From Veja to Vans, Zappos Has the Best Deals on Spring-Ready White Sneakers

Summer time is almost here, so let’s do a quick review. What do you wear to that first date? That’s right — white sneakers. How about to the office, with some fresh-pressed chinos and a can-do attitude? Yet again, good pair of white leather sneakers. With the sultriest of 5″ shorts to whatever B-tier festival you managed to score free tickets to through your semi-shady cousin? You see the pattern here: white sneakers are the way to go this summer, and let us tell you, the white sneaker sales at Zappos are legit.

You might think we’re exaggerating here. Think again. The online retailer has literally thousands of white sneaker styles from brands you already know and love — Cole Haan, Adidas, Vans — and that’s just the tip of the shoeberg for discounts ranging all the way up to hundreds of bucks off.

We’ve done the leg work for you and rounded up well over a dozen on sale white sneaker styles from Zappos’ massive sale section for your to peruse. Grab your credit cards, get scrolling, and remember — a little toothpaste goes a long way. Below, the best white sneakers currently on sale at Zappos.

The Best White Sneaker Deals At Zappos: