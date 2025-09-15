The 7 Best Watches of the 2025 Emmy Awards, From Audemars to Omega

Nate Bargatze’s countdown clock obsession bit decidedly missed the mark, but that didn’t hamper a showstopper night for another type of timer — which is to say, while The Studio and Adolescence may have nabbed top awards, the real winners of Sunday night’s Emmys were the watches.

The timepieces of the 77th Annual Emmy Awards were, in a word, spectacular, rising to the momentous occasion with a variety of suited celebs — ranging from Tramell Tillman in a historic Audemars Piguet to a blinged-out Walton Goggins — wearing jaw-dropping complications and eye-catching colors as good as we’ve ever seen on a red carpet. We’ve painstakingly tracked down the best of the best for you to ogle at. Find the best watches of the 2025 Emmy Awards below.

Tramell Tillman: Audemars Piguet Code 11.59 Perpetual Calendar “White Gold”

Tramell Tillman’s historic victory is only made sweeter by a jaw-dropping AP. Getty Images, Audemars Piguet



Some things just make sense. Things like Tramell Tillman making history by taking home Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for his work on Severance. Or Tramell Tillman in a sophisticated-meets-sexy Audemars Piguet Code 11:59 Perpetual Calendar, complete with a baby-blue alligator strap, to match with his custom all-white Dolce & Gabbana tux. Yup, just makes sense.

Walton Goggins: Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin “Pink Gold”

Walton Goggins really knows how to show out. Getty, Vacheron Constantin

Only The White Lotus star Walton Goggins could get away with that many buttons undone…or that flashy of a watch. While Goggins may have missed out on the Emmy, his pink gold Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin is a winner in our books.

Coleman Domingo: Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional Moonshine “Gold & Steel”

Matching scarf and watch? Coleman Domingo knows how to accessorize. Getty Images, Omega

Leave it to The Four Seasons actor Coleman Domingo to make the two-toned gold and steel variant of Omega’s iconic and classically brawny Speedmaster Moonwatch look downright dainty. Chalk it up to Domingo’s dialed jewelry and near-hidden dress-scarf situation, which just goes to show it’s not the $19,000 icon of a watch the makes the look, but how you wear it.

Sterling K. Brown: Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar “Sand Gold”

A big timepiece for a big time actor. Getty Images, Audemars Piguet

How do you draw attention from a injury scooter? A dusty gold $400,000 Royal Oak is probably a good place to start. Shoutout to co-presenter James Marsden’s high-flying IWC Portofino Complete Calendar, too.

Nate Bargatze: Breguet Classique Souscription 2025 “Breguet Gold”

Did Nate Bargatze blow it? Not according to his Breguet. Getty Images, Breguet

Nate Bargatze had a tough night, but you’d ever know it looking at his beautiful Breguet Classique Souscription 2025, a sophisticated gold-cased timepiece released in celebration of the Swiss watchmaker’s 250 anniversary and modeled after the brand’s OG pocket watch.

Brian Tyree Henry: Jaeger-Lecoultre Reverso Tribute Chronograph “Pink Gold”

A watch so nice you can wear it twice. Getty Images, Jaeger-LeCouteur



Along with Cartier, LWC has carved out a lane as the premier purveyor of petite dress watches, with the Reverso Tribute Chronograph a top choice for A-listers like Robert Downey Jr. and Nicholas Hoult. British actor Brian Tyree Henry is the latest to hop on the flip-face trend, pairing the chic “pink gold” dial version with an extra swanky black leather band. Viva la tiny watch!

Sam Rockwell: Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921 “Pink Gold”

Sam Rockwell is a very historic VC. Getty, Vacheron Constantin

At first glance, Sam Rockwell’s all-American Vacheron Constantin Historiques 1921 may look subdued, but the watch’s asymmetrical crown and sub-dial add a ton of character and intrigue to an otherwise buttoned up timepiece. A wacky watch for a wacky character actor…it just feels right.