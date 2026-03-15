All the Best Watches of the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

The 98th Academy Awards, naturally, featured a fair bit of hardware. We’re referring to the little gold men, yes, but also the multitude of immense timepieces that marched down the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night. Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars — Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler and more — pulled no punches, strapping on jaw-dropping watches from Rolex, Omega, Chopard, Cartier and more.
The Best and Worst Celebrity Menswear Looks From the 2026 Oscars Red CarpetHollywood’s biggest night promises drama, intrigue and a mess of really good menswear
We’ve been on high alert for the red carpet wrist check, and, after identifying all the just-released showstoppers and vintage grails alike, we’ve rounded up the best watches from the 2026 Oscars. Check them out below.
Leonardo Dicaprio’s Rolex 1908 Ice Blue Dial
It’s hard to imagine one-upping the legendary Daytona Le Mans, but if anyone can do it, it’s lifelong Rolex darling Leonardo DiCaprio. The One Battle After Another star was spotted in a platinum Rolex Perpetual 1908 — part of the 2024 relaunch of the historic line — a charmingly subtle historic distinctive for its blue guilloché dial. It’s a pro move from a seasoned Oscar veteran.
Michael B. Jordan’s Piaget 9297 Tank Vintage
Michael B. Jordan’s historic win for Best Actor should not be outshone by his vintage Piaget…but it’s close. For those unfamiliar with the ’70s-era watch, the yellow gold, tank-style timepiece has a dazzling diamond-studded dial tailor-made for arguably Hollywood’s biggest star.
Chris Evans’s Chopard L.U.C XPS Rose Gold 40mm
There’s a beauty in the simplicity of Chris Evans’ dashing Chopard L.U.C. XPS…there’s also definitely a beauty in the rose gold casing.
Ryan Coogler’s Cartier Tank à Guichets
It makes perfect sense that Ryan Coogler, Hollywood’s most underrated dresser, would roll up to the Oscars with an understated Tank à Guichets. After all, much like Coogler himself, the jumping-jour timepiece, which was re-released last year in platinum, is the definition of IYKYK — highly exclusive and impossibly tasteful.
Pedro Pascal’s Chanel Boy-Friend Watch
Pedro Pascal’s head-to-toe Chanel included the brand’s refined Boy-Friend watch; while technically a women’s watch, the minimalist timepiece looks right at home of Pascal’s wrist.
Shaboozey’s Chopard L’Heure Du Diamant 18K White Gold
There’s nothing like a bust-down Chopard (in 18K white gold, no less) to introduce yourself to the Oscar crowd.
Kieran Culkin’s Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold 42mm
The aptly-named Big Bang looks especially nice with Culkin’s bronzed blazer.
Kumail Nanjiani’s Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin Skeleton
Vacheron’s Overseas Perpetual Calendar is a veritable work of art, and one that actor Kumail Nanjiani is clearly a fan of — after donning a white gold version for last year’s Oscars, Nanjiani pulled out the new “Ultra-Thin Skeleton” in Pink Gold for this year’s festivities.
Hudson Williams’s Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas 35mm
Everyone might be chirping about Hudson Williams’s Balenciaga suiting, but the Heated Rivalry star’s Bulgari accessories — specifically, the Lunar New Year edition of the Serpenti Tubogas, with a distinctive ruby guilloché dial — are the real stars of the show.
Miles Caton’s Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium King Gold 45mm
Much like Kieran Culkin’s Big Bang, Miles Caton’s hulking Classic Fusion pairs impossibly well his tonal Amiri suit. You can chalk it up to the gold bezel and titanium body.