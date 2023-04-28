InsideHook
Style | Updated April 28, 2023 10:58 am

11 (Possibly Better) Alternatives to the Iconic Patagonia Baggies

Hot take: there are better styles than Patagonia's iconic short

a collage of shorts on a green background
Patagonia Baggies are pretty great. Some of their competitors might be even better.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval and Lee Cutlip

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Temps are rising, and with them, the promise of hot dogs, pool parties and, of course, a trusty pair of shorts. To be clear, we’re talking high hemlines à la handsome Harry or Milo, with the emphasis on some great materials and a whole lot of leg. InsideHook is formally manifesting that this will be the season of thighs, so strap in and take stock of your warm-weather wardrobe, white sneakers included. Chances are, you’re staring at a pair of the famed Patagonia Baggies, hopefully in a 5″ inseam.

Prepare for Spring With Patagonia’s Very Rare Sale on Baggies
Prepare for Spring With Patagonia’s Very Rare Sale on Baggies

At less than $40, you can't pass this up

Alas, if you are not, you may be out of luck. As fate would have it, Patagonia Baggies are perennial sell-outs (damn you, Tik Tok, damn you). It happens at the start of every summer as enthusiasts and those eager to see what all the hype is about stock up in preparation for the season ahead, leaving the rest of us with slim pickings or left to scout out pairs on resale sites for exorbitant prices.

But before you resign yourself to chino shorts that linger around your knee (yikes) we recommend broadening your shorts horizons and considering styles and brands beyond Patagonia Baggies. After all, we aren’t going to deny the allure of their icon status, but we can recognize that there are plenty of other worthy nylon options on the market — options that often offer things the Baggies don’t, whether it be a shorter length (we’re talking 3″) or no mesh lining. In fact, we’ll go so far as to suggest that some other shorts — cough, L.L. Bean, cough — have usurped the Baggies as the pair we’re reaching for most.

So yes, the summer of shorts is still firmly on, as evidenced by the 11 alternatives to the Patagonia Baggies we’ve listed below. Who knows — you might even find a new favorite, dare we say better, pair of shorts.

The Best Patagonia Baggie Alternatives:

L.L. Bean 6″ Classic Supplex Sports Shorts
L.L. Bean 6″ Classic Supplex Sports Shorts
L.L. Bean : $40

We’ll just say it — L.L. Bean’s Supplex shorts might just beat out Patagonia’s seminal shorts. Like the Baggies, L.L.Bean’s are made from the same Supplex nylon favored for its water-repellant, quick-drying properties and features a similar pull-on silhouette…but we’ll admit, we prefer the lax fit more than Baggie’s sometimes odd proportions. What were originally designed to be swim trunks are now appropriate for both aquatic and non-aquatic activities alike, the UPF 50+ fabric is capable of blocking 97.5% of the sun’s UV rays, ideal for (safely) spending your day soaking up some rays. Plus, they’re cheaper!

Adsum Site Short
Adsum Site Short
Adsum : $115

With a particularly solid lineup of shorts as part of their recently released S/S23 collection, it’s difficult to pick just one, but Adsum’s Site Short takes the cake if you’re looking to ball out on an elevated look and premium materials. Yes, they’re expensive, but with a fit reminiscent of Laura Dern in Jurrasic Park (trust, us, that’s a good thing) abrasion-resistant Taslan outer, they’re worth every cent.

J.Crew 6″ Tech Dock Short
J.Crew 6″ Tech Dock Short
J.Crew : $70$40

If you’re familiar with J.Crew’s Dock Short silhouette, then you’ll certainly appreciate their Tech version of the short, which keeps the same cut and updates it with a recycled nylon and spandex fabric. The result is a short slightly inspired by the athletic styles of the ’60s yet updated to handle today’s wealth of activities and your busy, active lifestyle.

lululemon 5″ Stretch Ripstop Bowline Shorts
lululemon 5″ Stretch Ripstop Bowline Shorts
lululemon : $78

Lululemon’s version of the nylon short offers a sleeker look than most (their pair, like The North Face, are made from water-resistant, ripstop fabric) thanks to the flat-front pockets and subtle graphic colorway, meaning you can just as easily pair them with a button-down as t-shirt.

Standard Cloth Oliver 2.0 3″ Nylon Short
Standard Cloth Oliver 2.0 3″ Nylon Short
Urban Outfitters : $39

While we love a good Baggie, the shortest length they offer is 5″, which by today’s short standards is long. So if you’re really looking to go in on the short shorts craze, we recommend these 3″ nylon shorts from Standard Cloth. Sure, two inches might not seem like a lot but you know what they say — every inch counts.

Outerknown Adventure Shorts
Outerknown Adventure Shorts
Outerknown : $128

A new addition to CA-based Outerknown’s growing line-up of outdoor gear, the Adventure Shorts are more technical than you’re average pair of Baggies, but for those who appreciate responsible construction and tons of pockets, they may just do the trick.

Nike ACG Dri-FIT “New Sands” Shorts
Nike ACG Dri-FIT “New Sands” Shorts
Nike : $85

If you desire a bit more…luxe than the classic crunchy old Baggies afford, then ACG, Nike’s outdoor-focused specialty line, makes some seriously GORP-y shorts, with premium cotton-nylon blending and tons of utility pockets that should be right up your fancy-schmancy alley.

Topo Designs River Short Lightweight
Topo Designs River Short Lightweight
Topo Designs : $79

Topo Designs draws inspiration directly from outdoor pursuits, and it shows with the River Short. The lightweight model — a new addition to the warm weather lineup — DWR-treated nylon bottoms clock in at a generous 2-way stretch 6″ inseam, making them perfect for hiking, camping or otherwise hanging out, especially in the blazing heat of summer.

The North Face Class V Pull-On Shorts
The North Face Class V Pull-On Shorts
The North Face : $60

Made from reinforced ripstop nylon, the shorts are more than equipped to handle their fair share of wear and tear while still remaining suitable enough for less strenuous activities like brunch with friends. Unlike their built-in belted cousins, the Class V Pull-On is beachy by nature, making it the preferred short for a beach-to-boardwalk type of day.

Abercrombie & Fitch 6″ Saturday Short
Abercrombie & Fitch 6″ Saturday Short
Abercrombie & Fitch : $60$48

One of our spring short picks, the Abercrombie Saturday Short are primed for a hot boy summer, still comfortable enough to remind you of your favorite athleisure yet offering a look that’s a little more put together than those well-worn sweatpants. Take them from brunch to the beach and everywhere in between.

Myles Apparel Everyday Short
Myles Apparel Everyday Short
Huckberry : $68

We’d be lying if we didn’t say that part of the reason we’re so attracted to these shorts is the fun turquoise drawstring which contrasts nicely against the plum fabric. But hey, it’s the little things. right?

More Like This

How Short Shorts Is Too Short Shorts?
How Short Shorts Is Too Short Shorts?
A collage of colorful shorts under 5" on a white background
10 Pairs of Shorts, None of Them Over 5 Inches in Length
TikTok Wants You to Start Wearing Shorter Shorts
TikTok Wants You to Start Wearing Shorter Shorts

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Sport Shirt, Cotton Pinwale Corduroy Ainsley Collar

$118$45

Yellowstone Fans: This Pearl Snap Corduroy Brooks Brothers Shirt Is Only $45
PK Grils PK GRILLS PKGO Camp & Tailgate Grilling System

$450$337

The PK Grills Portable Grill and Smoker is 25% Off at Huckberry
We Love These Sex Toys. They’re Now on Sale.

From Our Partner

We Love These Sex Toys. They’re Now on Sale.
a pair of green Adidas Own The Run Shorts on a grey background

$35$14

These Adidas Shorts Are Just $14 at Amazon
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Keep Reading

The National

The 25 Best Songs by The National
2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible in white driving fast while the sun sets

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Is a Trusty Steed in a Dying Breed
Gould Plateau in Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Tasmania and Eating Well Along the Way
The three new bottles from Lost Lantern's Single Distillery Series

Review: This Is the Best Smoky American Whiskey We’ve Ever Tasted
A runner running along the Long Island City waterfront.

Why LIC Has the Best Waterfront Running in New York
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Overhead view of people looking at tables of watches.

WindUp Watch Fair Comes to San Francisco This Weekend
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration
a collage of shorts on a green background

11 (Possibly Better) Alternatives to the Iconic Patagonia Baggies

Trending

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History