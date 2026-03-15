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The Best and Worst Celebrity Menswear Looks From the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

Hollywood's biggest night promises drama, intrigue and a mess of really good menswear

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 15, 2026 6:04 pm EDT
The 98th Oscars are underway. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
The 98th Oscars are underway. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

It all comes down to this.

After a rip-roaring, topsy-turvy, fashion-packed awards season, Hollywood’s biggest night is here, and, much to the delight of the casual celebrity indulger and tapped-in film fanatic alike, the 98th Academy Awards promises engaging storylines galore. There’s Sinners versus One Battle After Another, Timothee versus the world, and, arguably the most interesting, an Oscars red carpet primed for some of the wackiest, wildest, weirdest menswear in a moment.

While you’ll have to wait a few more hours to find out the winners of the most coveted awards in film, the red carpet is live and firing, with the likes of Conan O’Brien, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and more primed to peacock their finest suiting (and, if we’re lucky, Rolexs) pre-show. We’re covering it live, chronicling all the best looks of the night, find it below.

Sinners is sitting pretty. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton

No notes on this all-black Louis Vuitton from “Best Actor” frontman Michael B. Jordan,

The biggest Marty Supreme press look thus far. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet in Custom Givenchy

Business up top, party below. Really wish they would’ve given those pants a better steam, though.

Spring has sprung. On Pedro Pascal’s tuxedo shirt. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Pedro Pascal in Chanel

In my heart, I understand that this is Pedro Pascal. And yet…

Very charming from Paul Mescal. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Paul Mescal in Celine

Cardigan? Jacket? A Beatles-uped Paul Mescal clearly told Celine, “why not both!”

Wrist check! (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio in Dior

Maybe I’m crazy, but…is the mustache really good?

You can barely tell that he’s 6’5″ in this photo. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta

Everyone’s favorite monster opted for a three-piece suit. Looks great on him — might not look so good on you.

A few small beers, please. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)
WWD via Getty Images

Benicio del Toro in Giorgio Armani

This guy f*ckin’ rules.

Javier Bardem remains a classic. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Javier Bardem

It’s always nice to see a serious message on the carpet. Also, a chocolate brown tuxedo.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Ethan Hawke attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Ethan Hawke

Whoops.

Sinners director Ryan Coogler has been quietly one of the best-dressed fellas of this red carpet season. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler in Louis Vuitton

Whatever happens, it’ll be a big night for Sinners.

All black tuxedo? Maybe. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)
WWD via Getty Images

Adrien Brody in Gucci

Holy brooch.

Channing Tatum at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)
WWD via Getty Images

Channing Tatum in Versace

It can be hard for jacked guys to pull off classically svelte black tie, but Channing Tatum proves that, with the right silhouette and some serious tailoring, anything is possible.

Chris Evans makes a surprise appearance. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Chris Evans in Giorgio Armani

Captain America? More like Captain Italia.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Jesse Plemons attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

Jesse Plemons

Sweet baby blue.

This is very fun. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)
WWD via Getty Images

Delroy Lindo

On anyone else, I’d say this was pushing it. But Delroy can do no wrong.

Very cool, Joel Edgerton. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Joel Edgerton

More sunglasses on the carpet, please.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Joe Alwyn attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Joe Alwyn in Custom Valentino

A comically blown-out Valentino suit on Hamnet actor Joe Alwyn.

Nothing wrong with a classic tuxedo. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Penske Media via Getty Images

Conan O’Brien

Host Conan O’Brien clearly understands that the best possible things you could wear is a classic black tuxedo.

Many things are going on here. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
WireImage

Damson Idris

Uh oh. I’m sensing a longcoat trend.

Yes, that is a world record-breaking card necklace.. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Kevin O’Leary

In a word: gouache. In two words: Mr. Wonderful.

Best Supporting Actor nominee Stellan Skarsgård is charming as ever. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Megan Everett-Skarsgård and Stellan Skarsgård in Zegna

Floppy tie and a hint of cuff: yup, that’s how to do a tuxedo.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Shaboozey attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

Shaboozey

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Fantastic watch, especially since it matches the brooches. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Penske Media via Getty Images

Jeremy Pope

Biggggg bowtie.

How to Train Your Dragon starlet Mason Thames. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

Mason Thames

A classic suit? Look again – specifically, at those razor sharp lapels.

Get striped with it. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
WireImage

Manu Rios

Another strong striped look, although I probably would’ve opted for a jacket, too.

The real star of Hamnet. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Jacobi Jupe

This kid’s gonna be a star.

The Heated Rivalry star is here, because of course he is. (Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic

Hudson Williams in Balenciaga

Newly anointed Balenciaga boy Hudson Williams is proof that all-black doesn’t have to be remotely boring. The slightly-flaired pants are especially tasteful.

No tie? No problem. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
WireImage

Wagner Moura in Custom Zegna

Mr. Moura keeping it lowkey.

A big day for the waistcoat. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)
WWD via Getty Images

Milo Manheim

American actor Milo Manheim is the first to make really bold move. Longcoats are perhaps best left in centuries past, but props for trying.

Sinners actor Miles Caton is up next. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Miles Caton in Amiri

Excellent tonal burgundy on this Amiri sitch.

Kumail Nanjiani with an absolutely massive timepiece. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani

Just look at the texture on that suit!

Aww, Kieran is here. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)
WWD via Getty Images

Kieran Culkin

Not so sure about the color palette. Maybe it looks more cohesive in person?

Stripe on stripe can be precarious. Or really, really good. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Penske Media via Getty Images

Lewis Pullman In Saint Laurent

Lewis Pullman opted for the less obviously YSL stripes, to devastating effect.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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