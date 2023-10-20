Huckberry x Wythe Embraces Quality Over Clout

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Huckberry isn’t the retailer you remember. The San Francisco-founded company has graduated from a one-stop shop for hardwearing waxed trucker jackets and form-meets-function outdoorsy apparel to a full-blown curator of all things, with a commitment to premium gear and a revamped roster of killer in-house brands and cutting-edge labels — recent additions include 3Sixteen, Mystery Ranch and Seth Rogan’s Houseplant — alike.

It makes sense then, that Huck’s latest collaboration tapped with none other than NYC cult classic Wythe — a bastion of modern westernwear craftsmanship and a recent InsideHook subject — for an exclusive three-piece capsule designed by founder Peter Middleton and is, by all accounts, a total banger. Centered by two handmade leather pieces, the vintage-inspired Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket and Mexico-made Leather Western Boots, the drop oozes calculated luxury like only Wythe can.

Both leather goods feature top-of-the-line production; the Ranch Jacket is cut from supple lambskin leather and finished with custom-aged hardware, with the Western Boots feature industry-standard Goodyear-welted construction and a stacked heel. The launch is extremely limited, with 50 and 25 units available, respectively…but can you really put a price on that insane patina?

Huckberry x Wythe through the lens of Alex Delaney. Huckberry

As part of the campaign around the collaboration, Wythe tapped NYC influencer and FOTB (friend of the brand) Alex Delaney to model the Feather Lambskin Ranch Jacket around downtown; part of a new canon of multi-hyphenates pushing the boundaries of what it means to eat, sleep and breath style, the Delaney editorial delivers the vibey inspiration — along with an in-depth interview and knock-out playlist — Wythe x Huckberry demands.

“The leather is so soft, and the way they treated the edges of the jacket, the cut of the leather is this kind of saw tooth cut. It’s just the perfect little detail that I think Wythe is really good at,” said Delaney in the Huckberry editorial, “If you’re a block away from me, you’re not going to see it. But if you’re talking to me in three minutes, you’re going to be like, Oh shit, wait a minute.”

Premium detailing, like a limited numbered patch, further buoys the Huckberry x Wythe Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket. Huckberry

The exclusive Huckberry x Wythe is live now on Huckberry’s website, and already in danger of selling out. Luckily, we’ve dropped the grails below for your convenience, along with a few other stocked Wythe products that should appropriately contribute to an all-American ‘fit. Cop now as a gift to yourself or forever regret it. Below, the Huckberry x Wythe collaboration, in all it’s handcrafted leather glory.

Huckberry x Wythe Feathered Lambskin Ranch Jacket We just know Huckberry x Wythe’s lambskin jacket is going to age like one of those bottles of $15,000 Sangiovese sitting in the Carter’s wine cellar. Huckberry : $998

Wythe Recycled Cotton Jacquard Socks We don’t know what’s better — the fact that these breathable jacquard socks are made in North Carolina or the fact they they sport a nifty little cowboy guy. Huckberry : $32