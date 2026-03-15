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All the Best Watches of the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

Bringing home hardware? These A-listers brought their own.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 15, 2026 11:30 pm EDT
These were the best watches of the 98th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
These were the best watches of the 98th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

The 98th Academy Awards, naturally, featured a fair bit of hardware. We’re referring to the little gold men, yes, but also the multitude of immense timepieces that marched down the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night. Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars — Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler and more — pulled no punches, strapping on jaw-dropping watches from Rolex, Omega, Chopard, Cartier and more.

The Best and Worst Celebrity Menswear Looks From the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
The Best and Worst Celebrity Menswear Looks From the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
 Hollywood’s biggest night promises drama, intrigue and a mess of really good menswear

We’ve been on high alert for the red carpet wrist check, and, after identifying all the just-released showstoppers and vintage grails alike, we’ve rounded up the best watches from the 2026 Oscars. Check them out below.

Leonardo’s collection of Rolexes never fails to impress. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Leonardo Dicaprio’s Rolex 1908 Ice Blue Dial

It’s hard to imagine one-upping the legendary Daytona Le Mans, but if anyone can do it, it’s lifelong Rolex darling Leonardo DiCaprio. The One Battle After Another star was spotted in a platinum Rolex Perpetual 1908 — part of the 2024 relaunch of the historic line — a charmingly subtle historic distinctive for its blue guilloché dial. It’s a pro move from a seasoned Oscar veteran.

Sinners actor Michael B Jordan… (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
…in a vintage Piaget Tank. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan’s Piaget 9297 Tank Vintage

Michael B. Jordan’s historic win for Best Actor should not be outshone by his vintage Piaget…but it’s close. For those unfamiliar with the ’70s-era watch, the yellow gold, tank-style timepiece has a dazzling diamond-studded dial tailor-made for arguably Hollywood’s biggest star.

Nothing flashy here. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Chris Evans’s Chopard L.U.C XPS Rose Gold 40mm

There’s a beauty in the simplicity of Chris Evans’ dashing Chopard L.U.C. XPS…there’s also definitely a beauty in the rose gold casing.

Ryan Coogler, Hollywood’s most underrated style icon. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Case in point: a classy, alligator-strap Tank à Guichets. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Ryan Coogler’s Cartier Tank à Guichets

It makes perfect sense that Ryan Coogler, Hollywood’s most underrated dresser, would roll up to the Oscars with an understated Tank à Guichets. After all, much like Coogler himself, the jumping-jour timepiece, which was re-released last year in platinum, is the definition of IYKYK — highly exclusive and impossibly tasteful.

BBE (big boyfriend energy). (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Pedro Pascal’s Chanel Boy-Friend Watch

Pedro Pascal’s head-to-toe Chanel included the brand’s refined Boy-Friend watch; while technically a women’s watch, the minimalist timepiece looks right at home of Pascal’s wrist.

Shaboozey is proving he’s more than just a music sensation. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
FilmMagic
Check out the 18K White Gold Chopard. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
WireImage

Shaboozey’s Chopard L’Heure Du Diamant 18K White Gold

There’s nothing like a bust-down Chopard (in 18K white gold, no less) to introduce yourself to the Oscar crowd.

Kieran Culkin looking sharp in Hublot. (Photo by Savion Washington/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Penske Media via Getty Images

Kieran Culkin’s Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold 42mm

The aptly-named Big Bang looks especially nice with Culkin’s bronzed blazer.

Kumail Nanjiani’s otherwise subtle suit is punctuated by a very bold Vacheron. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images
A gold bracelet is certainly one way to make an impression. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani’s Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin Skeleton

Vacheron’s Overseas Perpetual Calendar is a veritable work of art, and one that actor Kumail Nanjiani is clearly a fan of — after donning a white gold version for last year’s Oscars, Nanjiani pulled out the new “Ultra-Thin Skeleton” in Pink Gold for this year’s festivities.

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams in Bulgari. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Hudson Williams’s Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas 35mm

Everyone might be chirping about Hudson Williams’s Balenciaga suiting, but the Heated Rivalry star’s Bulgari accessories — specifically, the Lunar New Year edition of the Serpenti Tubogas, with a distinctive ruby guilloché dial — are the real stars of the show.

Another Sinners actor, another tasteful timepiece. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
AFP via Getty Images
The gold and black pair nicely with the burgundy Amiri suit. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
WireImage

Miles Caton’s Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium King Gold 45mm

Much like Kieran Culkin’s Big Bang, Miles Caton’s hulking Classic Fusion pairs impossibly well his tonal Amiri suit. You can chalk it up to the gold bezel and titanium body.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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