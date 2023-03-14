InsideHook
Gear | March 14, 2023 11:02 am

The Best Rain Boots for Men Are Splash-Proof Perfection

Puddles don't stand a chance

a collage of the best rain boots for men on a grey rainy background
Wet weather shouldn't keep you indoors — not with a cohort of the best rain boot for men at your disposal.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Winter’s finally behind us (mostly), which can only mean one joyous thing: spring. Beautiful, damp…wet, sloshy, freezing-rain spring. But there’s no turning back now — Daylight Savings and whatnot, you understand. So that leaves just one option to survive the torrential turbulence of the most fickle season: the best rain boots for men.

While rain boots induce a wide array of images depending on your point of reference — it’s a classic case of The Appalachian Trail vs. Singing in the Rain — we’re talking about weatherproof, typically nylon styles, much like rain jackets, that’ll keep you dry and warm, no matter where you are. Some styles fall into the sneaker-hybrid category, while others hiking, but all share the common traits of puddle-busting grit.

We’ve taken the liberty of testing out a variety of styles from brands like Hunter, Xtratuf, Danner and more, and we compiled our favorite for every type of guy. From sleek slip-on deck boots to Bogs behemoths, these are the best rain boots for men in 2023.

The Best Rain Boots for Men in 2023:

The Best Rain Boot for Virtually Any Guy: Huckberry x Xtratuf Mossy Oak Deck Boot
The Best Rain Boot for Virtually Any Guy: Huckberry x Xtratuf Mossy Oak Deck Boot
Buy Here : $120$90

At first glance, Xtratuf’s Deck Boot — a lightweight, updated model from the Alaskan outdoor company — might look decidedly…dinky? But take the low-profile, city-ready style for a spin, and you’ll immediately understand why it’s our top choice. We cannot overstate the Deck Boot’s versatility — light like a sneaker, rugged like proper galoshes, designed for all conditions and sporting a multitude of waterproofing, it’s the boot we’ve come back to over and over again.

For Sharp Dressers and On-The-Go Guys: Hunter Refined Slim-Fit Chelsea Boots
For Sharp Dressers and On-The-Go Guys: Hunter Refined Slim-Fit Chelsea Boots
Buy Here : $160

You might not know at first glance that Hunter’s Refined Chelsea Boots are entirely waterproof, and that’s kind of the whole point. Designed specifically for a sleek, sophisticated look when conditions get sloppy, the boots maintain that signature touch of Chelsea class without losing the handcrafted, waterproof finish Hunter rainboots are so known for. Side note: their classic options are just as good and come in all sorts of engaging shades and patterns.

The No-Frills Behemoth: Bogs Waterproof Rain Boots
The No-Frills Behemoth: Bogs Waterproof Rain Boots
Buy Here : $95

Oregon-based Bogs doesn’t pretend to be something it’s not. No, it’s not the most stylish footwear. No, it’s not nearly as breathable as sneaker-boot hybrids. What it is, though, is a calf-height monster than can repel sheets of rain like it’s nothing and trek through miles of muddy terrain. They’re anti-slip thanks to a durable rubber and BioGrip slip-resistant sole. Oh, and did we mention that they’re under $100?

The Ivy-Drenched Classic: L.L. Bean 8″ Bean Boot
The Ivy-Drenched Classic: L.L. Bean 8″ Bean Boot
Buy Here : $150

Stomping across campus on an extra-damp day? You’ll need your Bean Boots, then. The Maine-based brand’s signature style comes in a multitude of linings and colorways, but for our money, the classic 8″, waterproof duck boot is the king of all prepwear, the only choice when tucking in your chinos and tossing on your fisherman’s sweater.

The Sneaker-Rain Boot Hybrid: Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX
The Sneaker-Rain Boot Hybrid: Nike ACG Air Zoom Gaiadome GORE-TEX
Buy Here : $230

Sensibilties lean more Air Max than rain boot? Nike’s cult All-Conditions Gear (ACG) line fuses the swoosh’s proclivity for hype sneakers with genuine outdoor-ready materials — we see you, GORE-TEX — for a hybrid boot you won’t worry about getting a little muddy.

The One-Boot-Fits-All Pick: Blundstone Original #500 Chelsea Boot
The One-Boot-Fits-All Pick: Blundstone Original #500 Chelsea Boot
Buy at REI : $215 Buy at Huckberry : $210

The Blundstone #500 may not be the best rain boot, but our top Chelsea boot pick is still pretty damn good. It’s Expertly crafted with a weatherproof 2.5 mm oiled leather and durable, slip-resistant outsole, it’ll get the job done in wet conditions, with the added benefit of being a year-round style.

The Style-Forward, Cash-Rich Select: Bottega Veneta Puddle Rubber Boot
The Style-Forward, Cash-Rich Select: Bottega Veneta Puddle Rubber Boot
Buy Here : $820

Bottega’s Puddle Boot may have been a 2021 novelty, but after some introspection, the style is seriously space suit-meets-yellow galosh chic. Yes, they’re exorbitantly expensive, but in a variety of vivid hues, or, even more intriguing, a translucent finish that’ll let your sock game shine, they’re a primo way to get fire ‘fits off, even in the ugliest of weather.

The Anti-Rain Boot Solution: UGG Boot Guard
The Anti-Rain Boot Solution: UGG Boot Guard
Buy Here : $50

Don’t like the look of rain boots? Can’t stand sweaty dogs? We get it — despite their obvious benefits, it can sometimes feel like rain boots aren’t worth the squeeze. If you’re expecting an especially wet commute in the Aldens or Edmonds, try UGG’s inexpensive Boot Gaurd, a nylon slipover that fits most any shoe and should keep your boys dry and warm in all but flash flood situations.

More Rain Boots That We Love:

SeaVees Bolinas Boots
SeaVees Bolinas Boots
Buy Here : $100
Teva Geotrecca RP Waterproof Hiking Boot
Teva Geotrecca RP Waterproof Hiking Boot
Buy Here : $150$120
All-Weather Overland Boot
All-Weather Overland Boot
Buy it now : $168$117
Gardenheir French Recycled Hemp Wellington Boots
Gardenheir French Recycled Hemp Wellington Boots
Buy Here : $88
SWIMS Charlie Rain Boot
SWIMS Charlie Rain Boot
Buy Here : $120
Suicoke Alal Duck Boot
Suicoke Alal Duck Boot
Buy Here : $215

More Like This

A collage of gear from the Filson Warehouse Sale on a camo background
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
Askov Finlayson's Preservation Vest, Winter Parka and Rumpl Blanket on a snowy background. You can get this gear at a discount during the Minnesota brand's End of Season Sale.
Askov Finlayson’s Climate-Positive Gear Is Up to 60% Off, And Great for Spring
a collage of items from the Huckberry sale on sale on a blue and green gradient background
Last Call: Huckberry’s Extra 15% Off Sale Ends Tomorrow

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple Watch Series 8

$399$329

This Apple Watch Is at Its Lowest Price Ever
Spring Cleaning Just Got a Helluva Lot Easier With This Discounted Shark Vacuum

$350$230

Spring Cleaning Just Got a Helluva Lot Easier With This Discounted Shark Vacuum
Ember Mug2 in black

From Our Partner

Enjoy Hot Coffee All Day With Ember’s Smart Mugs
Sleep Cooler in Parachute’s Luxe Linen Duvet Cover

$320$272

Sleep Cooler in Parachute’s Luxe Linen Duvet Cover
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years

Keep Reading

A collage of photos of Iceland adventures.

Knocking Around Iceland’s Adventure Coast
A THC seltzer being poured into a glass

How Cannabis Saved Minnesota Craft Beer
The Toyota Mirai, hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, next to its hydrogen port. We tested and reviewed the 2023 model.

The Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Is the Future
A collage of gear from the Filson Warehouse Sale on a camo background

The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
a collage of the best rain boots for men on a grey rainy background

The Best Rain Boots for Men Are Splash-Proof Perfection
weighted blankets on a purple background

Everything You Need to Know About Weighted Blankets
Almond Blossoms in Merced, California

Superblooms Vary, But You Can Rely on Merced Almond Blossoms
The inside of a Vonlane bus, what the Texas company calls a "private jet on wheels"

Traveling in Texas? Hop Aboard Vonlane, the “Private Jet on Wheels.”
Atlantis Paradise Island

Let’s Put the Bahamas Back on Your To-Visit List

Trending

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years