus, caramel, malt, mint or plenty of other flavors you won’t find in typical warm-weather tipples.

We asked bartenders, brand ambassadors and distilleries to send us their best summer whiskey cocktails. A sampling below covers bourbon, rye, Irish whiskey, Japanese whisky and Scotch-based drinks. If these seem too complex for your home bar, you’re welcome to try a canned variation.

KFC Buck DrinkWell

KFC Buck Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 1.5 oz. Kikori Whiskey

.75 oz. ginger-infused Yuzuri*

1.5 oz. yangnyeom shrub

.25 oz. lemon juice Directions Combine all of the ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake well. Strain over rocks into a rocks glass. Garnish with a skewered tanghulu and sesame strawberry. *Ginger-infused Yuzuri: Slice one large ginger root and put it into a bottle of Yuzuri. Allow to steep for at least four hours. Then strain out the ginger.



“I think the most summery classic whiskey cocktails that come to mind are either a Whiskey Smash or Kentucky Buck,” says Caer Maiko, the GM at DrinkWell in Austin and co-creator of Daijoubu: A Super Asian Cocktail Pop-Up. “A Kentucky Buck is usually lemon, strawberry and ginger beer, which are all great flavors in hot weather. The baking spice and vanilla notes of whiskey make us usually think of winter, but they pair beautifully with summery flavors to make bright cocktails with complexity.” This variation takes a popular Korean fried chicken sauce that uses strawberry jam and turning into a Buck-style cocktail.

The Ferrara Cucina Alba Bar Team

The Ferrara Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients .75 oz. Suntory Toki

.75 oz. Aperol

.75 oz. strawberry liqueur

.75 oz. lemon juice Directions Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Nick & Nora glass.



“Our Ferrara features a Japanese whisky, which allows us to bring great complexity and warmth to this summer cocktail,” explains Giulia Dwight, beverage manager at NYC’s Cucina Alba. “Japanese whiskey tends to be more delicate and nuanced compared to some other types of whiskey, often showcasing subtle fruitiness. It’s a perfect complement to the strawberry in the cocktail without overpowering it.”

Blackberry Smash theWit Chicago, a Hilton Hotel

Blackberry Smash Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 1.5 oz. Heaven’s Door Bourbon

.75 oz. blackberry syrup

.5 oz mint syrup

1 oz. lemon juice

2 blackberries Directions Muddle blackberries in a shaker and combine with other ingredients. Fill the shaker with ice, then shake and strain into a short glass filled with ice. Garnish with blackberry and a mint sprig.



“Whiskey can stand up to something like mint or lemon without getting lost, yet it still refreshes you,” says Mia Crusto of Roof on theWit. “We do a play on a traditional Bourbon Smash with our Blackberry Smash. The cocktail includes blackberry syrup, muddled blackberries, mint and lemon.”

Kentucky 75 Four Roses

Kentucky 75 Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 3 oz. Champagne or dry sparkling wine

1 oz. bourbon (Four Roses Small Batch suggested)

.25 oz. honey syrup*

Lemon twist for garnish Directions Combine bourbon, honey syrup and sparkling wine in a chilled flute. Stir to incorporate. Garnish with a lemon twist. *Honey syrup: Combine equal parts honey and hot water. Stir until honey is dissolved. Cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for future use.



“This Kentucky take on the French classic works because the barrel characteristics of oak and caramel complement the honey and lemon,” says Abby Martinie, brand ambassador and head mixologist for Four Roses. “Topping it off with dry sparkling wine makes it a refreshing sipper for any warm-weather celebration.”

Nice ‘Rac Foundation Social Eatery

NIce 'Rac Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 2 oz. High West Rendezvous Rye

.25 oz. Herbsaint Absinthe

.5 oz. pineapple oleo saccharum* (can substitute simple syrup)

4 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Lemon peel for garnish Directions Add all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice. Stir until diluted and chilled. Strain the chilled cocktail into a frozen rocks glass. Express the lemon peel oils over the cocktail, wipe the rim of the glass with the peel and then display the peel on the rim of the glass. Note: This drink is served down (chilled with no ice). *Pineapple oleo saccharum recipe: Weigh the pineapple trimmings (skin and core). Match that weight in sugar and add to the pineapple trimmings. Stir to make sure everything is evenly coated. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside for 24 hours. When you return, the oils will have melted the sugar and you’ll have a delicious pineapple syrup.



“This is our version of a Sazerac,” says Nick Hassiotis of Georgia’s Foundation Social Eatery. “For the sugar, I chose a pineapple oleo because I’ve always felt like pineapple and anise play well together. With absinthe being an anise-forward spirit, my mind went to pineapple. Additionally, using an oleo saccharum helps you as the bartender control how much water is going into the cocktail since this uses the oils and flavor from the pineapple.”

Emerald Downs OOLA

The Emerald Downs Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 1.5 oz. OOLA Waitsburg Bourbon

.5 oz. Meletti

.75 oz. lemon juice

.5 oz. mint simple syrup Directions Add bourbon, Meletti, lemon juice and mint simple syrup to a cocktail shaker without ice. Shake for 15 seconds. Add ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake again for 30 seconds. Strain the drink into a rocks glass. Serve with fresh mint and an orange slice if desired.



The Emerald Downs is a riff on the classic Mint Julep. “Contrasting whiskey with sharp summer herbal flavors like mint and citrus brings a fresh, bright quality to the spirit that is perfect for the summer season,” says KT Niehoff, the co-owner of OOLA Capitol Hill, a bar, bottle shop and restaurant located in Seattle, WA, and the co-owner of OOLA Distillery.

Irish Maid Teeling

Irish Maid Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 2 oz. Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

.75 oz. simple syrup

.5 oz. St. Germain

2 cucumber slices Directions Muddle cucumbers in a tin and then add all other ingredients. Shake and fine strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a cucumber slice.



This cocktail, created by Jack McGarry at The Dead Rabbit, adds fresh lemon juice, St. Germain and cucumber slices to one of our favorite Irish whiskies.

Tropicalia Julep Hawkeye Johnson

Tropicalia Julep Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 2 oz. bourbon tamarind base*

.75 oz. dry mango-infused Lillet Blanc

.25 oz. Fernet Branca Menta Directions Stir ingredients together and pour over crushed ice in a bodega glass. Garnish with a mint sprig and grated orange zest. *Taramind base: The base is crafted by vacuum-sealing bourbon with sour tamarind, palm sugar, a whole banana (including the skin) and a cinnamon stick, then cooking it at a controlled temperature for 24 hours.



“The Tropicalia Julep is an innovative twist on the classic Mint Julep,” says Radovan Jankovic, beverage director at Mercy Me at Yours Truly DC. “This version enhances the classic with vibrant South American flavors, creating a unique blend that is both robust and harmonious. Dry mango-infused Lillet Blanc adds a fruity, aromatic dimension. Meanwhile, the Fernet Branca Menta provides a fresh, minty layer that complements the cocktail’s complexity.”

Aura Frame Megan Rainwater/Abrams

Aura Frame Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 1.25 oz. blended Scotch (preferably Johnnie Walker Black Label)

1 oz. Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur

.5 oz. lime juice

.5 oz. ginger syrup*

3 oz. light lager (such as Presidente)

Lime wheel, for garnish

Tajin, for garnish Directions Rim a Collins glass with Tajin and fill it with ice. Add all the ingredients, except the beer, to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Give a quick shake and strain into the glass. Top with the beer, garnish with the lime wheel and serve. *Ginger syrup: Combine 1 cup of chopped fresh ginger, 1 cup of granulated sugar and 1 cup of water in a saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar is fully dissolved. Lower the heat, cover the saucepan and let simmer for two minutes. Remove from heat and let sit, covered, for at least two hours. Strain into a bottle and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.



Aura Frame was created by Lacy Hawkins, a Speed Rack competitor, and it’s a great summer drink due to whiskey’s natural pairing with summer stone fruits. “I like juicy, delicious, chuggable drinks,” she says. “[And] why not make a shandy with ginger syrup, smoky Scotch and some beer?” You can find more recipes from Speed Rack contestants in the new book A Quick Drink: The Speed Rack Guide to Winning Cocktails for Any Mood.

The Webster General Harvest Restaurant Group

The Webster Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 1.75 oz. Old Overholt Rye

.75 oz. Cointreau

.75 oz. lemon juice

.25 oz. Fernet float

Spoonful of apricot preserves Directions Build in glass. Garnish with mint.





“Whiskey’s appeal in summer cocktails lies in its rich flavor profile, versatility, depth and ability to create contrast,” says David English, director of business at the General Harvest Restaurant Group (The Webster is served at their restaurant G.H. Pasta & Pizza in Seattle). “Despite its winter connotations, whiskey’s complex notes of caramel, vanilla and spice complement various cocktail ingredients. Its versatility allows for creative combinations with fruits, herbs and syrups, adding depth and preventing drinks from feeling too light. Moreover, whiskey’s bold character creates an intriguing contrast with the typically refreshing flavors of summer beverages, resulting in dynamic and satisfying cocktails.”

The Apricot Malibu Farm

The Apricot Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 1.5 oz. Redemption Rye Whiskey

1 oz. apricot-sage agave*

.5 oz. fresh lemon juice Directions Shake ingredients and double-strain over a large ice cube. Garnish with a sage leaf.

*Apricot-sage agave: Start with 2 cups of blue agave concentrate (we use Wholesome), 2 cups water, 15 dried Turkish apricots and 3-4 sage leaves. Add all ingredients to a pot over medium heat and stir thoroughly. Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer; let simmer for 20-30 minutes or until apricots are very soft. Remove from heat and let sit to cool before blending thoroughly.





“Our cocktail is one of our year-round whiskey offerings, but it really shines during the summertime,” says Paige Refino, the regional beverage director at Malibu Farm. “It’s a play on an eggless Whiskey Sour that is just the right amount of fruity and savory.”