Huckberry x Wythe Embraces Quality Over Clout

Showcased by multi-hyphenate Alex Delaney, the exclusive collab celebrates quality and construction

a collage of Huckberry x Wythe on a gold leather background
Huckberry x Wythe is the lowkey collab you didn't know you needed.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 20, 2023 10:21 am
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Huckberry isn’t the retailer you remember. The San Francisco-founded company has graduated from a one-stop shop for hardwearing waxed trucker jackets and form-meets-function outdoorsy apparel to a full-blown curator of all things, with a commitment to premium gear and a revamped roster of killer in-house brands and cutting-edge labels — recent additions include 3Sixteen, Mystery Ranch and Seth Rogan’s Houseplant — alike.

It makes sense then, that Huck’s latest collaboration tapped with none other than NYC cult classic Wythe — a bastion of modern westernwear craftsmanship and a recent InsideHook subject — for an exclusive three-piece capsule designed by founder Peter Middleton and is, by all accounts, a total banger. Centered by two handmade leather pieces, the vintage-inspired Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket and Mexico-made Leather Western Boots, the drop oozes calculated luxury like only Wythe can.

Both leather goods feature top-of-the-line production; the Ranch Jacket is cut from supple lambskin leather and finished with custom-aged hardware, with the Western Boots feature industry-standard Goodyear-welted construction and a stacked heel. The launch is extremely limited, with 50 and 25 units available, respectively…but can you really put a price on that insane patina?

Huckberry x Wythe through the lens of Alex Delaney.
As part of the campaign around the collaboration, Wythe tapped NYC influencer and FOTB (friend of the brand) Alex Delaney to model the Feather Lambskin Ranch Jacket around downtown; part of a new canon of multi-hyphenates pushing the boundaries of what it means to eat, sleep and breath style, the Delaney editorial delivers the vibey inspiration — along with an in-depth interview and knock-out playlist — Wythe x Huckberry demands.

“The leather is so soft, and the way they treated the edges of the jacket, the cut of the leather is this kind of saw tooth cut. It’s just the perfect little detail that I think Wythe is really good at,” said Delaney in the Huckberry editorial, “If you’re a block away from me, you’re not going to see it. But if you’re talking to me in three minutes, you’re going to be like, Oh shit, wait a minute.”

Premium detailing, like a limited numbered patch, further buoys the Huckberry x Wythe Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket.
The exclusive Huckberry x Wythe is live now on Huckberry’s website, and already in danger of selling out. Luckily, we’ve dropped the grails below for your convenience, along with a few other stocked Wythe products that should appropriately contribute to an all-American ‘fit. Cop now as a gift to yourself or forever regret it. Below, the Huckberry x Wythe collaboration, in all it’s handcrafted leather glory.

Huckberry x Wythe Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket
Huckberry x Wythe Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket

We just know Huckberry x Wythe’s lambskin jacket is going to age like one of those bottles of $15,000 Sangiovese sitting in the Carter’s wine cellar.

Huckberry : $998
Huckberry x Wythe Leather Western Boot
Huckberry x Wythe Leather Western Boot

Limited to just 25 pairs, these handmade western boots put the wow in cwowboy.

Huckberry : $890
Wythe Donegal Corduroy Chainstitched Ranch Hat
Wythe Donegal Corduroy Chainstitched Ranch Hat

Your Carhartt cap could never.

Huckberry : $75
Wythe Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt
Wythe Moleskin Pearl Snap Shirt

The devil is in the custom-milled, rear-yoked, mother-of-pearl snap details.

Huckberry : $188
Wythe Recycled Cotton Jacquard Socks
Wythe Recycled Cotton Jacquard Socks

We don’t know what’s better — the fact that these breathable jacquard socks are made in North Carolina or the fact they they sport a nifty little cowboy guy.

Huckberry : $32

