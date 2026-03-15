The Best and Worst Celebrity Menswear Looks From the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

It all comes down to this.
After a rip-roaring, topsy-turvy, fashion-packed awards season, Hollywood’s biggest night is here, and, much to the delight of the casual celebrity indulger and tapped-in film fanatic alike, the 98th Academy Awards promises engaging storylines galore. There’s Sinners versus One Battle After Another, Timothee versus the world, and, arguably the most interesting, an Oscars red carpet primed for some of the wackiest, wildest, weirdest menswear in a moment.
While you’ll have to wait a few more hours to find out the winners of the most coveted awards in film, the red carpet is live and firing, with the likes of Conan O’Brien, Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and more primed to peacock their finest suiting (and, if we’re lucky, Rolexs) pre-show. We’re covering it live, chronicling all the best looks of the night, find it below.
Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton
No notes on this all-black Louis Vuitton from “Best Actor” frontman Michael B. Jordan,
Timothée Chalamet in Custom Givenchy
Business up top, party below. Really wish they would’ve given those pants a better steam, though.
Pedro Pascal in Chanel
In my heart, I understand that this is Pedro Pascal. And yet…
Paul Mescal in Celine
Cardigan? Jacket? A Beatles-uped Paul Mescal clearly told Celine, “why not both!”
Leonardo DiCaprio in Dior
Maybe I’m crazy, but…is the mustache really good?
Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta
Everyone’s favorite monster opted for a three-piece suit. Looks great on him — might not look so good on you.
Benicio del Toro in Giorgio Armani
This guy f*ckin’ rules.
Javier Bardem
It’s always nice to see a serious message on the carpet. Also, a chocolate brown tuxedo.
Ethan Hawke
Whoops.
Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler in Louis Vuitton
Whatever happens, it’ll be a big night for Sinners.
Adrien Brody in Gucci
Holy brooch.
Channing Tatum in Versace
It can be hard for jacked guys to pull off classically svelte black tie, but Channing Tatum proves that, with the right silhouette and some serious tailoring, anything is possible.
Chris Evans in Giorgio Armani
Captain America? More like Captain Italia.
Jesse Plemons
Sweet baby blue.
Delroy Lindo
On anyone else, I’d say this was pushing it. But Delroy can do no wrong.
Joel Edgerton
More sunglasses on the carpet, please.
Joe Alwyn in Custom Valentino
A comically blown-out Valentino suit on Hamnet actor Joe Alwyn.
Conan O’Brien
Host Conan O’Brien clearly understands that the best possible things you could wear is a classic black tuxedo.
Damson Idris
Uh oh. I’m sensing a longcoat trend.
Kevin O’Leary
In a word: gouache. In two words: Mr. Wonderful.
Megan Everett-Skarsgård and Stellan Skarsgård in Zegna
Floppy tie and a hint of cuff: yup, that’s how to do a tuxedo.
Shaboozey
tk
Jeremy Pope
Biggggg bowtie.
Mason Thames
A classic suit? Look again – specifically, at those razor sharp lapels.
Manu Rios
Another strong striped look, although I probably would’ve opted for a jacket, too.
Jacobi Jupe
This kid’s gonna be a star.
Hudson Williams in Balenciaga
Newly anointed Balenciaga boy Hudson Williams is proof that all-black doesn’t have to be remotely boring. The slightly-flaired pants are especially tasteful.
Wagner Moura in Custom Zegna
Mr. Moura keeping it lowkey.
Milo Manheim
American actor Milo Manheim is the first to make really bold move. Longcoats are perhaps best left in centuries past, but props for trying.
Miles Caton in Amiri
Excellent tonal burgundy on this Amiri sitch.
Kumail Nanjiani
Just look at the texture on that suit!
Kieran Culkin
Not so sure about the color palette. Maybe it looks more cohesive in person?
Lewis Pullman In Saint Laurent
Lewis Pullman opted for the less obviously YSL stripes, to devastating effect.