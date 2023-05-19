When Napa feels too crowded (or too expensive) and you’ve already experienced the best of Sonoma (as in The Lodge’s oversized outdoor soaking tubs), then it’s time to head to a quieter, more unassuming bit of the county. That would be Healdsburg, my current pick for the best place to go wine tasting up north if you’re not quite ready to shell out on an ultra-private, five-suite hotel.

Healdsburg is the funkier, under-the-radar option for a wine tasting getaway that still delivers the Sonoma goods. With Dry Creek Valley — one of the smallest and most idyllic wine regions, packed with the densest varietals in the world — just a mile away, it’s considered the official gateway. Plus, there’s a totally central, totally walkable town, complete with Michelin-star restaurants, numerous tasting rooms and lots of other fun activities, including bike tours, vineyard lunches, art galleries that also make their own vino and, if you time it right, Passport to Dry Creek Valley. Check out some ideas for a weekend itinerary for this extremely cool, still emerging Sonoma County city.

Getting to Healdsburg

If you live in the Bay Area, just drive. Once you cross the bridge, you can take the 101 North all the way there, and it’s not a trek on meandering back country highways like the drive to Napa. It shouldn’t take much more than an hour, unless you’re leaving during peak traffic time. For those flying into the area, stick with the Sonoma County Airport, fresh off a $40 million renovation, for an extremely easy in-and-out experience. There are also a bunch of direct flights to STS, which is less than 15 minutes from this airstrip to Healdsburg proper, so there’s really no better way to get here.

Want to stay in a a faithfully restored vintage mansion? Check out The Madrona. Madrona / © Matthew Millman

Where to Stay in Healdsburg

The best game in town is the Harmon Guest House, a modernist getaway just a few blocks from the main square that nails wine country chic with light wood, a fabulous rooftop restaurant and massive suites that will make you feel like royalty while you’re in town. Book into the Founder’s Suite for a two-room setup that includes a full living room, kitchenette, powder room, bedroom with a king bed, soaking tub, separate glassed-in shower and large wardrobes flanking the bed. It also boasts a private balcony that opens into nearby trees and overlooks the pool. For something a little more pared-down, its sister property, the eco-chic h2hotel, is right next door.

The Montage Healdsburg has 250+ acres of vineyards and oak groves. Montage / Christian Horan Photography

We’ve already extolled the virtues of The Madrona, a faithfully restored vintage mansion from the 1880s that puts the luxe in luxury hotel. This boutique property is just a few miles outside of town — less centrally located, but still a great option if you can justify the splurge. Another wonderful place to spend a few days is at one of the 130 bungalow-style guest rooms and suites at the Montage Healdsburg. What’s better than 250+ acres of vineyards and oak groves? Like any Montage, the service is on point, and three separate on-site restaurants mean you technically don’t have to leave.

The Old World furnishings used throughout the Hotel Les Mars make this a particularly romantic choice. Hotel Les Mars

For those who do want the town experience, one more in-the-mix spot is Hotel Les Mars, another guesthouse right off the main Healdsburg town square. This French chateau-style hotel is part of the renowned Relais & Chateaux group. The 17th- and 18th-century antiques and Old World furnishings used throughout the property make this a particularly romantic choice.

Also right off the Healdsburg Plaza, wine country charm and modern luxury exist symbiotically at the award-winning Hotel Healdsburg. Go for the warm, local touches, stay for the spa, stunning outdoor pool, spacious rooms, bites from legendary chefs — you get the idea.

Dry Creek Valley Dry Creek Valley

What to Do in Healdsburg

Hands down, the best thing to do in Healdsburg is wine tasting. For those who don’t mind a solid bike ride — this is absolutely not a vanity mile-long jaunt on a beach cruiser — book a Sip ‘n Cycle tour with Getaway Adventures. As mentioned, you will literally work up a sweat on this substantial 10- to 12-mile ride out into the meandering country roads. You’ll stop at places like the garden tasting area of Dry Creek Vineyard and sit around the pond at Mill Creek Vineyards & Winery, for a full, visceral sense of the surrounding terroir. It’s $250 for a full-day guided tour with two to three wineries (tasting fees not included) and a picnic lunch.

If that doesn’t appeal, Passport to Dry Creek Valley — which takes place April 25-27 this year — offers access to those same wineries, no bike necessary. For the uninitiated, this event isn’t your average “tented” wine festival because you can actually go to each participating winery for the tastings (more than 25 open their doors each day) instead of walking from table to table among throngs of other attendees. The weekend also features food pairings from local chefs, live entertainment and a twilight welcome party on Friday evening if you want to get a head start on the weekend. It’s arguably the best way to check out as many winemakers as possible within a limited timeframe.

If you’ve got a few extra days to spare, head to Passport to Dry Creek Valley participant Overshine Wine Co., where the tasting room is equipped with a listening station stocked with a deep vinyl collection where guests are encouraged to play “music that inspires” while enjoying the wines. Check out Dry Creek General Store, purveyor of the best sandwiches in town, before hopping over to the bar next door for some local wine on tap.

Of course, there are myriad things to do outside of tasting wine in Healdsburg, but “When in Sonoma County!” as they say.

The bar at Barndiva Barndiva

Where to Eat in Healdsburg

Even if you don’t stay at The Madrona, definitely take the short car ride over to the property to try their terrace restaurant, where fruits and vegetables from the property’s regenerative garden dominate the menu. Along with excellent cocktails, they offer an aged spirits tasting menu for the connoisseur’s palate.

If staying at Harmon Guest House, make sure you check out The Rooftop. Instead of Michelin vibes, it has classic tapas like tacos, sliders and tartare, which can be a nice break from formal prix fixe tasting menus. Get the ricotta donuts with berry compote for a surprising sweet treat. Another a great place to grab casual breakfast and coffee is Little Saint, hands-down the best (and coolest) vegan spot in Healdsburg. If you get into town early, they also have free Thursday night concerts on the second floor.

For lunch, check out Healdsburg’s best sushi, Asahi Sushi & Kitchen, which serves plenty of classics and more playful fare like the Healdsburg roll, which appropriately includes truffle oil. They also serve omakase-style Thursday to Sunday for the more adventurous diner. If you make it known that you’re a sake lover, don’t be surprised if the chef starts pouring rare gems from his substantial collection.

One of the Michelin-starred spots in town is ​​Barndiva, a local fixture with a gorgeous backyard patio that dubs their offerings “modern country cuisine.” The dinner menu is served Thursday to Monday with dishes like house-extruded bucatini pasta, Mt. Lassen trout tartare and Paris-Brest for dessert. The Matheson’s Roof 106 is another high-end dinner spot that offers views of the square, an extensive local wine list and wood-fired pizza from a specialty Mugnaini oven. Come for golden hour and pair one of the extra-fresh pies, made with 72-hour fermented dough, with a glass from a Healdsburg producer to get the full effect.

Finally, Quail and Condor is a local fixture and the perfect place to stop on your way out of town. It was recently rated one of the top U.S. bakeries and nominated for a James Beard Award.