For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel > Perfect Weekends

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Healdsburg, the Under-the-Radar Wine Country Town

Plenty of Michelin stars and a fraction of the headache

By Caitlin White @harmonicait
Updated January 31, 2025 9:55 am EST
For a quieter trip and wine tasting up North, head to Healdsburg.
For a quieter trip and wine tasting up North, head to Healdsburg.
Christian Horan Photography

When Napa feels too crowded (or too expensive) and you’ve already experienced the best of Sonoma (as in The Lodge’s oversized outdoor soaking tubs), then it’s time to head to a quieter, more unassuming bit of the county. That would be Healdsburg, my current pick for the best place to go wine tasting up north if you’re not quite ready to shell out on an ultra-private, five-suite hotel.

Healdsburg is the funkier, under-the-radar option for a wine tasting getaway that still delivers the Sonoma goods. With Dry Creek Valley — one of the smallest and most idyllic wine regions, packed with the densest varietals in the world — just a mile away, it’s considered the official gateway. Plus, there’s a totally central, totally walkable town, complete with Michelin-star restaurants, numerous tasting rooms and lots of other fun activities, including bike tours, vineyard lunches, art galleries that also make their own vino and, if you time it right, Passport to Dry Creek Valley. Check out some ideas for a weekend itinerary for this extremely cool, still emerging Sonoma County city.

Getting to Healdsburg

If you live in the Bay Area, just drive. Once you cross the bridge, you can take the 101 North all the way there, and it’s not a trek on meandering back country highways like the drive to Napa. It shouldn’t take much more than an hour, unless you’re leaving during peak traffic time. For those flying into the area, stick with the Sonoma County Airport, fresh off a $40 million renovation, for an extremely easy in-and-out experience. There are also a bunch of direct flights to STS, which is less than 15 minutes from this airstrip to Healdsburg proper, so there’s really no better way to get here.

outdoor terrace with aesthetic sitting areas and rooftop view
Want to stay in a a faithfully restored vintage mansion? Check out The Madrona.
Madrona / © Matthew Millman

Where to Stay in Healdsburg

The best game in town is the Harmon Guest House, a modernist getaway just a few blocks from the main square that nails wine country chic with light wood, a fabulous rooftop restaurant and massive suites that will make you feel like royalty while you’re in town. Book into the Founder’s Suite for a two-room setup that includes a full living room, kitchenette, powder room, bedroom with a king bed, soaking tub, separate glassed-in shower and large wardrobes flanking the bed. It also boasts a private balcony that opens into nearby trees and overlooks the pool. For something a little more pared-down, its sister property, the eco-chic h2hotel, is right next door.

outdoor pool with wide seating area and nice sunset behind it
The Montage Healdsburg has 250+ acres of vineyards and oak groves.
Montage / Christian Horan Photography

We’ve already extolled the virtues of The Madrona, a faithfully restored vintage mansion from the 1880s that puts the luxe in luxury hotel. This boutique property is just a few miles outside of town — less centrally located, but still a great option if you can justify the splurge. Another wonderful place to spend a few days is at one of the 130 bungalow-style guest rooms and suites at the Montage Healdsburg. What’s better than 250+ acres of vineyards and oak groves? Like any Montage, the service is on point, and three separate on-site restaurants mean you technically don’t have to leave. 

scenic wooden seating area in a guest house
The Old World furnishings used throughout the Hotel Les Mars make this a particularly romantic choice.
Hotel Les Mars

For those who do want the town experience, one more in-the-mix spot is Hotel Les Mars, another guesthouse right off the main Healdsburg town square. This French chateau-style hotel is part of the renowned Relais & Chateaux group. The 17th- and 18th-century antiques and Old World furnishings used throughout the property make this a particularly romantic choice. 

Also right off the Healdsburg Plaza, wine country charm and modern luxury exist symbiotically at the award-winning Hotel Healdsburg. Go for the warm, local touches, stay for the spa, stunning outdoor pool, spacious rooms, bites from legendary chefs — you get the idea.

Dry Creek Valley floor
Dry Creek Valley
Dry Creek Valley

What to Do in Healdsburg

Hands down, the best thing to do in Healdsburg is wine tasting. For those who don’t mind a solid bike ride — this is absolutely not a vanity mile-long jaunt on a beach cruiser — book a Sip ‘n Cycle tour with Getaway Adventures. As mentioned, you will literally work up a sweat on this substantial 10- to 12-mile ride out into the meandering country roads. You’ll stop at places like the garden tasting area of Dry Creek Vineyard and sit around the pond at Mill Creek Vineyards & Winery, for a full, visceral sense of the surrounding terroir. It’s $250 for a full-day guided tour with two to three wineries (tasting fees not included) and a picnic lunch.

If that doesn’t appeal, Passport to Dry Creek Valley — which takes place April 25-27 this year — offers access to those same wineries, no bike necessary. For the uninitiated, this event isn’t your average “tented” wine festival because you can actually go to each participating winery for the tastings (more than 25 open their doors each day) instead of walking from table to table among throngs of other attendees. The weekend also features food pairings from local chefs, live entertainment and a twilight welcome party on Friday evening if you want to get a head start on the weekend. It’s arguably the best way to check out as many winemakers as possible within a limited timeframe.

If you’ve got a few extra days to spare, head to Passport to Dry Creek Valley participant Overshine Wine Co., where the tasting room is equipped with a listening station stocked with a deep vinyl collection where guests are encouraged to play “music that inspires” while enjoying the wines. Check out Dry Creek General Store, purveyor of the best sandwiches in town, before hopping over to the bar next door for some local wine on tap.

Of course, there are myriad things to do outside of tasting wine in Healdsburg, but “When in Sonoma County!” as they say.

The bar at Barndiva
The bar at Barndiva
Barndiva

Where to Eat in Healdsburg

Even if you don’t stay at The Madrona, definitely take the short car ride over to the property to try their terrace restaurant, where fruits and vegetables from the property’s regenerative garden dominate the menu. Along with excellent cocktails, they offer an aged spirits tasting menu for the connoisseur’s palate. 

If staying at Harmon Guest House, make sure you check out The Rooftop. Instead of Michelin vibes, it has classic tapas like tacos, sliders and tartare, which can be a nice break from formal prix fixe tasting menus. Get the ricotta donuts with berry compote for a surprising sweet treat. Another a great place to grab casual breakfast and coffee is Little Saint, hands-down the best (and coolest) vegan spot in Healdsburg. If you get into town early, they also have free Thursday night concerts on the second floor. 

For lunch, check out Healdsburg’s best sushi, Asahi Sushi & Kitchen, which serves plenty of classics and more playful fare like the Healdsburg roll, which appropriately includes truffle oil. They also serve omakase-style Thursday to Sunday for the more adventurous diner. If you make it known that you’re a sake lover, don’t be surprised if the chef starts pouring rare gems from his substantial collection. 

One of the Michelin-starred spots in town is ​​Barndiva, a local fixture with a gorgeous backyard patio that dubs their offerings “modern country cuisine.” The dinner menu is served Thursday to Monday with dishes like house-extruded bucatini pasta, Mt. Lassen trout tartare and Paris-Brest for dessert. The Matheson’s Roof 106 is another high-end dinner spot that offers views of the square, an extensive local wine list and wood-fired pizza from a specialty Mugnaini oven. Come for golden hour and pair one of the extra-fresh pies, made with 72-hour fermented dough, with a glass from a Healdsburg producer to get the full effect.

Finally, Quail and Condor is a local fixture and the perfect place to stop on your way out of town. It was recently rated one of the top U.S. bakeries and nominated for a James Beard Award.

More Like This

The Madrona hotel sits on a hill in Healdsburg, California. We visited the boutique hotel after its recent $6 million renovation.
An Exquisite Renovation Makes the Madrona More Alluring Than Ever
Wine Grape bunches overlooking vineyard in sunny valley
10 Sustainable Wineries to Add to Your Sonoma Itinerary
Winemaker Hélène Seillan
Meet the Sonoma Winemaker Who Has One Foot in Bordeaux 
A bird's-eye view of the Brando in French Polynesia
A New Standard for Sustainable Luxury Hotels Has Arrived

Leisure > Travel > Perfect Weekends
Leisure > Travel
Caitlin White began her career as a music journalist in New York City. With early editorial assistant gigs at AOL Music and Complex, she later worked in entertainment and lifestyle journalism at MTV News. After running...Read More

Most Popular

A collage of images of electric vehicles from Americans who we interviewed about their EV experience
We Interviewed 6 New EV Buyers. One Year Later, Do They Regret It?
Mound of Butter painting by Antoine Vollon
We Tasted and Ranked 12 of the Best Grocery Store Butters
An edit featuring two shirtless men flexing in front of a light green background.
Hey, Man: You Have Six Weeks to Get Fit for a Dating Show
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide
Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39
The Best Watches of the Past Month
Jak Crawford, a 19-year-old racing phenom from Texas, who is competing in Formula 2 but has his sights set on F1
F1 Needs an American Star. At 19, Jak Crawford’s Ready for the Call.

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of images of electric vehicles from Americans who we interviewed about their EV experience
We Interviewed 6 New EV Buyers. One Year Later, Do They Regret It?
Mound of Butter painting by Antoine Vollon
We Tasted and Ranked 12 of the Best Grocery Store Butters
An edit featuring two shirtless men flexing in front of a light green background.
Hey, Man: You Have Six Weeks to Get Fit for a Dating Show
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide
Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39
The Best Watches of the Past Month
Jak Crawford, a 19-year-old racing phenom from Texas, who is competing in Formula 2 but has his sights set on F1
F1 Needs an American Star. At 19, Jak Crawford’s Ready for the Call.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Guy Stapleford emerges from from the trees on a shady trail. Sketches of Roman columns in the corners of the photo.

Biking Along Britain’s Remaining Roman Roads

For a quieter trip and wine tasting up North, head to Healdsburg.

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Healdsburg, the Under-the-Radar Wine Country Town

Boom's XB-1 demonstrator aircraft, which broke the sound barrier for the first time on Tuesday January 28, 2025

Is This the Beginning of the Second Supersonic Age?

United Airlines jet

Airlines Add Flights to Get Chiefs, Eagles Fans to the Super Bowl

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread