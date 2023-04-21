InsideHook
Style | Updated April 21, 2023 11:29 am

In Your Business-Casual Era? These Office-Friendly Sneakers Have Your Back.

Pick up a pair of formal sneakers is the biggest office hack

a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background
The best office sneakers bridge the gap between causal and business.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you count yourself among the millions of corporate worker-bees shuffling around and dreaming of summer Fridays, you’re probably back to the office in some capacity. (We certainly are. Pro tip: embrace the extra-long power lunch.) While most of the immediate post-COVID problems have been tackled, there’s still the enduring question of, “What do I wear to work now?” Indeed, whether you’re posted up in your cubical or still working from your “home office,” the rules of officewear have chanced. And in this new era of business-casual — emphasis on the casual — And no item is more important for surviving the in-person nine-to-five than the best office sneakers.

What Exactly Is an “Office” Sneaker?

A staple of everything from casual Friday to the inevitable can’t-bear-to-wear-brogues-again day, the dressed-up sneaker is just that — a classic tennis shoe shape, draped in work-friendly colors, cut from luxe materials, and embellished with the typical fixings of your classic dress shoe. Much like their loafer cousins, they’re less buttoned up than your typical Allen Edmond Oxfords, but remember, that’s now okay.

Unfortunately, the formal sneaker has also been noticeably and unfairly pigeonholed into a truly terrible excuse for a shoe. Far too often, the default “causal office kicks” is a monstrous knit-derby-hybrid. Think early-season Roman Roy in Succession (team Kendall for life), or that buddy who’s married to his Patagonia vest and company-branded Nalgene. Poorly constructed, thoroughly uncomfortable and a general eyesore around the workplace, it’s time to put the faux-dressy footwear to bed and grab a genuinely appropriate pair of office sneakers.

Unlike the typical office abomination, the best work sneaks are concerned with craftsmanship as much as they are with comfort, with a soft-grain leather or high-quality suede benchmarks of the business-casual-bracket. Likewise, easy-pair colors — white, black, navy, and beige — are the name of the game when it comes to wearing casual kicks to work. Browse our picks below for the best pairs of office-friendly sneakers. Whichever pair you choose, your feet (and your co-workers) will thank you. 

The Best Office Sneakers for Men in 2023:

The Best Overall Office Sneaker: GREATS The Royale Leather Sneaker
The Best Overall Office Sneaker: GREATS The Royale Leather Sneaker
GREATS : $189$132

A great(s) shoe at a relatively affordable price (remember, you’re paying for leather quality here), The Royale from sustainably-minded GREATS is about as low-key as you can go for an office sneaker, boasting full-grain leather and premium footbed for maximum comfort in a minimalist package. It’s minimal, timeless and totally versatile, and with over a dozen colorways to choose from, there’s a pair for every work wardrobe.

For Penny Pinchers: SeaVees Sixty Six Sneaker
For Penny Pinchers: SeaVees Sixty Six Sneaker
SeaVees : $68$34

You wouldn’t know it by just looking at them, but SeeVeas’ Sixty Six Sneakers clock in at just $34 bucks, making the low-profile sneaker incredibly sensible for anyone looking to level up without cashing in. A re-creation of an iconic SeaVees style from 1966, these soft flannel sneakers have a memory foam bed and a universal wool-grey outer that would treat you right, even on the rare Saturday office visit.

For the Style-Obsessed: Stepney Workers Club Dellow Suede Sneaker
For the Style-Obsessed: Stepney Workers Club Dellow Suede Sneaker
End Clothing : $89$45

Take a peak at the 23-year-old intern’s kicks, and the chances are they’ll be wearing Stepney Workers Club. A spiritual successor of Converse and Vans, the East London brand integrates premium suede and rubber into objectively causal designs — SWC is known for a signature chunky sole — producing high-low footwear for the ages. This particular pair is trimmed with a ribbon of cream herringbone down the heel, too, and finished with a debossed rubber brand plaque. Que guapo!

For the Comfort-Forward Freak: Allbirds Tree Runners
For the Comfort-Forward Freak: Allbirds Tree Runners
Allbirds : $105 REI : $105

As much as it pains to say us, there is some validity to the tech-bro’s cult-favorite Allbirds and their immense popularity. The San Francisco-based company’s Tree Runners are cushy and breathable and at just $100 a pop, a fairly solid value, too. They won’t you any best-dressed superlative, but if you’re looking for a Meta-approved pair of sneakers to get you through summer days, look no further.

For the Company Heir: Zegna Triple Stitch Suede Sneakers
For the Company Heir: Zegna Triple Stitch Suede Sneakers
Mr Porter : $890

Looking to make a splash? Zegna’s Triple Stitch Suede Sneakers are just about as luxe as a business-casual shoe can get, with beautiful supple and tactile Italian suede and a lacing pattern that basically says, “I’m too rich for laces.” You probably can’t afford them, but hey, that’s what credit cards are for, right?

More Office Sneakers We Love:

Cole Haan Grandpro Tennis
Cole Haan Grandpro Tennis
Zappos : $150$130

Cole Haan has a chokehold on the business-casual sneaker market like no other brand, and while we’re not a huge fan of all their styles, some of their offerings, like the Grandpro Tennis, make perfect sense for the corner cubby guy.

Koio Capri Sneaker
Koio Capri Sneaker
Koio : $295

Draped with luscious, vegetable-tanned leather that shapes to your foot with each wear, Koio’s Capri looks right at home with some means-business tailoring, and maybe a tiny cup of espresso, too.

Beckett Simonon Rivera Sneakers
Beckett Simonon Rivera Sneakers
Beckett Simonon : $250$169

A stylish homage to the golden-standard German Army Trainer, these gum sole trainers from Beckett Simonon combine a retro appeal with modern sensibilities.

Clarks Desert Trek Beeswax Sneaker
Clarks Desert Trek Beeswax Sneaker
Clarks : $150

Clarks low-cut Desert Treks draw inspiration from the must-have Desert Boot, while offering a more causal feel for easy office days.

Florsheim Premier Plain Toe Lace Up Sneaker
Florsheim Premier Plain Toe Lace Up Sneaker
Florsheim : $110$90

Looking for a pair of sneaks that won’t break the bank? Look no further. Florsheim’s affordable option still looks great with everything from a well-made suit to a semi-causal sweater.

On The Roger Advantage Sneaker
On The Roger Advantage Sneaker
On : $140 Huckberry : $140

Channel some Fed confidence with The Rodger sneaker, the king’s shoe collaboration with fellow Swiss performance brand On Running. Drawing from the court but ready for the office, you’ll ace workplace wear with a pair of these bad boys.

Mr P. Larry Suede-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Sneakers￼
Mr P. Larry Suede-Trimmed Cotton-Canvas Sneakers￼
Mr Porter : $255$128

The Mr. Porter in-house brand, gentlemanly as they are, know that what makes a formal sneaker great is attention to detail and a suave (or suede) profile.

Fear of God The California Foam Slip-On Sneaker
Fear of God The California Foam Slip-On Sneaker
Mr Porter : $195 Nordstrom : $195

In case you haven’t heard, mules are office-appropriate now, so take full advantage and slip on FOG’s backless sneaker. Really, these are the only shoes you should own if the words “creative” or “director” apparel in your job title.

Vince Collins Leather Sneaker
Vince Collins Leather Sneaker
Vince : $295

The Collins just gets everything you could want in a workplace-ready shoe right – an easy-on-the-eyes look, contrast soles, and genuine smooth leather make it a top contender for any guy in the market.

Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers
Mr Porter : $410 Saks Fifth Avenue : $425$319

Common Projects are generally considered the best formal kicks money can buy, and one look at the Achilles should tell you why.

Sperry x Brooks Brothers A/O Cup 3-Eye
Sperry x Brooks Brothers A/O Cup 3-Eye
Sperry : $148

A hybrid boat shoe-sneaker combo, the Brooks Brothers name alone means that these A/O Cup shoes get an office pass despite their nautical casualness. Sorry, we don’t make the rules.

Clae Malone Leather Sneaker
Clae Malone Leather Sneaker
CLAE : $170$99

Okay, we’ll be honest — Clae’s Malone Sneaker is basically just a nice-looking leather kick. But hey, in today’s office, that should scrap by…and you can wear ’em to the bar after work.

More Like This

a trio of mall brand jeans on a mall background
’90s Mall Brand Jeans Are Having a Moment
a collage of sunglasses styles on an orange and yellow background
All the Coolest Sunglasses Styles to Consider in 2023
a collage of items from the J.Crew Shorts sale on a blue patterned background
From Grillmaster to Thigh Guy, J.Crew’s Killer Shorts Sale Has an Inseam for Everyone

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Snag Our Place’s Multi-Purpose Always Pan for Just $99

$145$99

Snag Our Place’s Multi-Purpose Always Pan for Just $99
Fitbit Luxe

$130$90

This Svelte Fitbit Tracker Is Currently 31% Off
Dyson - V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum

$550$400

Save $150 on This Versatile Dyson Cordless Vacuum
a grey New Balance 574 sneaker on a grey background

$90$60

Sneaker Sale Alert: The OG New Balance 574 Is Under $60
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Secret History of Hidden Firehouse Bars
A Legendary Mount Everest Sherpa on Why He'll Never Summit Again
Why You Should Buy One Watch and Do Everything in It
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
17-Year-Old Dink Pate Just Became the Youngest Professional Basketball Player in US History

Keep Reading

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
TV characters at Dave & Buster's

What’s With All the TV Episodes Set in Dave and Buster’s?
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 driving down a wooden bridge. We tested and reviewed the new EV sedan.

Genesis Takes on BMW and Tesla With the Electrified G80
Bicycles on a bridge in Amsterdam

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Amsterdam
LaCrescent' grape developed by the University of Minnesota

These Lab-Grown Grapes Could Be the Future of American Wine
a collage of Brooks Brothers items on a multi-color background

Get Your Spring Wardrobe Right With Brooks Brothers’ Spend and Save Sale
Solo Stove backyard bundle hero

Save Up to $700 at the Solo Stove Backyard Bundle Sale
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background

In Your Business-Casual Era? These Office-Friendly Sneakers Have Your Back.
A sampling of Cameron Hughes Wine bottles on an orange background.

This Cameron Hughes Sale Is the Perfect Opportunity to Stock Up on Exceptional Wine

Trending

The Secret History of Hidden Firehouse Bars
A Legendary Mount Everest Sherpa on Why He'll Never Summit Again
Why You Should Buy One Watch and Do Everything in It
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
17-Year-Old Dink Pate Just Became the Youngest Professional Basketball Player in US History