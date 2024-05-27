Culture

Is Bottled Water Harming California’s Wildlife?

An ongoing debate takes a new turn

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 27, 2024 12:18 pm
Strawberry Creek, California
The mouth of Strawberry Creek, California in 2008.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

When perusing the cold drinks aisle of a grocery store or bodega, few options look as inoffensive as bottled water. That’s kind of the point — they don’t abound with calories or artificial ingredients. Instead, it’s water. Sometimes it’s from a spring or other underground water source. (The FDA has a range of official classifications that it utilizes.) But bottled water can be much more contentious than you’d expect, as the ongoing battle over California’s Strawberry Creek — and the company that sources water from it — goes to show.

As Ian James reports at the Los Angeles Times, a number of environmental groups have asked the state to investigate BlueTriton Brands, the company behind Deer Park, Poland Springs and Arrowhead. It’s the last of these that’s been at the center of a controversy for several years; when the New York Times reported on the clash in 2021, the debate had already been raging for several years.

In a letter addressed to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, a collection of individuals and nonprofit groups argue that BlueTriton Brands “continues to divert substantially all of the water from Strawberry Canyon, depriving that ecosystem of needed water.” Their petition also states that the ecosystem in Strawberry Canyon was healthier in the 1920s, before infrastructure was put into place to redirect some of the water for bottling purposes.

In the letter, the signatories also content that BlueTriton Brands’ “diversions in Strawberry Canyon are causing habitat fragmentation, preventing the survival of native aquatic life forms, diminishing surface water flow, and resulting in the loss of riparian vegetation.”

The petition, James reports, requests that the agency reopen an earlier investigation and recommends that BlueTriton Brands apply for a permit for their existing infrastructure.

Rural Texas Residents Fight Pollution With a New Water Utility
Rural Texas Residents Fight Pollution With a New Water Utility
 The new utility could address some years-long issues

For their part, BlueTriton Brands contended that it was acting responsibly. “Responsible and proactive water stewardship is central to everything we do,” the company told the Times in a statement. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done and continue to do in Strawberry Canyon, studying, reporting, and managing our operations to help protect the land and natural resources.”

More Like This

Glass of water
California Has an Ambitious Plan to Make More Drinkable Water
Livingston Stone National Fish Hatchery
California’s Water Rights Records Are a Long Way From Being Digital
Water
As California Drought Intensifies, So Does Water Theft
Woman out for a training run on the beach in Santa Monica, CA
Does Living in California Increase Your Longevity?

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
Tropicalia Julep cocktail, one of our the whiskey cocktails for summer we got the recipe for
11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking
An illustration of an MLB manager arguing with a robotic umpire.
Bring on MLB’s Robot Umpires Already
lucia from white lotus drinking an aperol spritz
The Gallon Jug Cocktail Is the “It” Drink of Summer
Two men sitting across from each other at a small round wooden table with a bunch of bottles and glasses of wine. Today we recommend 14 bottles of chilled red wine to drink this summer.
You Should Be Drinking Chilled Red Wine This Summer
The Black Keys live
What Does the Black Keys' Tour Cancelation Say About Live Music in 2024?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Strawberry Creek, California

Is Bottled Water Harming California's Wildlife?

NASA telescope

NASA Discovered an Earthlike Planet 40 Light Years Away

Mammoth bones

Archaeologists Unearth Mammoth Bones in Austrian Wine Cellar

The Black Keys live

What Does the Black Keys' Tour Cancelation Say About Live Music in 2024?

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco