I Live in These Pleated Pants. You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Despite the assumptions you must have about me (that is, assumptions about someone whose job title includes the word “style” and who routinely pumps out 1,000 words on pants) and my reverence for quality menswear brands, I can genuinely say that I’m not a label snob. I’ve long since gathered that to adopt the learned menswear behavior of avoiding brands simply because of their namesake — the ones that are too “washed” or too cheap or don’t telegraph the kind of calculated cool-wild-whatever menswear freaks everywhere strive for — is to forgo a ton of really great, well-fitting clothing. I have no reservations about shopping at the Gap; I will cop from the Goodwill as readily as I would from Stüssy or Beams. And this attitudinal acceptance has served my wardrobe well.

All of which to say, man cannot survive on brand name alone. Oftentimes, the best apparel is found in the most unlikely of places. There are many examples of this — Kirkland’s beloved heavy white tees, $40 dress denim from Wrangler via Amazon, those plastic-hemp gardening clogs that everyone and their Brooklyn roommate now rock. And now, another entrant — my new favorite pleated pants come from none other than…lululemon.

I can sense the gears turning. Lululemon? Don’t they make workout clothes? I didn’t even know they did pleated pants. It’s a fair train of thought — the Canadian brand is predominantly known for their luxe-leaning athleisure. But, as I’ve previously written, Lulu’s recent foray into business-casual has, against all odds, produced a shockingly solid collection of fall staples.

Lululemon’s Utilitech Relaxed Trousers are the rare hybrid pants that don’t suck. lululemon

By far the standout piece of the collection is the aforementioned Utilitech Twill Relaxed Pleated Trouser, an oversized workhorse with all the width you could ask for an a shocking amount of swagger for a pair of bottoms that might be described as “technical”. Beyond ticking all the boxes for a solid pair of fall-ready pants — perfunctory pleats, roomy leg, a hint of four-way stretch — the trouser’s eclectic blend (58% elastomultiester, whatever that means) feel much like a typical heavyweight chino might, with a shockingly appropriate amount of hefty to match the expected snap of a performance pant.

As enjoyable as the novelty of athleisure chino that doesn’t suck is, the real standout feature of Lululemon’s Utilitech Trouser remains its exceptional fit. Whereas J.Crew’s Giant-Fit Chino — a comparable style in both girth and palette — subsumes the figure, creating a mass of form the fit of the Utilitech Trouser is exceptional in its ability to both retain a general silhouette while maintaining the wide-leg, relaxed fit feeling that I want from a pleated trouser, especially with fall on the horizon and chunky knits begging to be worn. This comes down to some exceptional waist proportions — the trouser sits higher on the hips than your standard chino without riding up (you can thank a centimeter-perfect drop for that one). An added bonus, this same fit allows for easy t-shirt or oxford tuckage that won’t spill from the waist area at the first sign of movement.

This goes to show — great design doesn’t have a brand name. However, great pants do have a name — the Lululemon Utilitech Twill Relaxed Pleated Trouser. Grab a pair (or five) in one of four neutral colorways and forget about trouser-related terrors until next June. Shop ’em below.

Shop Our Favorite Fall Trousers, Courtesy of lululemon