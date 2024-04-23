For many pet-owners, a vacation without their fur baby is hardly a vacation at all. In Houston, out of town visitors and locals partaking in a weekend staycation can rest assured that there are plenty of worthy accommodations to consider when they have their loving pet in tow. Many hotels have raised the bar when it comes to pet stays by offering exclusive perks like gourmet menus, luxury bedding and custom treats galore, and these hotels go the extra mile for your four-legged family members. From posh high-rise hotels in the heart of the city to sprawling resorts tucked quietly on the outskirts of town, you and your pet will be living large on holiday at these 10 pet-friendly Houston hotels.

Memorial City

This trendy boutique hotel with outposts in Memorial City and Houston’s Museum District, is known to commonly host VIP humans in its lavish themed suites. But it rolls out the red carpet for pets as well. The hotel charges a $100 fee for guests with pets, which includes a ZaZa pet bag stocked with a chew toy frisbee, biscuit and portable water bowl.

9787 Katy Fwy

Blossom Hotel Duc Hoang

Texas Medical Center

Newly opened in the Texas Medical Center, Blossom Houston welcomes dogs and cats of any size with a $150 fee due at check-in. Pets and pet parents can enjoy roaming the luxury boutique hotel, which features a rooftop pool and patio, spa, and Peloton fitness center. Guests can also take advantage of the complimentary Mercedes SUV transportation service to explore nearby Hermann Park and the picturesque Museum District.

7118 Bertner Ave

Houston City Place Marriott City Place

Spring

Houston City Place Marriott draws in visitors from far and wide for its close proximity to City Place Plaza, a hub for family-friendly dining, entertainment and outdoor leisure in north Houston. The AAA Four Diamond property offers pet-friendly accommodations, with one pet welcome per room at a weight limit of 50 pounds for a $75 fee. This particular property is especially popular among visitors with pets because of its unique locale at City Place, which boasts 290 acres of parks and trails.

1200 Lake Plaza Dr

Downtown

Houston’s Four Seasons Hotel offers luxurious Downtown accommodations for humans and pets alike. Pets with a maximum weight of 25 pounds are welcome to stay at the hotel and are treated to pet beds, food bowls, chew toys and other treats. Custom menus that showcase gourmet meals for the most discerning dog or cat diner are also offered. Leashed pets are welcome in the common areas, and Discovery Green, a nearly 12-acre urban park with fenced in dog runs, is located steps from the hotel.

1300 Lamar St

Post Oak Hotel Alex Bierens de Haan

Uptown

As Houston’s only AAA Five Diamond property, Post Oak Hotel promises opulence and luxury at every turn, and this extends to its guests’ pets. The hotel allows two dogs per room, weighing up to 75 pounds each with a $150 (plus tax) cleaning fee and signed waiver. The animals are welcome to take advantage of pampered pooch amenities like plush pet beds, bowls and a pet-friendly in-room dining menu featuring chef-crafted dishes like roasted chopped filet mignon, salmon and eggs scramble, and banana “a la bark.” As a bonus, dogs are treated to a complimentary treat, toy and bandana to take home as souvenirs.

1600 W Loop S

The Woodlands

This wooded oasis located north of Houston in The Woodlands is as much a draw for locals as it is for out-of-towners, and it warmly accommodates dogs, too. The pet package includes a dog bed, branded toys and Milk-Bones, plus dog guests and their owners are welcome to take advantage of yappy hour on Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m at Back Table, the hotel’s onsite restaurant. During this time, happy hour pricing is offered on the patio, and dogs in attendance are spoiled with treats and dog-kerchiefs. When it comes to walks, the sprawling property doesn’t disappoint. The resort houses two championship golf courses, lagoon-style pools and serene woodsy environs where guests can enjoy hiking and biking with their pups.

2301 N Millbend Dr

The Westin at the Woodlands The Westin at the Woodlands

The Woodlands

With prime real estate on The Woodlands Waterway, The Westin at the Woodlands is among the most sought after hotels in the area, and it’s just as luxurious for dogs as it is for humans. The Westin’s pet package allows guests to travel with their pets for a $100 pet fee, and it includes the use of a Heavenly dog bed — the signature bed of the Westin brand, newly made exclusively for dogs — during the stay. The package also includes food and water bowls and complimentary self-parking for pet-parents.

2 Waterway Square Pl

Montrose

As one of the only hotels in the Montrose area, the historic La Colombe d’Or property is in high demand, and it’s very welcoming to four-legged guests. Pet beds, bowls and treats are available and can be set up inside the room in advance of check-in. The hotel’s surrounding area offers plenty of lush thoroughfares to explore during walks, and the neighborhood has no shortage of eclectic, dog-friendly bars and restaurants to experience during a stay.

3410 Montrose Blvd

Uptown

Tucked quietly in a corner of Uptown Park, this Tuscan-inspired boutique hotel is one of the city’s most alluring properties — and it warmly welcomes cats and dogs, weighing 60 pounds or less. A $150 non-refundable pet deposit allows guests to travel with up to two pets, and they’re given food bowls and treats during their stay. Animal-lovers will be glad to know a portion of the fee is donated to one of the city’s local no-kill shelters. While the all-suite property offers plenty of space for pet-owners to stretch out, the bustling Uptown Park development serves as a lively area to explore on walks.

1080 Uptown Park Blvd

Downtown

The newly minted Thompson Hotel brings style and substance to Downtown Houston, and it offers complimentary pet stays among its many impressive amenities. The hotel allows guests to travel with up to two pets per room, weighing no more than 50 pounds each, and treats them to custom dog beds, rocket chew toys and food and water bowls.

1717 Allen Pkwy