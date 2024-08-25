Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Has Virginia Figured Out a Solution to Its Rare Whiskey Problem?

Getting rare bottles distributed equitably has been an ongoing concern for the state

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 25, 2024 5:08 pm
Bourbon on shelves in Virginia
A variety of bourbon sits on the shelves at the ABC store in Dulles, Virginia.
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Across much of Virginia, if you’re looking to buy whiskey or other distilled spirits, you’ll need to do so at a state-run liquor store. Virginia is far from the only state to have such a system in place, but the method by which the state allocates in-demand bottles of whiskey sometimes gets it in the news for other reasons, as when two men were arrested for profiting on insider information on where certain rare bottles would be sold.

All of which is to say that it’s a system in need of reform — which is serendipitous, because it sounds like the latest iteration of reforms are now in place. At Axios, Anna Spiegel and Karri Peifer report that Virginia has overhauled the way its liquor stores handle rare bottles of bourbon.

Specifically, it’s set to randomize the experience somewhat, both in terms of which shops get which bottles and when they’ll be available for sale. All of which means that the days of camping out overnight in front of a state-owned liquor store to get a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle might be at an end.

Spiegel and Peifer write that “[s]tore sales volume will determine which stores get the products and how much.” They also report that the state agency will not list which stores are getting what bottles, something that seems designed to create an air of spontaneity around the experience of whiskey shopping.

Two Men Face Felony Charges Over Insider Bourbon Scheme in Virginia
Two Men Face Felony Charges Over Insider Bourbon Scheme in Virginia
 They conspired to sell information on where rare bottles would be sold

Axios reports that customers will still be limited when it comes to bottles that are especially in demand. But one expert they spoke with — Bill Thomas of the bar Jack Rose — sees it as a win-win situation. “It’s better for the consumer, who can stumble across a good bottle, and it’s better for the state,” Thomas told Axios. It isn’t the first time Virginia has sought to randomize this experience — but maybe this will be the one that takes hold.

More Like This

Two bottles and a dram of Courage and Conviction, the flagship release of Virginia Distillery Co.
How This Virginia Distillery Is Transforming American Whiskey
bottles of whiskey on a plaid background
The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now
Pappy Van Winkle bottles
If You See a $20 Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, It Might Just Be a Scam
Drinks at Eleven Madison Park from Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery at the Big Apple BBQ Block Party in 2013. Sazerac's new distribution model means consumers may (or may not) get more access to rare bottles like Pappy Van Winkle
With Sazerac Changing Distributors, Is Pappy Van Winkle Going to Be Easier to Find?

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Three of the best watches under $500, including pieces from Shinola, Autodromo and Timex
The Best Watches Under $500
Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Refresh Your Workout Gear With Nike’s End-of-Summer Sale
A Tesla Cybertruck surrounded by reaction emojis. What's with the hate?
What’s It Like Owning the Most Hated Vehicle in America?
Time to pay homage to the OG 1000m certified dive watch
The First Dive Watch Certified to 1,000 Meters Is Back
Iván Saldaña of Casa Lumbre inspecting a glass near a still
Meet the Spirits Whisperer
A young man dribbles a soccer ball on a patch of grass in Central Park.
How to Get in Shape for Your Rec Soccer League This Fall

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Bourbon on shelves in Virginia

Has Virginia Figured Out a Solution to Its Rare Whiskey Problem?

a dark bar with a mirrored leather banquet and mirrored ceiling

A Bartender’s Guide to the Best Bars in Montreal

Stay Lucky, a new IPA from Asbury Park Brewery (and a collaboration with The Gaslight Anthem)

The Gaslight Anthem Just Released a Great IPA

Iván Saldaña of Casa Lumbre inspecting a glass near a still

Meet the Spirits Whisperer

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago