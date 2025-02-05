Drinking and the Culture Around It

No Bars Offer Wine and Shot Specials. Here’s Why They Should.

Gluten intolerant winos also deserve a deal!

By Amanda Gabriele
February 5, 2025 12:56 pm EST
Last year during the NHL playoffs (Go Cats!) I went to my local sports bar, Lou’s Athletic Club, for one of the games. As I was perusing the menu, the typical beer and shot combo taunted me, which all of my friends proceeded to order. So I asked the bartender, “Do you have any wine and shot specials?” She looked at me with a little sense of surprise and delight, chuckled and said, “No, but we should.”

I stopped drinking beer about 10 years ago because it makes me feel awful. And with each passing year, my gluten intolerance gets worse, something that’s hard to admit because as a food and drink writer, I hate having dietary restrictions. But it’s a fact, and I finally realized I’d rather be honest about it than miserable for a week (sometimes more) after eating and drinking things I shouldn’t. 

Yes, I miss real pasta and farro and pastries, but if I’m being honest, what I’m really sad about is not being able to order a Boilermaker (which is a beer with a shot sidecar, if you’re not familiar with the lingo). I love a good cocktail and a neat whiskey and a dive bar pinot grigio, but sometimes I want a little less, or a little more, and there’s really no Goldilocks happy medium for me without the beer and shot combo.

A glass of wine is great, but sometimes I want the zing of a shot. And drinking is expensive these days, meaning I’d love for bars to cut me a deal just like they do for the beer drinkers. I know it’s going to cost a bit more than a beer and a shot because wine is more expensive, but if you’re pouring me a $15 glass of Cavit pinot grigio (a 1.5L bottle is the same price), maybe you can throw in a shot of Wild Turkey 101 or Evan Williams for a couple of bucks more. Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but that won’t really fuck with your bottom line, right? And in return, you’ll have a very happy drinks editor who wants a sip of whiskey and a glass of wine and doesn’t have to pay $30 for the pair. 

There are no doubt other people who feel the same way as me, who miss the joy of toasting with a shot and then nursing a larger, lower ABV drink for the remainder of the hour. So please, bars, hear my plea: consider putting a wine and shot special on the menu. Give it a test run at happy hour, try it for a month to see if it sells, whatever. I’m 99% sure you’ll have a huge hit on your hands. 

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

