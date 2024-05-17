Culture > Sports

Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Discusses Dirty Secret of NHL Playoffs

Marchand said intentionally hurting players is part of the game in hockey's postseason

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
May 17, 2024 12:47 pm
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand will likely be getting a call from the NHL.
Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The most-suspended player in the history of the National Hockey League (28 games, $1,419,568.33 in forfeited salary), 15-year veteran Brad Marchand certainly knows about skating the line (and crossing it) of what’s legal in the NHL. The Boston Bruins captain, who has taken the ice in more than 150 postseason games and is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in hockey’s second season, also knows what it takes to compete in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Speaking to reporters this week ahead of his return to the ice after being sidelined for two games by a disputed hit to the head he took from Panthers forward Sam Bennett, the 36-year-old shared some of his knowledge about the NHL playoffs — and the league cannot be too happy about what he had to say.

After first saying Bennett “got away with one” with a blindside punch to the head that was not penalized and did not result in a fine, Marchand admitted the play was just part of the game in the NHL postseason because players are intentionally trying to hurt each other to gain a competitive advantage.

The Man Hug That Could Go Down in Hockey History
The Man Hug That Could Go Down in Hockey History
 Boston goalies Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark just have to win the Stanley Cup

“People don’t want to say it, but part of playoffs is trying to hurt every player on the other team,” Marchand acknowledged. “The more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has. And people don’t say that, but that’s just a fact of the game. Every time you step on the ice, someone’s trying to hurt someone. That’s just how it goes in playoffs. And any time you can get an advantage on a team, it’s gonna help your team win. And that’s part of the benefit of having a physical group and that’s why you see teams go the distance with big D corps and physical teams and it’s why you rarely see teams that are small and skilled go far because they get hurt. That’s part of it.”

Marchand would know. But the higher-ups at the NHL, who have been working hard to eliminate fighting and headshots from the game and must cringe to see a hit like Bennett’s (but not penalize or fine him for it), can’t be pleased about hearing him say it.

Hopefully that displeasure doesn’t influence the refereeing in Florida’s favor tonight as Marchand and the Bruins are going to need all the help they can get as they try to even their series with the Panthers at three games apiece. If the Bruins can do it, Game 7 will be Sunday, a game Boston lost to the Panthers last year.

More Like This

Bryce Young of the Panthers warms up.
History Hints NFL’s Disrespect May Be a Good Sign for the Panthers
The Baltimore Ravens line up agains the Kansas City Chiefs.
Dominant NFL Isn’t Waiting to Bust Out Big Guns to Start Season
An alternate NFL logo.
Rumored in Netflix Deal, NFL Is a Mercenary in the Streaming Wars
Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks on prior to a game.
Do We Want Aaron Rodgers on the US Olympic Team?

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

York, Maine
This Coastal Maine Town Is Preserved in Time (in the Best Way Possible)
Caitlin Clark of the Fever reacts after being called for a foul.
Caitlin Clark Double-Doubles With TOs in Messy WNBA Debut
John Mulaney on set for "Everybody's in L.A." His style was no accident: his wardrobe referenced the days of Johnny Carson and David Letterman in L.A.
The Comedian’s New Clothes: How “Everybody’s in LA” Revived the Talk Show Wardrobe
Pharmacist
Are We Talking About Health and Longevity All Wrong?
These are the 10 best items from Amazon's summer beauty haul.
The 10 Best Men’s Grooming Products From Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul
Delta logo
Delta Is Adding a Bar to Some Regional Flights

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Discusses Dirty Secret of NHL Playoffs

Scottie Scheffler plays at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Stodgy Scottie Scheffler Just Got More Interesting

The logo for the new sports streaming service Venu.

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Team for Game-Changing Sports Streaming Service

Bryce Young of the Panthers warms up.

History Hints NFL’s Disrespect May Be a Good Sign for the Panthers

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco